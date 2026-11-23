1. What are the contract specifications?

The Dry Freight contracts are financially settled against the Platts-published dry freight indices for the most relevant Capesize and Panamax routes. The specific route contracts reflect the cost of freight in $/mt to transport dry goods from a set load port to a specific discharge port.

Contract Dry Freight Route Western Australia to Qingdao (Capesize) (Platts) futures Dry Freight Route Brazil to Qingdao (Capesize) (Platts) futures Dry Freight Route Brazil to Qingdao (Panamax) (Platts) futures Dry Freight Route (Prompt) Brazil to Qingdao (Panamax) (Platts) futures Dry Freight Route US Gulf to Qingdao (Panamax) (Platts) futures Globex/ClearPort code DFA DFB DFC DFD DFE Underlying index Platts Capesize Freight Australia to Qingdao Platts Capesize Freight Brazil to Qingdao Platts Panamax Freight Brazil to Qingdao Platts Panamax Freight Brazil to Qingdao (Prompt) Platts Panamax Freight US Gulf Coast to Qingdao Settlement type Financial Contract unit 1,000 metric tons 1,000 metric tons 1,000 metric tons 1,000 metric tons 1,000 metric tons Minimum price fluctuation USD and cents per metric ton USD and cents per metric ton USD and cents per metric ton USD and cents per metric ton USD and cents per metric ton Listing schedule Monthly contracts will be listed for the current year plus a further consecutive calendar year. A new set of contract months will be added on the expiry of the December contract month each year. Termination of trading Trading terminates on the last business day of the contract month. Block trade minimum Five contracts Trading hours Globex open: Sunday 5:00 p.m. to Friday 4:00 p.m. CT, with a daily maintenance period from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT ClearPort: Sunday 5:00 p.m. to Friday 4:00 p.m. CT, with no reporting Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT

2. Where are the contracts listed?

The contracts are listed on NYMEX and available for trading on Globex and submission for clearing via ClearPort. The regulator for the contracts is the CFTC.

3. What is the methodology for the underlying index price?

Details about the Platts methodology can be found here (see page 43 for Dry bulk freight).

4. What is the final settlement value for the Dry Freight futures?

The final settlement value for each contract is based on the average of the price assessment from Platts over the contract month.

5. How can the futures contracts be traded?

All the Dry Freight futures contracts can be traded electronically via Globex and also can be cleared through the submission of a block trade from the broker OTC market into ClearPort. For ClearPort, the Dry Freight contracts will be subject to a minimum block threshold of 5 contracts, which closely matches the convention in the OTC market.

6. How are the final settlement prices of the futures contracts determined?

The final settlement price shall be equal to the arithmetic average of the relevant Platts freight route for Capesize and/or Panamax vessels as published by S&P Global Energy (Platts) for all business days in the contract month. The final settlement price will be expressed in USD and cents per metric ton.

7. What is the daily settlement procedure?

Daily settlement will take place on each contract business day at 5:00 p.m. London time.

8. When is the last trading day of the contract?

Trading terminates on the last business day of each contract month.

9. What are the hours for trade entry on ClearPort and on Globex?

Trades can be entered on Globex from Sunday 5:00 p.m. CT to Friday at 4:00 p.m. CT, with a daily maintenance period from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT. ClearPort trades can be submitted from Sunday at 5:00 p.m. CT to Friday at 4:00 p.m. CT, with no trade reporting from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday.

10. Who can I get in touch with for further details about these contracts?

If you require further details, you can contact freight@cmegroup.com or any of the inter-dealer brokers (IDBs) that service this market for more information on trading the contracts via Globex and/or as a block trade on ClearPort.

11. New to CME Group?

There are various ways you can begin trading these contracts depending on your situation, but we have outlined the simplest, most straightforward process below: Register on ClearPort. Appoint an interdealer broker (IDB) that services this market. Request your CME Group clearing firm to authorize your chosen IDB for trade submission. Visit our website for more information on getting set up to trade these contracts on Globex and/or as a block trade on ClearPort.

12. Who can I contact about these contracts?