To power its next phase of growth, the government has embarked on another significant reform agenda. The “era of national rise,” as General Secretary To Lam calls it, is a strategic roadmap to assist Vietnam in achieving high-income developed nation status by 2045. The reforms span four broad areas:

Repositioning the Economy: Since 2025, the government has enacted more than 86 laws and 300 decrees covering everything from reducing bureaucracy and streamlining regulation, to updating its tax, customs and judiciary systems, to creating a structured framework for its digital economy. The reforms aim to modernize Vietnam’s business environment, strengthen its domestic private sector and attract more foreign direct investment. A central goal is to reposition the country from a low-cost manufacturing hub, to one where innovation and the private sector drive growth. To help achieve this pivot, new FDI incentives are expected to focus on FDI quality and value creation, rather than quantity.

Deepening Capital Markets: Meanwhile, the country is also actively opening up its capital markets to both domestic and foreign investors. A recent executive decision (Decision No. 1413/QD-TTg) signed in July 2026 outlined a series of measures designed to modernize Vietnam’s financial system and integrate it with global markets. Among the long-term changes outlined, the Decision aims to diversify funding sources away from bank lending by deepening the capital and stock markets, growing the bond market to approximately 60% of GDP and growing stock market capitalization to 120% of GDP by 2045. It also seeks to modernize the bond market through increased use of credit ratings and bond risk classification, and to introduce new products, including bonds for ESG-related projects and infrastructure development. In addition, it will explore a standalone regulatory framework for digital assets.

Opening Market Access: The reforms also include measures to make market access easier for foreign investors, including a review of the current restrictions on foreign ownership, a simplification of account opening and foreign exchange procedures, and an acceleration in Vietnam’s plan to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards. The decision also paves the way for FDI enterprises to be listed on the country’s stock exchanges.

Upgrading Financial Infrastructure: At the same time, a number of upgrades are planned to Vietnam’s financial market infrastructure, including the introduction of a central counterparty clearing model for the stock exchange by 2027, and enabling the lending and borrowing of securities, intraday trading and controlled short selling. In addition, Vietnam is developing international financial centers in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang in a bid to attract global financial institutions and support the development of deeper, more sophisticated financial markets. In October 2025, Vietnam entered into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK, which will, among other things, see the two countries deepen their financial cooperation and enable Vietnam to draw on UK expertise to support the development of its international financial centers, capital markets, fintech sector, green finance and insurance sectors.