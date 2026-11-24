Once soybeans leave the farm, they go through multiple steps before end users buy them, whether as whole beans or as finished products.

Heneghan explained that LDC weighs, measures, samples and stores soybeans at its Claypool, Indiana facility, the U.S.’s largest integrated soybean processing and biodiesel facility. From there, soybeans are processed into soybean meal, which is used for feed, while soybean oil can be used as food or biofuels.

In addition to the strong domestic appetite for soybeans, export sales for the new marketing year are off to their strongest start in four years, Suderman said, led by China. Soybean inspections are at their fastest pace in six years, he added.

The Midwest’s geography is unique and gives U.S. agriculture an advantage. It has rich, fertile soil for growing soybeans and sits on the shores of the Great Lakes, allowing its bounty to be quickly sent all over the world. Over decades, the region built extensive logistics infrastructure, tying roads, rail and shipping. CME Group and its extensive risk management offerings sit at these crossroads. One of the key offerings for agriculture clients is the opportunity to take physical delivery, said Sammann.

“Physical delivery ensures convergence of the futures price to spot price at the point of expiration,” he said. “Physical delivery is such an important part of our price discovery process and enables customers to determine what's going to work best for them.”

Heneghan said LDC’s new facility at the Port of Burns Harbor, Indiana is strategically located to take advantage of the Great Lakes’ export system and the Midwestern production.

Sammann concurred, explaining that when LDC takes delivery of soybeans at Burns Harbor, it underscores the integrated physical supply chain that starts with farmers growing their crops that get priced in futures, delivered by a barge and sent out through LDC's network globally.

“What we have seen constantly throughout our entire history is a need to globalize access, a need to bring customers together and make that risk transfer process happen seamlessly. So that one bushel isn't about one bushel of pricing. It's really about feeding the world and being able to make that process happen seamlessly with the broadest participation globally,” Sammann said.