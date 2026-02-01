General
- What are the latest updates to Cryptocurrency futures?
- What types of futures are offered, and in what sizes?
- How do I open an account and what platforms are supported?
24/7 Cryptocurrency trading
- Can I trade Cryptocurrency futures 24/7?
- What products will be available to trade 24/7?
- How does trading work over weekends and holidays?
- How will this impact clearing and operations requirements?
- How will Globex be impacted by the new trading schedule?
Product details and specifications
- What are the contract specifications?
- What is the contract unit, symbol and reference rate for Cryptocurrency futures?
- Are these products block, BTIC, TAS and EFP/EFRP eligible?
- What are the order max sizes, position limits and data channels?
- Through which market data channel are these products available?
Settlement and pricing
- Are Cryptocurrency futures subject to price limits?
- How are daily and final settlement prices determined?
Fees and position offset details
- What are the fees and margin requirements?
- Are position offsets available for Cryptocurrency futures?
- Are contracts margined in euros and are offset credits available?
Calendar spreads
- What are the ticker conventions and pricing for spreads?
- What does the spread price signify? How are separate contracts priced when I do a spread trade?
- Do the EUR-denominated contracts follow a different spread convention?
Governance and Additional information
- What is the policy regarding hard forks?
- On which exchange, division and regulator do these reside?
- What is the local jurisdiction policy?
- Is there a cap on clearing liability?
- Where do these fall in the CME Clearing’s Guaranty Fund?
- How do I access Globex, see prices and find out more about the platform?
- Where can I see prices for Cryptocurrency futures?
- Where can I find more information on Cryptocurrency futures?
General
1. What are the latest updates to Cryptocurrency futures?
Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures, Micro Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures and Bitcoin Volatility futures are now available for trading.
24/7 trading is now available for Crypto futures and options.
2. What types of futures are offered, and in what sizes?
We offer several ways to gain exposure to the price of cryptocurrencies, catering to different timeframes and strategies.
Single-Asset futures*
We offer both larger- and Micro-sized, USD-denominated futures for a variety of digital assets based on the underlying CME CF Reference Rates.
We offer both larger- and Micro-sized, euro-denominated futures for Bitcoin and Ether, based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro and Ether-Euro Reference Rates. These rates are not converted from USD rates. While transaction fees are in USD, both initial and maintenance margins are processed and held in euros.
Bitcoin Friday futures (BFF) are shorter-dated, cash-settled contracts sized at 1/50 of a bitcoin that expire every Friday. New contracts are listed every Thursday, allowing participants to trade the nearest two Fridays at any given point.
Spot-Quoted futures (SQF) are small, capital-efficient, long-dated contracts designed to trade at the spot price of bitcoin, ether, SOL and XRP without the need for monthly rolls by using a daily financing adjustment. For more information, visit our Spot-Quoted futures FAQ.
*These financially settled Cryptocurrency larger- and Micro-sized contracts are based on and settle to their corresponding CME CF Reference Rate.
Multi-Asset futures
EBR futures are a cash-settled futures contract that represents the U.S. dollar price of one Ether futures contract to the U.S. dollar price of one Bitcoin futures contract. This ratio is multiplied by $1,000,000 to determine the notional contract size. It is a single trade on the relative performance of ether and bitcoin.
- Buying the ratio signifies an expectation that ether will outperform bitcoin; selling signifies an expectation that bitcoin will lead.
Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures are financially settled to the value of the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index, which measures the performance of the largest and most actively traded cryptocurrencies.
Volatility futures
Bitcoin Volatility futures are based on 30-day forward-looking implied volatility of bitcoin. They allow traders to express their views on whether bitcoin markets are about to become more chaotic or more stable, without necessarily taking a view on whether prices themselves are heading higher or lower.
3. How do I open an account and what platforms are supported?
To trade, you need an account with a futures broker, known as either a futures commission merchant (FCM) or an introducing broker (IB). A digital wallet is not required as all our contracts are financially settled.
- Find a Broker: Use Find a Broker to view a list of brokers that offer access.
