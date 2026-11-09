1. What is Portfolio Margining?

Portfolio Margining allows users to hold CME Group-cleared OTC swaps and Interest Rate futures and options alongside each other in a single account for the purpose of calculating an optimized initial margin requirement. For additional details, visit our Portfolio Margining page.

2. Is this available today?

Yes. We have operated this industry-leading cross margin program for over a decade, continually adding new products as the market evolves. We are on pace for record margin savings in 2026, averaging more than $11 billion in daily savings as of October and reaching a new peak of $15 billion during the month.

3. What products are eligible for Portfolio Margining?

Eligible products include: All cleared OTC swap products (includes all 24 IRS currencies supported by CME Group)

U.S. Treasury futures and options

SOFR futures and options

Fed Fund futures

Eris SOFR Swap futures Note: We recommend checking with your FCM(s) on the above list, as certain members have adopted select products in Portfolio Margining over time.

4. How can I express interest in setting up Portfolio Margining?

Speak with your FCM(s): We encourage clients to speak with their Futures Commission Merchant FCM to understand the requirements for enabling this program.

Contact our team directly: Interested clients can also reach out to our team at InterestRates@cmegroup.com. No additional legal documentation is required between clients and CME Group for the purposes of this program; however, there may be documentation required between clients and their FCM(s).

5. Does CME Group charge fees to use this program?

We do not charge any fees to participate in Portfolio Margining.

6. Are there any other requirements for my firm to take advantage of Portfolio Margining?

Primary requirement : OTC and futures risk pools must be under common ownership and be held by the same underlying FCM in order to be eligible.

: OTC and futures risk pools must be under common ownership and be held by the same underlying FCM in order to be eligible. Flexibility: Clients can set up Portfolio Margining for multiple accounts and with multiple FCMs. Note: FCMs will typically require their clients to be papered (documented) with a common entity across OTC and exchange-traded products. Contact your FCM(s) to verify this structuring.

7. Are there common strategies that clients use this program for?

Yes. While not limited to the following strategies, common use cases include invoice swap spreads and convexity bias (futures unchanged) package trades, such as:

Trade package Margin savings Invoice swap spread packages ~80-85% Convexity bias packages ~97% Hedging Eris Swap futures risk ~95-97%

In essence, any relative value strategies or exposures spanning cleared swaps and futures can benefit significantly with Portfolio Margining enabled. Participants with large interest rate options exposures may also be inclined to activate Portfolio Margining given that net option value can be deployed to cover OTC cleared swaps margin requirements. If interested in seeing worked examples that highlight the margin savings opportunities for some of these more common strategies, contact our team at InterestRates@cmegroup.com.

8. Are there downsides to activating Portfolio Margining?

The CME Group Optimizer software is designed and proven to solve for the lowest possible margin outcome based on the OTC and futures position inputs. Users’ overall margin requirement would never increase as a result of the Optimizer’s recommendations. We would encourage all clients to consider enabling Portfolio Margining given that it will unlock any possible margin savings available for the underlying accounts.

9. What is the CME CORE margin calculator? Can it help analyze real or what-if margin savings for my portfolio?

CME CORE is our free margin calculator, available via both a user interface and an API workflow. It allows users to calculate real or hypothetical margin figures, including the benefits of Portfolio Margining. To request access to the ‘Rates’ functionality within the calculator or to schedule a demo, reach out to PostTradeServices@cmegroup.com. Interested clients can also reach out to our Post Trade Services team for assistance in running Portfolio Margining savings analyses. For additional details, visit our Margin Services page.

10. Operationally, how does this work? Is there lift required from clients to see benefits?

Identified futures and options positions are physically transferred by FCMs to the OTC account to be cross-margined with cleared swap risk. FCMs provide a position file into the CME Group Optimizer to identify the most optimal set of positions for transfer. Once the required account setups are in place, the operational work required for clients to see benefits from this program is placed upon their FCM(s). Since FCMs may use varying methods to reflect the transfers for books and records (reconciliation) purposes, we recommend checking with your FCM(s) to best understand how they process Portfolio Margining. Explore additional operational details.

11. Is there functionality available to port my cleared swaps to CME Group in order to take advantage of this program’s benefits?

CME Clearing does not connect directly to adjacent CCPs. To move risk, end clients would need to terminate (close-out) positions at the existing CCP and re-open the risk at CME Group. In the USD swap market, this is typically conducted via a CCP basis, or switch trade, that dealers and execution venues are widely accustomed to supporting. Relatedly, users may opt to explore transferring positions (futures or OTC) across FCMs on a post-trade basis within CME Clearing in order to optimize the location of positions for Portfolio Margining purposes.

12. Is this the only interest rate/fixed income cross-margining that CME Group offers?