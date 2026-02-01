24/7 Cryptocurrency trading

4. Can I trade Cryptocurrency futures 24/7?

Yes, Cryptocurrency futures and options are available to trade 24/7, with the exception of maintenance windows. This expanded schedule provides continuous weekend access and reduces the daily Monday through Thursday maintenance pause to just two minutes. Contracts are available to trade during the following hours: Globex 24/7 with the exception of the following maintenance windows: Monday through Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. CT (pre-open: 4:01 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. CT)

Saturday: 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT (pre-open: 3:45 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT) ClearPort 24/7 with the exception of a maintenance window: Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT.

5. What products will be available to trade 24/7?

All Cryptocurrency futures and options are available for trading on Globex and submission for clearing via ClearPort 24/7, with the exception of Spot-Quoted futures.

6. How does trading work over weekends and holidays?

Cryptocurrency futures and options trade continuously on Globex. All holiday or weekend trading from Friday evening through Sunday evening has a trade date of the following business day, with clearing, settlement and regulatory reporting processed the following business day as well.

7. How will this impact clearing and operations requirements?

See our CME Clearing and Global Operations requirements and guidelines.

8. How will Globex be impacted by the new trading schedule?

Visit our client impact assessment for more details.

Product details and specifications

9. What are the contract specifications?

For more information on contract sizes, price fluctuations, trading hours, settlements, margin offsets, listing cycles and more, visit the respective contract spec page listed below.

10. What is the contract unit, symbol and reference rate for Cryptocurrency futures?

Our Cryptocurrency futures settle to the reference rates noted below. All Cryptocurrency futures settle to the reference rates that are published at 4:00 p.m. London time, with the exception of Bitcoin Friday futures, Spot-Quoted futures and Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures, which settle at 4:00 p.m. New York time.

NETWORK CONTRACT FUTURES CONTRACT SYMBOL CONTRACT size REFERENCE RATE AND SYMBOL Avalanche AVAX futures AVA 5,000 AVAX CME CF Avalanche Reference Rate (AVAXUSD_RR) Micro AVAX futures MAV 500 AVAX Bitcoin Bitcoin futures BTC 5 Bitcoin CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) Micro Bitcoin futures MBT 1/10 Bitcoin Bitcoin Euro futures BTE 5 Bitcoin CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate (BTCEUR_RR) Micro Bitcoin Euro futures EBM 1/10 Bitcoin Bitcoin Friday futures BFF 1/50 Bitcoin CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate New York Variant (BRRNY) Bitcoin Volatility futures BVI 500 x CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Index CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Index - Settlement (BVXS) Cardano ADA futures ADA 100,000 ADA CME CF Cardano-Dollar Reference Rate (ADAUSD_RR) Micro ADA futures MCA 10,000 ADA Chainlink LINK futures LNK 5,000 LINK CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate (LINKUSD_RR) Micro LINK futures MLN 250 LINK Ethereum Ether futures ETH 50 Ether CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate* (ETHUSD_RR) Micro Ether futures MET 1/10 Ether Ether Euro futures* ETE 50 Ether CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate (ETHEUR_RR) Micro Ether Euro futures EEM 1/10 Ether Ether/Bitcoin Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures EBR $1,000,000 x Ether/Bitcoin Ratio CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate (ETHUSD_RR) / CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures NCI $10 x the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS) Micro Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures MCI $1 x the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index SOL SOL futures SOL 500 SOL CME CF Solana-Dollar Reference Rate (SOLUSD_RR) Micro SOL futures MSL 25 SOL Stellar Lumens futures XLM 250,000 Lumens CME CF Stellar Lumens-Dollar Reference Rate (XLMUSD_RR) Micro Lumens futures MXL 12,500 Lumens Sui SUI futures SUI 50,000 SUI CME CF Sui-Dollar Reference Rate (SUIUSD_RR) Micro SUI futures MSU 5,000 SUI XRP XRP futures XRP 50,000 XRP CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate (XRPUSD_RR) Micro XRP futures MXP 2,500 XRP Spot-Quoted futures Spot-Quoted Bitcoin futures QBTC 0.01 Bitcoin CME CF Spot-Quoted Bitcoin Marker (BTCSPOTNY) Spot-Quoted Ether futures QETH 0.2 Ether CME CF Spot-Quoted Ether Marker (ETHSPOTNY) Spot-Quoted SOL futures QSOL 5 SOL CME CF Spot-Quoted SOL Marker (SOLSPOT16) Spot-Quoted XRP futures QXRP 250 XRP CME CF Spot-Quoted XRP Marker (XRPSPOT16)

11. Are these products block, BTIC, TAS and EFP/EFRP eligible?

12. What are the order max sizes, position limits and data channels?

Max order: 100 (standard), 500 (Micros/SQF), 1,000 (Micro Ether/Micro Ether Euro).