- Trading platforms: Trading is supported via:
- Globex facilitates a central limit order book. See how you can get connected.
- Block trade submission for clearing via ClearPort and CME Direct.
- A full list of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) also support trading. See the full ISV list here.
- Viewing prices: Delayed quotes are available on cmegroup.com. You can also access real-time quotes through major quote vendors or CME Direct.
24/7 Cryptocurrency trading
4. Can I trade Cryptocurrency futures 24/7?
Yes, Cryptocurrency futures and options are available to trade 24/7, with the exception of maintenance windows.
This expanded schedule provides continuous weekend access and reduces the daily Monday through Thursday maintenance pause to just two minutes.
Contracts are available to trade during the following hours:
Globex 24/7 with the exception of the following maintenance windows:
- Monday through Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. CT (pre-open: 4:01 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. CT)
- Saturday: 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT (pre-open: 3:45 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT)
ClearPort 24/7 with the exception of a maintenance window:
- Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT.
5. What products will be available to trade 24/7?
All Cryptocurrency futures and options are available for trading on Globex and submission for clearing via ClearPort 24/7, with the exception of Spot-Quoted futures.
6. How does trading work over weekends and holidays?
Cryptocurrency futures and options trade continuously on Globex. All holiday or weekend trading from Friday evening through Sunday evening has a trade date of the following business day, with clearing, settlement and regulatory reporting processed the following business day as well.
7. How will this impact clearing and operations requirements?
8. How will Globex be impacted by the new trading schedule?
Product details and specifications
9. What are the contract specifications?
For more information on contract sizes, price fluctuations, trading hours, settlements, margin offsets, listing cycles and more, visit the respective contract spec page listed below.
|
NETWORK
|CONTRACT Specs
|Single-Asset futures
|Avalanche
|AVAX futures
|Micro AVAX futures
|Bitcoin
|Bitcoin futures
|Micro Bitcoin futures
|Bitcoin Euro futures
|Micro Bitcoin Euro futures
|Bitcoin Friday futures
|Cardano
|ADA futures
|Micro ADA futures
|Chainlink
|LINK futures
|Micro LINK futures
|
Ethereum
|Ether futures
|Micro Ether futures
|Ether Euro futures
|Micro Ether Euro futures
|Solana
|SOL futures
|Micro SOL futures
|Stellar
|Lumens futures
|Micro Lumens futures
|Sui
|SUI futures
|Micro SUI futures
|XRP
|XRP futures
|Micro XRP futures
|Spot-Quoted futures
|Spot-Quoted Bitcoin futures
|Spot-Quoted Ether futures
|Spot-Quoted SOL futures
|Spot-Quoted XRP futures
|Multi-Asset futures
|Ether/Bitcoin
|Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures
|Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures
|Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures
|Micro Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures
|Volatility futures
|Bitcoin Volatility futures
|Bitcoin Volatility futures
10. What is the contract unit, symbol and reference rate for Cryptocurrency futures?
Our Cryptocurrency futures settle to the reference rates noted below.
All Cryptocurrency futures settle to the reference rates that are published at 4:00 p.m. London time, with the exception of Bitcoin Friday futures, Spot-Quoted futures and Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures, which settle at 4:00 p.m. New York time.
