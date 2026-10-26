Bitcoin is doing something that, on the surface, doesn't make much sense.
For most of the summer of 2026, when bitcoin’s implied volatility (measured by the CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Index, or BVXS) sat between 35% and 45%, the cryptocurrency looked stagnant — trading sideways in the $60,000 range, roughly 50% below its all-time high from September 2025. In some ways, the decline made sense. In September 2025, the consensus was that the Federal Reserve was entering an easing cycle and that rates would continue moving lower. The Fed did cut rates, but by the time of its final cut in December, bitcoin had already begun its decline. It finished 2025 around $90,000 before continuing lower and eventually reaching cycle lows near $59,000 in June 2026.
The traditional explanation was seemingly straightforward. All else equal, non-yielding assets such as gold and bitcoin tend to benefit from lower interest rates. When rates are high, the opportunity cost of holding an asset that generates no income becomes a significant headwind. This thesis makes fundamental sense to most traders and analysts, and for much of 2026, Bitcoin's price action appeared to fit the narrative until something changed this summer.
An Unexpected Rally
On August 19, Bitcoin began a ferocious move higher, gaining more than 30% through September 21. The rally was particularly interesting given what was happening everywhere else in the market.
Treasury yields were rising sharply at the same time bitcoin was moving higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was around 4.7% in mid-August before climbing above 5% by mid-September. The 2-year yield, more closely tied to expectations for Federal Reserve policy, made a similar move, rising from roughly 4.2% to 4.75%.
Then, on September 16, the Federal Reserve delivered another potential headwind for bitcoin bulls, raising rates by 25 basis points. In other words, bitcoin was rallying while one of its most commonly cited macro tailwinds was moving in the opposite direction.
The Regulatory Catalyst That Wasn't
The regulatory story was perhaps even more interesting. Early in the rally, some analysts attributed bitcoin's strength to expectations that the CLARITY Act would advance. The legislation was designed to establish a more defined regulatory framework for digital assets — something that could potentially encourage broader institutional participation by reducing regulatory uncertainty.
However, that catalyst disappeared as well. On September 15, the Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act, falling short of the 60 votes required. Bitcoin initially dropped about 5% following the vote, but the decline was short-lived. The market quickly shrugged off the setback, and bitcoin continued moving higher through the second half of September.
Bitcoin rallied without the help of lower interest rates, despite sharply higher Treasury yields, and even after a piece of legislation that many investors had identified as a potential catalyst failed to advance.
What Was Bitcoin Responding To?
The answer is far from clear, but perhaps the explanation begins with some unusual moves by the U.S. Treasury. The pattern began to emerge in early August, when the Treasury became involved in an aggressive currency intervention on behalf of Japan and its declining yen. For a moment, this decision caused confusion as the market tried to piece together the implications.
The primary concern was that Japan, which holds roughly $1.1 trillion of U.S. Treasuries, could eventually be forced to sell some of those holdings to support its currency. Whether that was actually the Treasury's concern or not, the market certainly seemed to smell fear in the move. The initial reaction was to buy gold, which rallied roughly 14% in a matter of days.
The Japan scenario was then accelerated by two other Treasury announcements. First, the Treasury said it would double its buybacks of longer-dated bonds, presumably in an effort to slow or reverse the troubling rise in long-term yields. Then came the suggestion that it could potentially drain its cash account for the same purpose.
The Debasement Trade
Taken together, these actions seemed to push the market back toward what might be called the "debasement trade."
The logic is if long-term Treasury yields were rising beyond what policymakers were comfortable with, perhaps the Treasury — and eventually the Fed — would become increasingly aggressive in trying to contain them. Nobody seems to say "quantitative easing" out loud anymore, but that was certainly the natural worst-case conclusion.
The Gold-to-Bitcoin Handoff
Here's where the story takes another fascinating turn. Gold's rally peaked and reversed around August 25 — almost exactly as Bitcoin's rally was getting warmed up. Many traders attributed the weakness in gold to Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech at Jackson Hole, but that may not be the whole story. The BVXS touched 44.8% around that same time, its highest reading of the period, hinting that the options market sensed the regime shift before the spot market confirmed it.
Another theory is that the reversal was connected to a more fundamental development involving the conflict in Iran. Some central banks may have been selling, or considering selling, gold to support their currencies against a strengthening dollar — or simply to help pay for increasingly expensive oil.
Nobody knows for sure whether that's what happened. But if it did, it would explain something very interesting: The debasement trade may not have disappeared. It may have simply been looking for an alternative to gold, and the answer may be bitcoin.
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