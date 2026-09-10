The European market has been under pressure since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, dealing with the economic effects of a sharp reduction in spot natural gas from Russia. The region has been importing larger volumes of U.S. natural gas in the form of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and is turning to the U.S. once again as it looks to mitigate the worst of the effects from the conflict in Iran.

The latest export data for crude oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast shows a notable increase in the total exports being sold into northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, reaching more than 2 million bpd in the first six months of 2026, an increase of around 20% compared to the same period last year. As the shortage of barrels from the Middle East takes hold and higher prices become more likely, refiners have turned to alternative suppliers in regions where supplies are considered to be more readily available. The U.S. is seen as a credible alternative for the market.

These changes are supportive for the role of CME Group WTI futures on the global stage as refiners become more directly tied to the U.S. benchmark price. The role of WTI was also further enhanced by developments in the North Sea crude oil market following the 2023 change to include WTI Midland within the Dated Brent complex.