Hedging against specific, event-driven volatility has become crucial in today’s highly unpredictable markets. This is driving a fundamental shift in how investors use options to manage risk, increasing demand for short-term instruments that can be used to complement more traditional monthly contracts.
“If you look at the events of the energy markets in Q1 of this year and even going into Q2, there has been a significant disruption in physical supply chains and unexpected moves in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities Markets at CME Group. “That's created risk for customers with core positions or customers that have a fundamental view on oil. All of those customers can and do use our Weekly options to manage positions and take a view on where they think the market is going to go from here.”
As market shocks, such as those stemming from tariff policies, the Middle East conflict or unexpected economic reports, continue to unnerve investors, CME Group has witnessed a surge in near-term options that provide market participants with a precise opportunity window to manage event risks.
Last year, the derivatives exchange saw average daily volume in Weekly Commodity options surge 17% to nearly 80,000 contracts. Volume, meanwhile, also more than quadrupled since 2020 – indicating this type of risk management has likely become part of a structural, rather than cyclical, shift that will have lasting appeal.
This headline-driven volatility has spurred the advent of ‘just-in-time’ risk management, a business strategy to avoid excess inventory that’s also now being used to mitigate short-term investment risks.
“Customers are looking for tools that offer discrete risk management,” Sammann noted. “Even if a customer has a core hedged position, if there's a grain report, OPEC news event or a Fed funds announcement, they need short-dated, precise hedging tools.”
Because of their short expiration date, Weekly options tend to carry a much lower premium than monthly contracts, giving investors greater capital flexibility.
“You're paying a really low cost of insurance for a significant amount of event risk coverage,” Sammann said.
This trend is recognized across the broader derivatives landscape. A recent article from the Futures Industry Association (FIA) noted that “in an environment defined by geopolitical disruption and policy uncertainty, options are increasingly being used to fine-tune exposure.”
Rising Options Demand
In response to client demand, CME Group has gradually expanded its short-term options complex to provide greater risk-management choices for customers in the energy, agriculture and metals markets.
“We’ve rolled out additional Monday through Friday options over the course of the last two years, which has come at a perfect time in light of the Gulf events earlier this year,” Sammann noted. Weekly WTI Crude Oil options’ average daily volume (ADV), for instance, soared nearly 88% to 40,000 contracts in the January through March period.
Meanwhile, Gold Weekly options were up roughly 20% last year, growing at nearly three times the rate of the broader Metals options complex, as market participants managed price risk amid gold’s record rally.
Expanding Weekly Ag Options
The decision to expand short-dated options within the agricultural complex was built on a foundation CME Group established in 2012, when Friday Weekly options on Grain and Oilseed futures were first introduced – well ahead of the broader market shift toward discrete event-risk management tools. As Weekly options gained traction in metals and energy markets, clients increasingly requested a similar level of granularity for agriculture markets.
"Customers have come to us to say, 'I am using your short-dated tools in metals and in WTI. We'd love to have that same capability in the ag markets as well,'" noted Sammann. "As always, products we roll out, enhancements we make are customer-led and customer-validated."
In February 2025, CME Group launched options on grain and oilseed futures expiring Monday through Thursday, providing customers a way to manage risk around key USDA releases like Prospective Plantings, WASDE and Acreage reports, which often move markets.
“I think anytime you roll out new capabilities and new products, it brings more people to the market because they have more products to choose from,” added Sammann.
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