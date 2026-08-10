Since early June, that extreme concentration has begun to unwind. Magnificent Seven’s collective share has fallen from roughly 35% to about 32%. The first beneficiaries were semiconductor stocks outside the mega-cap names. Companies like AMD, Micron, and Intel attracted aggressive institutional buying. By mid-June, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index had rallied nearly 12%, even as the S&P 500 posted a modest decline, while the Magnificent Seven collectively fell approximately 15%.

When closely related sectors move sharply in opposite directions, it is worth paying attention. That type of divergence typically reflects a meaningful shift in positioning rather than broad market weakness. It may be the clearest signal yet that a rotation is underway.

That signal has since spread beyond semiconductors. Healthcare became one of the strongest-performing sectors in June. For most of the AI-driven rally it was largely ignored, but that dynamic appears to be changing. Large pharmaceutical companies, insurers and medical device manufacturers are attracting renewed interest on the basis of attractive valuations, stable earnings and dependable cash flows. In an environment where Treasury yields remain elevated and investors have grown more selective, those characteristics matter.

Financial stocks have also shown renewed strength. Banks spent much of the last two years under pressure due to commercial real estate exposure and an inverted yield curve. But if the economy continues to avoid a recession while longer-term yields stay elevated, the calculus changes. A steeper yield curve improves bank profitability, and continued economic resilience reduces concerns about credit losses. Many financial stocks still trade at meaningful discounts to the broader market despite improving fundamentals.

Together, healthcare and financials represent roughly one-quarter of the S&P 500. A rally supported by those sectors is fundamentally healthier than one carried almost entirely by seven stocks.