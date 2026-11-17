Asia Pacific has seen a significant increase in sorghum imports in 2026. A key staple, sorghum is used in everything from livestock feed through to renewable energy as well as a basis for food and alcoholic drinks. In the first eight months of 2026, China as the world’s largest importer of sorghum, received 5.49 million tons, an 84% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service, while the U.S. has traditionally been China’s main supplier, this shifted to Australia in 2025. However, adverse weather in Australia has hit production in 2026, returning the U.S. to the role of primary source, with Brazil also increasing its exports to China.

Sorghum buyers and sellers have traditionally used corn futures to hedge against price risk, due to the interchangeability of the two commodities and a lack of a dedicated sorghum futures contract. While the price of sorghum generally tracks corn over the longer term, fluctuations in supply and demand can significantly impact near-term price action.

Among the responses to these shifting trade flows, CME Group has introduced a Sorghum basis futures contract, which provides APAC sorghum importers with a tool for greater risk management precision. It also improves price discovery for buyers in the region by providing a clearer benchmark on whether international demand is tightening or easing. This transparency, in turn, helps sorghum importers and processors manage procurement costs and protect margins.