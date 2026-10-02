Treasury volatility jumped in October according to the CME Group Volatility Index (CVOL), which measures market expectations for 30-day forward implied volatility. The index recently reached a level of nearly 140, its highest level since March.

The structural shift toward higher yields began five years ago but is now accelerating amid persistently high inflation and growing fiscal deficits, added the middle-market researcher's lead economist.

Consequently, risk dynamics are being repriced across the fixed-income complex, notably for 10 and 30 year notes, triggering a bond selloff in October.

Brusuelas sees things getting worse as the U.S. is expected to issue additional debt to finance economic expansion and defense outlays.

“The U.S. will run at around 5% to 6% deficits,” he said. “When you have that and persistent inflation, the repricing of risk will move yields much higher.”

Recent RSM research shows that much higher rates will likely be needed to manage inflation. In one model, the team looked at how yields ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% – and all the way to 6% – would impact inflation. Even at the highest level, the analysis found that while economic growth and employment slowed somewhat, inflation didn’t budge.

“This told us the U.S. market is underpricing the risk of more robust inflation and the Fed is underestimating what they will have to do to ensure price stability,” noted Brusuelas.