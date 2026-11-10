While China has long ranked as one of the world’s largest consumers and importers of agricultural commodities, its demand patterns are starting to shift. SunSirs Commodity Data Group reported that wheat imports fell by 65% to 3.85 million metric tons in 2025, while corn imports were down by 81% year over year, on the back of strong domestic harvests. It noted that imports of barley and sorghum also fell by 26.8% and 47.5% respectively, while soybeans and rice bucked the trend, with rice imports rising by 91% year over year as China took advantage of weak global prices. Meanwhile, soybean purchases rose by 6.5% to hit a record level as China increased buying from South American countries amid concerns that the U.S. trade tariffs could trigger a supply shortfall.

These changing purchasing patterns come as China continues to pursue its goal of modernizing its agricultural sector by 2035. The recently published 15th Five-Year Plan for Accelerating the Modernization of Agriculture and Rural Areas (2026-2030) provides the latest roadmap for achieving this ambition.

The plan looks to increase the yields of key grain and oilseed crops through a combination of modernized farming practices, advanced seed technologies, optimized agricultural land usage, and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and smart agriculture practices into farming. It also sets the specific target of increasing grain production capacity to 725 million metric tons per year by 2030.

At the same time, China plans to diversify the source of its agricultural imports to make its food supply more resilient.