Commodity markets have experienced heightened volatility in 2026 as the conflict in the Middle East has triggered sharp energy price hikes and disruption to production and shipping. Against this backdrop, additional factors, such as geopolitical trade tensions, weather events, the energy transition and the rise of artificial intelligence and data centers, are reshaping commodity supply and demand, creating additional uncertainty over costs, revenues and margins for producers, exporters, importers and processors.
The current challenges are creating heightened demand for hedging solutions, particularly in the Asia Pacific region given its position as the world’s largest commodity importer. Asia Pacific exchanges accounted for 79% of the global volume of exchange-traded commodity futures and options contracts in 2025, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.
This demand is driving innovation in the derivatives market. Innovation not only increases the scope for risk management in the region by offering more targeted tools, but it also helps to broaden participation in the commodity derivatives market itself, leading to improved liquidity and enhanced price discovery mechanisms. These dynamics are playing out across five key areas in Asia Pacific, from agricultural trade flows to critical minerals and energy.
1. Trade Shifts and Agricultural Commodity Flows
Asia Pacific has seen a significant increase in sorghum imports in 2026. A key staple, sorghum is used in everything from livestock feed through to renewable energy as well as a basis for food and alcoholic drinks. In the first eight months of 2026, China as the world’s largest importer of sorghum, received 5.49 million tons, an 84% increase compared to the same period in 2025.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service, while the U.S. has traditionally been China’s main supplier, this shifted to Australia in 2025. However, adverse weather in Australia has hit production in 2026, returning the U.S. to the role of primary source, with Brazil also increasing its exports to China.
Sorghum buyers and sellers have traditionally used corn futures to hedge against price risk, due to the interchangeability of the two commodities and a lack of a dedicated sorghum futures contract. While the price of sorghum generally tracks corn over the longer term, fluctuations in supply and demand can significantly impact near-term price action.
Among the responses to these shifting trade flows, CME Group has introduced a Sorghum basis futures contract, which provides APAC sorghum importers with a tool for greater risk management precision. It also improves price discovery for buyers in the region by providing a clearer benchmark on whether international demand is tightening or easing. This transparency, in turn, helps sorghum importers and processors manage procurement costs and protect margins.
2. Critical Minerals and Supply Chain Risk
Tungsten is another commodity where shifting trade dynamics are creating new challenges for APAC market participants. The metal, which is used in advanced manufacturing, semiconductor technologies and military applications, has been identified as a critical mineral by the U.S., EU and Japan. Despite having an active spot market, there is currently no centralized platform for futures price discovery.
This consideration is particularly relevant for manufacturers in APAC, as the region accounted for more than 70% of global tungsten consumption in 2025. China is also the world’s largest miner of tungsten, accounting for around 80% of global production. As a result, Chinese export restrictions introduced in 2025, coupled with strong demand and constrained supply, helped to push prices to record highs in 2026.
Against this backdrop, Tungsten futures are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027, pending regulatory review. The new contract will provide a forward price curve and enhance risk management for manufacturers reliant upon the metal.
3. Beef Supply Chains and Price Divergence
In beef markets, shifting supply and demand dynamics are creating challenges for risk management. While live cattle and beef trim prices are connected, they are subject to different supply and demand factors. This divergence means Cattle futures can be a less precise instrument for hedging against price volatility for those more involved in beef trim.
New 90% and 50% Lean Beef Trim futures and options contracts help both parties hedge against price volatility, as well as offering increased price transparency and discovery by extending further along the supply chain. The contracts are designed to benefit both Australian and New Zealand exporters, as well as importers in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, who process beef trim into ground beef for products such as hamburgers.
4. The Energy Transition and Weather Risk
The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in green energy, with the region accounting for 80% of new wind power capacity installed worldwide in 2025, according to the Global Wind Energy Council.
As wind supplies more of the region’s electricity, changes in the weather can have a greater impact on energy price volatility, with periods of low wind forcing utility providers to use more expensive sources of power generation, while periods of sustained wind can push wholesale energy prices down.
Wind Power futures, which launched in October 2026, offer market participants a standardized, exchange-cleared solution to manage their exposure to fluctuations in the amount of energy generated through wind turbines as a proportion of the total energy mix. The state of Victoria in Australia was selected as one of four regions covered by the new contract alongside the UK, Germany and Texas, offering traders, utility providers and renewable operators a standardized way to hedge against the financial impact of unpredictable and extreme weather.
5. Broadening Market Access
Two trends are increasing demand across Asia Pacific for more flexible access to global commodity markets: growing retail participation and the need to respond to price-moving events outside traditional trading hours.
Expanded access to markets is being introduced through 24/7 trading and smaller contract sizes, such as 1-Ounce Gold and 100-Ounce Silver futures. Round-the-clock trading enables participants to respond to global market developments in real time, while smaller contract sizes not only open market access to retail participants, but also offers institutional traders more precision and flexibility in adjusting their positions.
Connecting regional exchanges to global benchmarks is another important area of development. CME Group is collaborating with the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam under a memorandum of understanding to help Vietnam's commodity markets advance through regionally relevant products, technology and connectivity, and market education. Meanwhile, in Central Asia, UZEX Global, a joint venture between the Uzbekistan Commodity Exchange and PhillipCapital, offers access to international derivatives through exchanges including CME Group.
Taken together, these market developments and new products allow commodity producers and consumers to manage risk more precisely, protect margins and make better-informed commercial decisions, all while supporting deeper, more transparent markets across the region.
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