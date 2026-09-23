As we move firmly into the second half of 2026, it has never been clearer that uncertainty is the only certainty. Market participants are continually navigating a geopolitical and macroeconomic landscape unlike anything experienced in decades. Central bank divergence, geopolitics reshaping trade flows and the speed of information (and misinformation) continue to accelerate.
In this shifting environment, effective risk management has moved from being a back-office operation to a front-line strategy for survival and growth. Nowhere is this shift more palpable, or more critical, than in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).
The Global Context: A World of Divergence
The old playbook of static risk management no longer works. A repricing of risk is underway, driven by three global forces:
- Monetary Divergence: The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other central banks are charting different courses, creating currency and rate volatility that ripples through every asset class.
- Geopolitical Tensions: Governments are rethinking critical dependencies in energy, technology and food security. These shifts likely reflect permanent structural changes rather than temporary adjustments.
- Technological Transformation: Artificial intelligence and 24/7 markets are fundamentally changing how market participants interact. In this fast-paced environment, the ability to separate reliable data from noise is the new competitive advantage.
The Regional Transformation: From Passive to Active
While the world manages volatility, the MENA region is undergoing a profound economic renaissance. From the UAE’s economic diversification to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, there is a deliberate shift away from oil dependency toward knowledge-based, service-oriented economies. The rapid influx of capital (and talent), combined with local sovereign wealth – regional sovereign wealth funds today manage around $5.6 trillion in assets – has seen more U.S. dollars in capital flowing into local buy-side and retail segments.
However, the story isn’t just about the volume of capital, but the sophistication of it. Regional investors are no longer just passive allocators. They are active participants in global risk management, hedging currency exposures, managing complex commodity price risks and optimizing portfolios across asset classes.
Drivers of Regional Demand
This sophistication is driving demand across several areas:
Evolving Market Infrastructure: The regional landscape is undergoing a significant maturation through the broadening of domestic product suites, evidenced by the recent rollout of new regional risk management tools, including the recent development of Saudi Tadawul Derivatives Market and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s single stock futures, as well as the Egyptian futures market launch. This expansion, reinforced by the continuous development of financial hubs like Dubai’s DIFC Zabeel megaproject, is a primary catalyst for the adoption of sophisticated derivatives. These structural advancements are equipping institutional market participants with the necessary hedging tools, transparent legal systems and robust clearing frameworks required to navigate today’s macroeconomic volatility.
Supply and Demand Shocks: Global energy markets experienced severe disruption following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict in 2026 (and before that, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on crop and refined product markets). The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global crude oil flows, created an immediate supply bottleneck that rapidly drove up fuel prices. This disruption extends to other commodities; for instance, food costs are expected to rise due to higher fertilizer expenses, as the Middle East is a primary supplier. The Strait is a critical choke point for three of the top ten urea fertilizer exporters. Similarly, the aluminum market is facing an increasing supply deficit, exacerbated by the war's impact on Middle Eastern cargoes. The waterway is vital for regional output, which accounts for 9% of the world's total aluminum. Consequently, regional market participants are now managing increasingly complex hedging requirements.
The Rise of Retail: A young, digitally native demographic across the Middle East is rapidly pushing market participation in regional and global markets. With one of the world's youngest populations, growing financial literacy is transforming everyday investors into active, market-savvy participants. This demographic shift, paired with the rise of mobile fintech platforms offering retail-friendly products, such as CME Group’s Micro-sized suite of products, is lowering entry barriers and forcing exchanges to prioritize simplified, retail-tailored trading tools.
Food Security Imperatives: The Middle East remains heavily reliant on global imports, making the mitigation of agricultural price volatility a cornerstone of regional stability. Market participants are increasingly leveraging agricultural futures to hedge against unforeseen costs stemming from geopolitical friction or environmental shifts. This proactive approach ensures that essential supply chains remain resilient in an era of unpredictable disruption.
The Data Tells the Story
In 2025, CME Group reported record volumes globally, but the growth in the Middle East was particularly strong. The region is now a top five market for CME Group in EMEA, with average daily volume growth of nearly 20% and all asset classes (Commodities and Financials) have consistently shown marked growth. This is being led by corporates and banks, which indicates that real-economy participants – companies managing actual business risks – are increasingly turning to exchange-traded derivatives.
Looking Ahead
CME Group remains committed to this region, from a regional office in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) to a strategic investment in the Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME) alongside Saudi Tadawul Group. In addition to witnessing this growth, supporting the development of local infrastructure and providing the education and liquid markets that sophisticated economies require remain key areas of focus.
In a world full of uncertainty and constant change, the ability to access deep, transparent and regulated risk management markets is fundamental to the Middle East’s continued success.
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