|
NETWORK
|CONTRACT
|FUTURES CONTRACT SYMBOL
|CONTRACT size
|REFERENCE RATE AND SYMBOL
|Avalanche
|AVAX futures
|AVA
|5,000 AVAX
|CME CF Avalanche Reference Rate (AVAXUSD_RR)
|Micro AVAX futures
|MAV
|500 AVAX
|Bitcoin
|Bitcoin futures
|BTC
|5 Bitcoin
|CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR)
|Micro Bitcoin futures
|MBT
|1/10 Bitcoin
|Bitcoin Euro futures
|BTE
|5 Bitcoin
|CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate (BTCEUR_RR)
|Micro Bitcoin Euro futures
|EBM
|1/10 Bitcoin
|Bitcoin Friday futures
|BFF
|1/50 Bitcoin
|CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate New York Variant (BRRNY)
|Bitcoin Volatility futures
|BVI
|500 x CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Index
|CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Index - Settlement (BVXS)
|Cardano
|ADA futures
|ADA
|100,000 ADA
|CME CF Cardano-Dollar Reference Rate (ADAUSD_RR)
|Micro ADA futures
|MCA
|10,000 ADA
|Chainlink
|LINK futures
|LNK
|5,000 LINK
|CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate (LINKUSD_RR)
|Micro LINK futures
|MLN
|250 LINK
|Ethereum
|Ether futures
|ETH
|50 Ether
|CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate* (ETHUSD_RR)
|Micro Ether futures
|MET
|1/10 Ether
|Ether Euro futures*
|ETE
|50 Ether
|CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate (ETHEUR_RR)
|Micro Ether Euro futures
|EEM
|1/10 Ether
|Ether/Bitcoin
|Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures
|EBR
|$1,000,000 x Ether/Bitcoin Ratio
|CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate (ETHUSD_RR) / CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR)
|Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures
|Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures
|NCI
|$10 x the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index
|Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS)
|Micro Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures
|MCI
|$1 x the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index
|SOL
|SOL futures
|SOL
|500 SOL
|CME CF Solana-Dollar Reference Rate (SOLUSD_RR)
|Micro SOL futures
|MSL
|25 SOL
|Stellar
|Lumens futures
|XLM
|250,000 Lumens
|CME CF Stellar Lumens-Dollar Reference Rate (XLMUSD_RR)
|Micro Lumens futures
|MXL
|12,500 Lumens
|Sui
|SUI futures
|SUI
|50,000 SUI
|CME CF Sui-Dollar Reference Rate (SUIUSD_RR)
|Micro SUI futures
|MSU
|5,000 SUI
|XRP
|XRP futures
|XRP
|50,000 XRP
|CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate (XRPUSD_RR)
|Micro XRP futures
|MXP
|2,500 XRP
|Spot-Quoted futures
|Spot-Quoted Bitcoin futures
|QBTC
|0.01 Bitcoin
|CME CF Spot-Quoted Bitcoin Marker (BTCSPOTNY)
|Spot-Quoted Ether futures
|QETH
|0.2 Ether
|CME CF Spot-Quoted Ether Marker (ETHSPOTNY)
|Spot-Quoted SOL futures
|QSOL
|5 SOL
|CME CF Spot-Quoted SOL Marker (SOLSPOT16)
|Spot-Quoted XRP futures
|QXRP
|250 XRP
|CME CF Spot-Quoted XRP Marker (XRPSPOT16)
11. Are these products block, BTIC, TAS and EFP/EFRP eligible?
- Block eligible: Yes. Block transactions are allowed for Cryptocurrency futures, subject to reporting requirements per CME Rule 526 (see the minimum block thresholds). However, Spot-Quoted futures are not block eligible.
- BTIC eligible: Yes, except for the euro-denominated, Ether/Bitcoin Ratio and Spot-Quoted futures. Find out more about BTIC.
- TAS eligible: The following futures are TAS eligible: Bitcoin, Micro Bitcoin, Ether, Micro Ether, SOL, Micro SOL, XRP and Micro XRP. Find out more about TAS.
- EFP/EFRP eligible: Yes, Cryptocurrency futures are EFP/EFRP eligible pursuant to CME Rule 538. Find out more about EFP.
12. What are the order max sizes, position limits and data channels?
- Max order: 100 (standard), 500 (Micros/SQF), 1,000 (Micro Ether/Micro Ether Euro).
- Position limits: Front-month limits apply; Micros are aggregated (e.g., 500 MET = 1 ETH). More on position limits.
13. Through which market data channel are these products available?
Cryptocurrency futures real-time market data is available on MDP Channel 326 and Cryptocurrency futures historical data is available through DataMine.
Additionally, real-time market data for the underlying reference rates and real-time indices are available through MDP Channel 214. Reference rate and real-time index historical data is available through DataMine.
