U.S. corn and soybean producers reported strong margin pressure during late summer, with regional farmers describing the situation as the most acute operational crisis, for many, in decades. The ongoing conflict with Iran drove global energy costs higher, pushing regional agricultural diesel prices up by more than 40% alongside elevated fertilizer expenses. Despite these cost headwinds and broader trade friction, U.S. corn exports have remained steady at an estimated 20% of total annual production, bolstered by strong domestic ethanol demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Crop Progress report in September indicated that corn maturity fell slightly below five-year historical averages, with 56% of the national crop rated in good-to-excellent condition. The latest USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports, however, have provided a bullish catalyst. In August, the USDA revised its national corn yield estimate downward to 180.7 bushels per acre and reduced projected domestic ending stocks, both coming in below average trade expectations.

In response, continuous Corn futures broke above the $5.00 per bushel threshold during the monthly rally. The September 11, 2026, WASDE report further decreased corn yield estimates, this time to 178.5 bushels per acre, meeting expectations at release. Corn ending stocks were correspondingly reduced, sustaining high prices.

The soybean market similarly overcame early-season pressure ahead of the impending autumn harvest. While the August WASDE trimmed the national soybean yield forecast to 52.7 bushels per acre, an expanded harvested area calculation modestly increased projected domestic ending stocks. Continuous Soybean futures nevertheless advanced over 9.5% in the month of August, sustained by solid domestic crush margins and resilient international purchases. Soybean ending stocks were further reduced on the September WASDE, reinforcing August pricing.

Within the Soybean futures complex, Soybean Oil futures sustained early-summer gains despite mid-month volatility triggered by potential Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Small Refinery Exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard, which threatened to dampen domestic biofuel feedstock demand. Robust industrial demand and elevated crushing activity ultimately offset regulatory concerns. Meanwhile, Soybean Meal futures rose on the back of strong export commitments and steady domestic livestock feed consumption.