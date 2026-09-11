What’s new
- What is the 100-Ounce Silver (SIC) futures contract?
- Where is the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract listed?
- What are the trading hours for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
Contract specifications
- What is the commodity code for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
- What contract months are listed for trading?
- When is a new contract month listed for trading?
- What is the pricing quotation for the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract?
- What is the minimum trading price fluctuation?
- What is the minimum settlement price fluctuation?
- What is the last trading day for the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract month?
- How are 100-Ounce Silver futures settled?
- Is the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract block-eligible?
- What is the matching algorithm for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
- Through which market channel is 100-Ounce Silver futures available?
- What are the position limits for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
Fees and margin details
- What are the fees for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
- What are the margin requirements for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
- Are there margin offsets for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
General information
What's new
1. What is the 100-Ounce Silver (SIC) futures contract?
As our smallest Silver product, 100-Ounce Silver futures are cash-settled to the 5,000 troy ounce Silver futures contract.
2. Where is the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract listed?
The contract is listed on COMEX and is available for trading exclusively on Globex.
Contract specifications
4. What is the commodity code for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
The Globex and ClearPort code is SIC.
5. What contract months are listed for trading?
Monthly contracts are listed for any March, May, July, September and December within a 24-month period.
6. When is a new contract month listed for trading?
A new contract month is listed for trading on the last business day of the month following an expiry.
7. What is the pricing quotation for the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract?
The 100-Ounce Silver futures contract is priced in dollars and cents per troy ounce.
8. What is the minimum trading price fluctuation?
The minimum trading price fluctuation is $0.01 per troy ounce.
9. What is the minimum settlement price fluctuation?
The minimum settlement price fluctuation is $0.01 per troy ounce.
10. What is the last trading day for the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract month?
The last trading day for the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract is the third-to-last business day of the month before the contract month.
11. How are 100-Ounce Silver futures settled?
12. Is the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract block-eligible?
No. Block trades are not supported for this contract.
13. What is the matching algorithm for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
The matching algorithm is FIFO 100%.
14. Through which market channel is 100-Ounce Silver futures available?
Real-time market data for the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract is available on MDP Channel 360, and the historical data is available through DataMine.
15. What are the position limits for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
Since the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract terminates before the spot month position limit effective period for Silver futures, these limits do not apply to this contract.
Fees and margin details
16. What are the fees for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
17. What are the margin requirements for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
Exchange margin requirements can be found on cmegroup.com. Note that clearing firms may require a margin level beyond CME Clearing’s minimum requirement.
18. Are there margin offsets for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
General information
19. How can I trade 100-Ounce Silver futures?
If you have an existing relationship with a futures broker but do not see 100-Ounce Silver futures tickers on your trading platform, reach out to your broker to enable trading.
If you do not have a futures brokerage account, refer to the following question for next steps.
20. Where can I open an account?
To trade 100-Ounce Silver futures, you need an account with a licensed futures broker (FCM or IB). Use Find a Broker to find a firm offering access to Silver futures products. Once your account is set up for 100-Ounce Silver futures and funded, you are ready to trade.
21. Where can I find rules pertaining to 100-Ounce Silver futures?
22. Where can I see prices for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
23. How can I access Globex?
24. Is the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract subject to circuit breakers?
Yes, the 100-Ounce Silver futures contract is an associated product of Silver futures and is therefore subject to circuit breakers. View the complete special price fluctuation limits table.
3. What are the trading hours for 100-Ounce Silver futures?
100-Ounce Silver futures are now available to trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This continuous access lets you tap into the deep liquidity of our benchmark Silver contract, giving you the ability to manage your positions at any hour of the day or night.
Globex pre-open
Monday through Friday at 4:01 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. Central time (CT)
Saturday at 3:45 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT
Globex
24/7 with the exception of the following maintenance windows:
Saturday at 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT
Monday through Friday at 4:00 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. CT
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.