As we concluded 2023, we underscored the necessity of an open-minded approach, bracing for a broad spectrum of outcomes. This philosophy, indeed, will be a recurring motif throughout 2024. The financial markets are expected to present a kaleidoscope of signals, occasionally polarizing. In such a climate of ambiguity, we believe, lies the cradle of significant opportunities. These are ripe for the taking by those who possess a combination of open-mindedness, humility, and disciplined risk management. As the adage wisely suggests, "Strong opinions, weakly held."

Inflation remains a central concern regardless of one's overarching perspective for 2024. It continues to be the fulcrum of economic dynamics, particularly as central bank policies hinge on the inflation trajectory. Should data indicate its persistence, or unforeseen events disrupt global supply chains again, we might witness a swift re-pricing of rate cut expectations. The Federal Reserve, with the inflationary episodes of the 1960s to 1980s still echoing, is keen to forestall a resurgence of inflation, potentially more tenacious than its predecessor.

Adding to this intricate landscape is the fact that 2024 marks a U.S. election year, historically characterized by noticeable effects on equity markets. The incumbent party will naturally strive for low inflation and unemployment. It's plausible that a recession will be averted, at least until the election concludes. The U.S. equity market, particularly the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, appears overstretched by liquidity measures. Instead of trying to outright short the equity market, we prefer relative value trades between indices or sectors, which offer a more balanced and attractive risk-reward profile. Interestingly, when constructed correctly, such trades can be effective under vastly different scenarios. For instance, expressing a view on the convergence between major tech companies and small caps could materialize in two ways: a "nice" scenario where an economic goldilocks situation prevails and growth re-accelerates, resulting in the small caps catching up with the big caps, or a "nasty" scenario involving a severe recession or inflation resurgence that pressures the broader market, causing the tech darlings to "catch down" with the small caps.

We are keeping a close eye on the commodity market, especially energy, the other side of the inflation story. From a technical perspective, despite a lackluster performance since late 2022, key energy commodities like crude oil, gasoline, heating oil and natural gas have all held their long-term support levels, hinting at potential reversals. A changing geopolitical situation in the Middle East may incline some investors towards an energy position designed to hedge both exogenous shocks and a possible resurgence of inflation.