Settlement and pricing
14. Are Cryptocurrency futures subject to price limits?
Yes, Cryptocurrency futures are subject to price limits on a dynamic basis. At the commencement of each trading day, Cryptocurrency futures are assigned a price limit variant, which equals a percentage of the prior day’s exchange-determined settlement price, or a price deemed appropriate by the GCC. During the trading day, the dynamic variant is applied in rolling 60-minute look-back periods to establish dynamic lower and upper price fluctuation limits as follows:
- The dynamic variant is subtracted from the highest trade and/or bid price during a look-back period to establish the lower price fluctuation limit.
- The dynamic variant is added to the lowest trade and/or offer price during a look-back period to establish the upper price fluctuation limit.
15. How are daily and final settlement prices determined?
Daily settlement prices for our Cryptocurrency futures are determined as follows:
- Single-Asset futures, Micro Single-Asset futures, Bitcoin Volatility futures and Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures: Based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Globex trades between 2:59:00 p.m. and 3:00:00 p.m. CT. Micro contracts settle to the price of their corresponding larger contract.
- Ether/Bitcoin Ratio (EBR) futures: Calculated as the ratio of the Ether futures settlement to the Bitcoin futures settlement (e.g., ETH settlement ÷ BTC settlement).
- Spot-Quoted futures (SQFs): Determined by the respective CME CF Spot-Quoted Cryptocurrency Marker (e.g., ETHSPOTNY), plus a total financing adjustment applied by CME Clearing.
- EUR fixing price: A fixing price is provided for EUR-denominated contracts based on the VWAP of trades between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. London time. These are for reference only.
Final settlement occurs on the day of expiration to provide a single, transparent price for all participants, as follows:
- Single-Asset futures and Micro Single-Asset futures: Settle to the underlying CME CF Reference Rate published at 4:00 p.m. London time.
- Bitcoin Friday futures (BFF): Based on the CME CF Cryptocurrency Reference Rate New York Variant published at 4:00 p.m. New York time.
- Ether/Bitcoin Ratio (EBR) futures: Determined by dividing the final settlement price of Ether futures by the final settlement price of Bitcoin futures for that contract month.
- Spot-Quoted futures (SQFs): Final settlement price is the official close value of underlying reference entity + financing adjustment on day of final settlement price determination.
- Bitcoin Volatility futures: Settle to the underlying CME CF Bitcoin Volatility Settlement Rate published at 4:00 p.m. London time.
- Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures: Settle to the underlying Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index published at 4:00 p.m. New York time.
Fees and position offset details
16. What are the fees and margin requirements?
All Cryptocurrency futures fees are charged in U.S. dollars and can be found on our fee schedule.
17. Are position offsets available for Cryptocurrency futures?
Yes, in accordance with Rule 855, position offsets are available for eligible Cryptocurrency futures pairs held within the same contract month.
Market participants can offset positions between eligible larger and Micro contracts of the same expiry. Reference the table below for eligible pairs and ratios.
|Product code
|Product
|Offset ratio
|Offset to product code
|Offset to product
|BTC
|Bitcoin futures
|50
|MBT
|Micro Bitcoin futures
|MBT
|Micro Bitcoin futures
|0.02
|BTC
|Bitcoin futures
|ETH
|Ether futures
|500
|MET
|Micro Ether futures
|MET
|Micro Ether futures
|0.002
|ETH
|Ether futures
17a. Is the offset service automatic?
No, the offset service is voluntary.
17b. How do I access or request this service?
Firms must contact their clearing firm to request the offset service. When the firm requests the offset, the same account (specified by the firm itself) is applied to both legs.
Subsequently, the clearing firm must enter the offset instructions into the clearing system by 7:00 p.m. Central time (CT) on Monday through Friday. Anything entered after 7:00 p.m. will be for the offset on the next business day.
17c. Can I offset futures that were traded today, or do they need to clear first?
