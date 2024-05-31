Renewable diesel production in the United States exploded in 2022 as California’s clear air policies mandated greater renewable fuel production and consumption. Since, states along both coasts have adopted similar measures, with California and Oregon providing credits for the use of biofuel and renewable diesel, which is chemically identical to conventional diesel. Soybean oil consumption followed. Record-high soybean oil prices were scored in April 2022 as the market feared supplies would decline to near zero. We note that renewable diesel production margins were still positive despite soybean oil prices of $.80 per pound.

However, high prices tend to cure high prices. U.S. soybean oil exports were shut off completely. The U.S. became a net importer of vegetable oils – used cooking oil in particular – and soybean oil was forced to share the biofuel market with waste oils and animal fats.

Soybean oil in January accounted for only 31% of total biofuel production. Soybean oil’s share collapsed, while the use of animal fats exploded. Waste oil’s share of production has been steady, and a large portion of U.S. renewable diesel production is now being satisfied with imported used cooking oil. Whether this changes in summer and autumn is important. Is there enough used cooking oil in the world to satisfy additional growth in the U.S. biofuel sector? Soybean oil stocks typically decline during the summer months. The speed of this decline is critical. Soybean oil is currently priced to find demand – not slow it.