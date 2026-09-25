On one level, this behavior is somewhat surprising. At the start of the year, the expected year-end SOFR rate was 3.05%. At the end of August, the expectations for year-end SOFR were over 4.0%, and the CME Fed Watch tool suggested an 89.5% chance of a hike in policy rate by the December Federal Reserve meeting. One rate increase was confirmed at the Fed’s September meeting, and there is the potential for another before the year-end.

Typically, a higher interest rate environment is positive for the dollar. However, sticky inflation has meant that short-term interest rates are expected to either rise or remain higher for longer in many places, which neutralizes the net impact on the dollar.

Similarly, long term rates in the U.S. have risen, reflecting the increasing supply of debt in both the public and private sectors. In equity markets, indices have reached record highs in 2026, and net foreign inflows into the U.S. market have remained high and sustained. This too should have supported the dollar.

However, when looking at the relative movement of the dollar across other major currencies, the picture is at best mixed.