100 (standard), 500 (Micros/SQF), 1,000 (Micro Ether/Micro Ether Euro). Position limits: Front-month limits apply; Micros are aggregated (e.g., 500 MET = 1 ETH). More on position limits.

13. Through which market data channel are these products available?

Cryptocurrency futures real-time market data is available on MDP Channel 326 and Cryptocurrency futures historical data is available through DataMine. Additionally, real-time market data for the underlying reference rates and real-time indices are available through MDP Channel 214. Reference rate and real-time index historical data is available through DataMine.

Settlement and pricing

14. Are Cryptocurrency futures subject to price limits?

Yes, Cryptocurrency futures are subject to price limits on a dynamic basis. At the commencement of each trading day, Cryptocurrency futures are assigned a price limit variant, which equals a percentage of the prior day’s exchange-determined settlement price, or a price deemed appropriate by the GCC. During the trading day, the dynamic variant is applied in rolling 60-minute look-back periods to establish dynamic lower and upper price fluctuation limits as follows: The dynamic variant is subtracted from the highest trade and/or bid price during a look-back period to establish the lower price fluctuation limit.

The dynamic variant is added to the lowest trade and/or offer price during a look-back period to establish the upper price fluctuation limit.

15. How are daily and final settlement prices determined?

Daily settlement prices for our Cryptocurrency futures are determined as follows: Single-Asset futures, Micro Single-Asset futures, Bitcoin Volatility futures and Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures: Based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Globex trades between 2:59:00 p.m. and 3:00:00 p.m. CT. Micro contracts settle to the price of their corresponding larger contract.

Based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Globex trades between 2:59:00 p.m. and 3:00:00 p.m. CT. Micro contracts settle to the price of their corresponding larger contract. Ether/Bitcoin Ratio (EBR) futures: Calculated as the ratio of the Ether futures settlement to the Bitcoin futures settlement (e.g., ETH settlement ÷ BTC settlement).

Calculated as the ratio of the Ether futures settlement to the Bitcoin futures settlement (e.g., ETH settlement ÷ BTC settlement). Spot-Quoted futures (SQFs): Determined by the respective CME CF Spot-Quoted Cryptocurrency Marker (e.g., ETHSPOTNY), plus a total financing adjustment applied by CME Clearing.

Determined by the respective CME CF Spot-Quoted Cryptocurrency Marker (e.g., ETHSPOTNY), plus a total financing adjustment applied by CME Clearing. EUR fixing price: A fixing price is provided for EUR-denominated contracts based on the VWAP of trades between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. London time. These are for reference only. Final settlement occurs on the day of expiration to provide a single, transparent price for all participants, as follows: Single-Asset futures and Micro Single-Asset futures: Settle to the underlying CME CF Reference Rate published at 4:00 p.m. London time.

Settle to the underlying CME CF Reference Rate published at 4:00 p.m. London time. Bitcoin Friday futures (BFF): Based on the CME CF Cryptocurrency Reference Rate New York Variant published at 4:00 p.m. New York time.

Based on the CME CF Cryptocurrency Reference Rate New York Variant published at 4:00 p.m. New York time. Ether/Bitcoin Ratio (EBR) futures: Determined by dividing the final settlement price of Ether futures by the final settlement price of Bitcoin futures for that contract month.

Determined by dividing the final settlement price of Ether futures by the final settlement price of Bitcoin futures for that contract month. Spot-Quoted futures (SQFs): Final settlement price is the official close value of underlying reference entity + financing adjustment on day of final settlement price determination.

Final settlement price is the official close value of underlying reference entity + financing adjustment on day of final settlement price determination. Bitcoin Volatility futures: Settle to the underlying CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Settlement Rate published at 4:00 p.m. London time.

Settle to the underlying CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Settlement Rate published at 4:00 p.m. London time. Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures: Settle to the underlying Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index published at 4:00 p.m. New York time.

Fees and position offset details

16. What are the fees and margin requirements?

All Cryptocurrency futures fees are charged in U.S. dollars and can be found on our fee schedule.

17. Are position offsets available for Cryptocurrency futures?

Yes, in accordance with Rule 855, position offsets are available for eligible Cryptocurrency futures pairs held within the same contract month. Market participants can offset positions between eligible larger and Micro contracts of the same expiry. Reference the table below for eligible pairs and ratios.