Yes, you can offset same-day trades; in accordance with Rule 855, you can request to manually offset and collapse opposing positions between eligible larger- and Micro-sized Cryptocurrency contracts of the same expiry on the day they are traded. Positions do not need to clear overnight or complete an end-of-day clearing cycle before they are eligible for a mid-lifecycle collapse.
17d. What is an example of how this service works in practice?
Suppose you are long one Bitcoin (BTC) futures and short 50 Micro Bitcoin (MBT) futures. The new offset service enables you to instruct your clearing firm to enter fungible transfer transactions into FEC – selling one BTC contract and buying 50 MBT contracts – to offset your positions.
17e. Are there fees associated with this service?
17f. Where can I get more information?
18. Are contracts margined in euros and are offset credits available?
Only Bitcoin and Ether Euro contracts are margined and processed in euros. Margin credits are available for offsetting positions (e.g., a 1:50 offset between BTC and MBT).
Calendar spreads
19. What are the ticker conventions and pricing for spreads?
Buying the spread is equivalent to buying the deferred contract month; for example:
BTCF6 – BTCH6 is the Jan 26/Mar 26 spread. Buying this spread means buying the BTC Mar 26 contract and selling the BTC Jan 26 contract.
If you are long the Jan 26 contract, buying the Jan/Mar spread will extend your expiration into March.
20. What does the spread price signify? How are separate contracts priced when I do a spread trade?
The price of the spread trade is the price of the deferred expiration less the price of the nearby expiration. After the spread trade is done, the price of the two contracts will be determined using the following convention: The nearby contract is priced at its daily settlement price on the previous day; The deferred contract is priced as the nearby contract’s assigned price plus the spread price.
For example:
- Bought BTCF6-BTCH6 @-100
- Assuming BTCF6 prior settle = 94550
- Price of the two legs: Sold BTCF6 @ 94550, bought BTCH6 @ 94550 + (-100) = 93550
21. Do the EUR-denominated contracts follow a different spread convention?
No, the EUR-denominated contracts will follow the same convention as the USD-denominated contracts, whereby buying the spread is equivalent to buying the deferred contract month.
Governance and Additional information
22. What is the policy regarding hard forks?
In the event of a hard fork, Cryptocurrency futures shall continue to settle to the underlying CME CF Reference Rate corresponding to the original token pair. The exchange may, in its sole discretion, take alternative action with respect to hard forks in consultation with market participants as may be appropriate.
23. On which exchange, division and regulator do these reside?
Contracts are listed on CME Group, a U.S.-registered designated contract market (DCM) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO). They reside in the IOM Division and are regulated by the CFTC.
24. What is the local jurisdiction policy?
Accounting and regulatory treatment varies by country. Participants are responsible for compliance and should seek professional counsel.
25. Is there a cap on clearing liability?
We use a range of risk management tools related to Cryptocurrency futures. CME Clearing retains the right to impose exposure limits, additional capital requirements and other targeted risk management tools if we see exposures that we determine might become a concern in any product or market.
Note that our Cryptocurrency futures products are financially settled futures contracts. As such, margins will be set in line with the volatility and liquidity profile of the product.
Further, we also have the ability for clearing members to impose trading or exposure limits on their clients. Other tools may include increased capital or margin requirements in cases where exposures increase beyond reasonable levels.
26. Where do these fall in the CME Clearing’s Guaranty Fund?
Cryptocurrency futures fall into CME Clearing’s Base Guaranty Fund for futures and options on futures.
For all other inquiries regarding margins or CME Clearing’s approach to risk management, contact clearing.riskmanagement@cmegroup.com.
27. How do I access Globex, see prices and find out more about the platform?
Access requires a relationship with a clearing member. Delayed quotes are on cmegroup.com; real-time prices are available via quote vendors and CME Direct.
28. Where can I see prices for Cryptocurrency futures?
Delayed quotes are available on cmegroup.com. You can also access quotes through major quote vendors.
29. Where can I find more information on Cryptocurrency futures?
24/7 Trading
Explore more about 24/7 Crypto options contracts.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.