“If you look at the events of the energy markets in Q1 of this year and even going into Q2, there has been a significant disruption in physical supply chains and unexpected moves in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities Markets at CME Group. “That's created risk for customers with core positions or customers that have a fundamental view on oil. All of those customers can and do use our Weekly options to manage positions and take a view on where they think the market is going to go from here.”

As market shocks, such as those stemming from tariff policies, the Middle East conflict or unexpected economic reports, continue to unnerve investors, CME Group has witnessed a surge in near-term options that provide market participants with a precise opportunity window to manage event risks.

Last year, the derivatives exchange saw average daily volume in Weekly Commodity options surge 17% to nearly 80,000 contracts. Volume, meanwhile, also more than quadrupled since 2020 – indicating this type of risk management has likely become part of a structural, rather than cyclical, shift that will have lasting appeal.