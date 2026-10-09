The strongest supporting number comes from a Fidelity study covering 1950 through 2009. Across 15 midterm periods, small caps averaged 31.2% from November of the election year through the following October, versus 23.4% for large caps. Over the full 1950-2009 period, small caps averaged 13.5%.

Fidelity used the Ibbotson Small Cap Stock Index, not the Russell 2000, and its data ends in 2009. That leaves out the last four midterm elections: 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Measured over the same November-to-October window, the midterms since 2009 look very different. Using the Russell 2000 as the modern small-cap stand-in, the four completed midterm stretches since 2009 (2010-11, 2014-15, 2018-19, and 2022-23) returned about +5%, -1%, +3%, and -10%, for an average near zero. This more recent sample also sits against a different policy backdrop.

After 2008, the Fed was no longer just setting the overnight rate and stepping back; it was buying bonds, pinning longer-term yields and providing the market with clarity around policy direction via the 2% inflation target. The old 31.2% average is a 1950-2009 number and is not what that same window delivered once this next era began.

Reduced policy uncertainty is one possible explanation for overall better small-cap performance after elections. However, earnings, economic growth and borrowing conditions still matter, and an election result doesn’t make those risks disappear.