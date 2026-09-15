Wind Power US Texas ERCOT ERA5 100m 2022 Index

Observation Convention: The Index represents the computed sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 0700 UTC D to and incl. 0600 UTC D+1).

Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2019 Index

Observation Convention: The Indices represents the Computed sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 0000 UTC D to and incl. 2300 UTC D).

Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2022 B Index

Observation Convention: The Indices represents the Computed sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 0000 UTC D to and incl. 2300 UTC D).

Wind Power UK ERA5 100m 2022 Index

Observation Convention: The index represents the Computed sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 0100 UTC D to and incl. 0000 UTC D+1).

Wind Power Australia VIC 2024-06 Index

Observation Convention: The index represents the sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 1500 UTC D-1 to and incl. 1400 UTC D).