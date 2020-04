Log in or create an account to access premium content on cmegroup.com

Last year, CME Group added Micro E-mini futures on equity indices to its suite of smaller-sized contracts, providing traders new opportunities to manage their portfolios. With strong liquidity and open interest growth since launch, learn why many traders are turning to Micros to trade equities, FX, and metals as well as E-mini contracts to trade oil.

In this webinar, join Dave Lerman to learn: