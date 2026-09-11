Roughly $370 million flowed into the space company's stock, with the bulk of that sum rotating out of the Magnificent 7 mega-cap group, according to Vanda Research. During that same period, investors were net sellers of Apple and Tesla and bought only $88 million of Nvidia, added the London-based firm.

​SpaceX’s $75 billion debut triggered "the longest streak of retail net selling in the Magnificent 7 since March 2020," with the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF falling over 4.73% in the month prior to the world’s biggest IPO, Vanda Research analyst Viraj Patel wrote in a note.

​The Vanda-coined FAB 10 (Frontier AI & Big Tech 10) acronym expands on the Magnificent 7 to include Elon Musk’s space exploration and next-gen AI entity as well as conversational AI favorites Anthropic and OpenAI, which are expected to launch their own IPOs in coming months.

Meanwhile, MANGOS has gradually emerged to reflect the latest shift from consumer media and internet services to AI infrastructure and advanced computing. It stands for Meta, Anthropic, Nvidia, Google/Alphabet, OpenAI and SpaceX, seemingly serving as the next iteration of the FAANGs group (Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google/Alphabet).