Product code Product Offset ratio Offset to product code Offset to product BTC Bitcoin futures 50 MBT Micro Bitcoin futures MBT Micro Bitcoin futures 0.02 BTC Bitcoin futures ETH Ether futures 500 MET Micro Ether futures MET Micro Ether futures 0.002 ETH Ether futures

17a. Is the offset service automatic?

No, the offset service is voluntary.

17b. How do I access or request this service?

Firms must contact their clearing firm to request the offset service. When the firm requests the offset, the same account (specified by the firm itself) is applied to both legs. Subsequently, the clearing firm must enter the offset instructions into the clearing system by 7:00 p.m. Central time (CT) on Monday through Friday. Anything entered after 7:00 p.m. will be for the offset on the next business day.

17c. Can I offset futures that were traded today, or do they need to clear first?

Yes, you can offset same-day trades; in accordance with Rule 855, you can request to manually offset and collapse opposing positions between eligible larger- and Micro-sized Cryptocurrency contracts of the same expiry on the day they are traded. Positions do not need to clear overnight or complete an end-of-day clearing cycle before they are eligible for a mid-lifecycle collapse.

17d. What is an example of how this service works in practice?

Suppose you are long one Bitcoin (BTC) futures and short 50 Micro Bitcoin (MBT) futures. The new offset service enables you to instruct your clearing firm to enter fungible transfer transactions into FEC – selling one BTC contract and buying 50 MBT contracts – to offset your positions.

17e. Are there fees associated with this service?

Yes, view the latest fee schedule.

17f. Where can I get more information?

18. Are contracts margined in euros and are offset credits available?

Only Bitcoin and Ether Euro contracts are margined and processed in euros. Margin credits are available for offsetting positions (e.g., a 1:50 offset between BTC and MBT).

Calendar spreads

19. What are the ticker conventions and pricing for spreads?

Buying the spread is equivalent to buying the deferred contract month; for example: BTCF6 – BTCH6 is the Jan 26/Mar 26 spread. Buying this spread means buying the BTC Mar 26 contract and selling the BTC Jan 26 contract. If you are long the Jan 26 contract, buying the Jan/Mar spread will extend your expiration into March.

20. What does the spread price signify? How are separate contracts priced when I do a spread trade?

The price of the spread trade is the price of the deferred expiration less the price of the nearby expiration. After the spread trade is done, the price of the two contracts will be determined using the following convention: The nearby contract is priced at its daily settlement price on the previous day; The deferred contract is priced as the nearby contract’s assigned price plus the spread price. For example: Bought BTCF6-BTCH6 @-100

Assuming BTCF6 prior settle = 94550

Price of the two legs: Sold BTCF6 @ 94550, bought BTCH6 @ 94550 + (-100) = 93550

21. Do the EUR-denominated contracts follow a different spread convention?

No, the EUR-denominated contracts will follow the same convention as the USD-denominated contracts, whereby buying the spread is equivalent to buying the deferred contract month.

Governance and Additional information

22. What is the policy regarding hard forks?

In the event of a hard fork, Cryptocurrency futures shall continue to settle to the underlying CME CF Reference Rate corresponding to the original token pair. The exchange may, in its sole discretion, take alternative action with respect to hard forks in consultation with market participants as may be appropriate.

23. On which exchange, division and regulator do these reside?

Contracts are listed on CME Group, a U.S.-registered designated contract market (DCM) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO). They reside in the IOM Division and are regulated by the CFTC.

24. What is the local jurisdiction policy?

Accounting and regulatory treatment varies by country. Participants are responsible for compliance and should seek professional counsel.

25. Is there a cap on clearing liability?

We use a range of risk management tools related to Cryptocurrency futures. CME Clearing retains the right to impose exposure limits, additional capital requirements and other targeted risk management tools if we see exposures that we determine might become a concern in any product or market. Note that our Cryptocurrency futures products are financially settled futures contracts. As such, margins will be set in line with the volatility and liquidity profile of the product. Further, we also have the ability for clearing members to impose trading or exposure limits on their clients. Other tools may include increased capital or margin requirements in cases where exposures increase beyond reasonable levels.

26. Where do these fall in the CME Clearing’s Guaranty Fund?

Cryptocurrency futures fall into CME Clearing’s Base Guaranty Fund for futures and options on futures. For all other inquiries regarding margins or CME Clearing’s approach to risk management, contact clearing.riskmanagement@cmegroup.com.

27. How do I access Globex, see prices and find out more about the platform?

Access requires a relationship with a clearing member. Delayed quotes are on cmegroup.com; real-time prices are available via quote vendors and CME Direct.

28. Where can I see prices for Cryptocurrency futures?

Delayed quotes are available on cmegroup.com. You can also access quotes through major quote vendors.

29. Where can I find more information on Cryptocurrency futures?