The past few months have been a rollercoaster ride for Nikkei 225 traders. Since the beginning of the year, the index steadily climbed higher, driven by strong corporate earnings, positive economic data and a broader rally in global markets. This momentum saw the Nikkei surpass its 1989 peak. However, on August 2, the market faced a sharp reversal triggered by a sudden rise in U.S. unemployment and a perceived hawkish tilt in Japan’s long-standing accommodative monetary policy. This unwinding of carry trade resulted in the largest one-day point drop for the index. While most of the losses were quickly recovered, optimism soon dissipated due to recession concerns in the U.S. and a strengthening yen. Given the U.S. is a critical market for Japanese exports, weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data signaled potential softness in demand for Japan’s products.

Further uncertainty came with the election of Japan’s new prime minister, creating tension among investors due to the stark differences in fiscal and monetary policies among leading candidates. On one side, Shigeru Ishiba expressed support for monetary policy normalization and potential increases in capital gains and corporate taxes. On the other, Sanae Takaichi criticized the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) recent hikes and advocated for continued monetary easing. Leading up to the September 27 election, markets rose on the prospect of Takaichi winning, only for these gains to be wiped out when Ishiba ultimately took office, disappointing those who had expected continued easing.

The normalization of Japan’s monetary policy, combined with the Federal Reserve’s 50 basis point rate cut, has narrowed the rate differential between the two nations. This shift led to the USD/JPY breaking below its multi-year support line, signaling a regime change in the currency pair.

“Personally, I think now is not the right environment for an additional rate hike,” Ishiba commented after talks with BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda. Similarly, Fed chairman Jerome Powell remarked, “We are not on any preset course,” suggesting that policymakers would base future decisions on forthcoming economic data and the market should not expect a 50 basis points cut going into each meeting. While neither the BOJ nor the Fed is rushing to make further adjustments, long-term market participants understand that surprise actions from the BOJ cannot be ruled out. Ueda’s view that Japan’s current policy is “extremely accommodative” hints at the possibility of future rate hikes, while new evidence of a looming U.S. recession could spur the Fed to cut rates faster than anticipated.

A stronger currency, while beneficial in some ways, can also pose challenges. A rising yen reduces import costs for domestic companies, but it also squeezes profit margins for exporters, a critical segment of Japan’s economy. As a net exporter, Japanese companies are more likely to feel the impact from yen appreciation. This sentiment aligns with the broader market, as reflected in the stock market's decline when Ishiba took office.

Japan, a major importer of energy, is especially vulnerable to fluctuations in oil prices, with crude oil being a significant component of its imports. The escalating tensions in the Middle East have pushed crude oil prices higher, and with increased volatility expected, Japan’s trade balance and corporate profits, particularly in energy-intensive industries, could suffer. Higher oil prices would also affect consumers, potentially driving inflation higher.

In conclusion, Japan’s equity market is facing pressure from multiple angles. The possibility of further BOJ rate hikes could lead to yen appreciation, eroding Japan’s export competitiveness and capping corporate profits. At the same time, higher oil prices would increase costs, further compressing margins and limiting corporate net incomes. These challenges, combined with potentially higher inflationary pressures, could fuel the need for more aggressive rate hikes, which would strengthen the yen further. The culmination of these factors supports a bullish outlook for the yen but a bearish tone for the Nikkei 225 Index.

However, it is imperative to be mindful of the October Effect. Historically, October tends to be more volatile than other months, and this year the uncertainty is likely magnified by Japan’s general election on October 27 and the U.S. presidential election on November 5. The outcomes of these elections could drastically alter market dynamics. Hence, we favor a relative value trade between the Nikkei 225 Index and crude oil. Years of extremely accommodative monetary policy by the BOJ against other major central banks’ post-pandemic restrictive stance have left this ratio relatively overvalued. Given the shift in BOJ and Fed monetary policies and heightened geopolitical tensions now, this overvaluation should begin to correct.