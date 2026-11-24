U.S. farmers are harvesting what may be the largest soybean crop on record this fall, with demand strong from both domestic users and importers.
That demand has underpinned CME Group Soybean futures, which are holding around three-year highs. Higher prices will help farmers’ bottom line, but they still face record diesel prices, which will eat into some of those profits. Wet weather at the start of harvest has also limited how quickly some producers are able to get into their fields.
Soybeans are one of the most vital and versatile crops in the world, meeting the demands of a growing global population across the food, feed and energy sectors. The journey of soybeans from farms to international markets takes many turns and involves participants across the supply chain, from farmers to brokers, grain handlers, processors, shippers and others, many of whom use futures and options via CME Group markets.
CME Group's Agricultural markets have posted record volumes this year, led by growth in Grains and Oilseeds. This trend underscores how futures and options are serving as essential risk management tools for commercial participants navigating today's uncertain landscape.
Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Commodities Markets for CME Group, said the exchange is present across the entire physical supply chain: “At every point in that journey, that bushel of soybeans is going to have someone who has some kind of price risk, counterparty risk, foreign exchange risk or energy risk.”
A Bumper Crop?
This year’s U.S. soybean crop is forecast to be 4.5 billion bushels, which will be a record if these estimates are realized. As of early November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that 92% of U.S. soybeans were harvested, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 91% usually binned by this time. Earlier this season, rain in key states, such as Iowa and Nebraska, hampered farmers’ ability to harvest, with only 5% of Iowa’s beans out of the ground and 9% for Nebraska as of early October.
Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX said – in a webinar prior to his retirement – that the impact of the harvest delay showed up in markets, with soybean crush plants offering a high basis for beans that could be delivered immediately because both export demand and domestic demand are high. Lately, domestic demand has been a significant influence on soybean prices, driven by a boom in renewable diesel and biofuels. USDA estimates soybean crush demand at record 2.78 billion.
Weather delays hampering harvest, the increase in diesel costs, which affects the agricultural industry across the board, and the continued strong demand for soybeans and soy products are just some of the factors that affect prices.
“We use CME Group's futures and options for agricultural products in managing risks because they are representative of the physical markets that we operate in every day,” said James Heneghan, Louis Dreyfus Company’s (LDC) Global Head of Financial Risk Management.
Getting from Farm to International Markets
Once soybeans leave the farm, they go through multiple steps before end users buy them, whether as whole beans or as finished products.
Heneghan explained that LDC weighs, measures, samples and stores soybeans at its Claypool, Indiana facility, the U.S.’s largest integrated soybean processing and biodiesel facility. From there, soybeans are processed into soybean meal, which is used for feed, while soybean oil can be used as food or biofuels.
In addition to the strong domestic appetite for soybeans, export sales for the new marketing year are off to their strongest start in four years, Suderman said, led by China. Soybean inspections are at their fastest pace in six years, he added.
The Midwest’s geography is unique and gives U.S. agriculture an advantage. It has rich, fertile soil for growing soybeans and sits on the shores of the Great Lakes, allowing its bounty to be quickly sent all over the world. Over decades, the region built extensive logistics infrastructure, tying roads, rail and shipping. CME Group and its extensive risk management offerings sit at these crossroads. One of the key offerings for agriculture clients is the opportunity to take physical delivery, said Sammann.
“Physical delivery ensures convergence of the futures price to spot price at the point of expiration,” he said. “Physical delivery is such an important part of our price discovery process and enables customers to determine what's going to work best for them.”
Heneghan said LDC’s new facility at the Port of Burns Harbor, Indiana is strategically located to take advantage of the Great Lakes’ export system and the Midwestern production.
Sammann concurred, explaining that when LDC takes delivery of soybeans at Burns Harbor, it underscores the integrated physical supply chain that starts with farmers growing their crops that get priced in futures, delivered by a barge and sent out through LDC's network globally.
“What we have seen constantly throughout our entire history is a need to globalize access, a need to bring customers together and make that risk transfer process happen seamlessly. So that one bushel isn't about one bushel of pricing. It's really about feeding the world and being able to make that process happen seamlessly with the broadest participation globally,” Sammann said.
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