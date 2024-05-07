From 1994 to 1998, then under Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, the central bank adopted what is known as an opportunistic approach to disinflation. This strategy involved not actively fighting inflation with tight monetary policies unless deemed necessary, even though inflation is moderate but still above the long-run objective. Instead, the central bank waited for external circumstances, such as economic recessions or favorable supply shocks to naturally lower inflation. Then it maintained the lower inflation level without aggressively targeting further reductions unless inflation rose significantly. In July 1995, for instance, the Fed reduced the interest rate by 75 basis points and maintained this rate for over 30 months, effectively fine-tuning rather than overhauling monetary policy.

Fast forward to the present, there are indications that the Federal Reserve, currently under Chairman Jerome Powell, may be adopting a similar strategy in response to today's increasingly complex macroeconomic landscape. On the one hand, signs such as a disappointing Non-farm Payroll report for April, with fewer jobs added than expected and a rising unemployment rate, suggest the U.S. could be nearing a recession. Concurrently, earnings reports from major companies like Starbucks, McDonald's and Yum! Brands show declining sales and a pullback in consumer spending. On the other hand, despite these economic slowdown signals, the Equity market, as evidenced by the S&P 500, remains close to its all-time high, buoyed partly by expectations of rate cuts, even as the inflation rate rose to 3.5% in March—significantly above the Fed's target.

This situation presents a critical dilemma for the Fed: easing monetary policy too soon risks a repeat of the 1980s, when a secondary inflationary wave surged higher ; easing too late, however, could stifle discretionary spending further, potentially dragging the economy into a deep recession, even as it curtails inflation. Adding to the complexity is the impending U.S. presidential election. Although Chairman Powell has asserted that the election will not influence the Fed's policy decisions, the central bank is undoubtedly keen to avoid both a resurgence of inflation and a deep recession during an election year.

The Federal Reserve's communication has been explicit in conveying these concerns. Fed Governor Chris Waller, commenting on the current atypical easing cycle, remarked, "I see no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past." From this perspective, we believe that the U.S. Equity market—particularly the technology sector and growth-oriented stocks, which typically benefit from low interest rates and economic expansion—is still overly optimistic, pricing in an aggressive easing scenario over the next six to 12 months. As the Fed navigates these turbulent waters with caution, striving to maintain a delicate balance in its policy approach, these high-multiple, growth stocks are likely to underperform compared to value stocks, which are generally more defensive and resilient in such environment.