- What are Wind Power futures?
- Where is the contract listed?
- What regions are being listed?
- When will Wind Power futures and options be available for trading?
- What are the contract specifications for Wind Power futures?
- What is the last trade date for Wind Power futures?
- What is the observation period for each index?
- What is the final settlement value for Wind Power futures?
- What options are available on Wind Power futures?
- Are Wind Power options financially settled?
- What are the contract specifications for the monthly Wind Power options?
- What are the contract specifications for the 3-Month Seasonal Strip Wind Power options?
- When do Wind Power options expire?
- Are Wind Power futures and options blocks eligible?
- What are the fees for Wind Power futures and options?
- What are the margin requirements for Wind Power futures and options?
1. What are Wind Power futures?
Wind Power futures are financially settled futures contracts based on indices provided by Vaisala Xweather Ltd that measure the cumulative theoretical power production in gigawatt-hour (GWh) from wind turbines aggregated over a region.
2. Where is the contract listed?
The contract is listed on NYMEX and available for trading on Globex and submission for clearing via ClearPort.
3. What regions are being listed?
We will be listing Wind Power futures and options on the following Vaisala indices:
- Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2019 Index
- Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2022 Index
- Wind Power UK ERA5 100m 2022 B Index
- Wind Power Australia VIC 2024-06 Index
- Wind Power U.S. Texas ERCOT ERA5 100m 2022 Index
4. When will Wind Power futures and options be available for trading?
The first trade date will be October 5, 2026, pending regulatory review.
5. What are the contract specifications for Wind Power futures?
|
Contract
|
U.S. ERCOT Wind Power 2022 futures
|
Germany Wind Power 2019 futures
|
Germany Wind Power 2022 B futures
|
UK Wind Power 2022 futures
|
Australia VIC 2024-06 Wind Power futures
|
Globex/ClearPort code
|
WPE
|
WPG
|
WPH
|
WPU
|
WPV
|
Underlying index
|
Wind Power U.S. Texas ERCOT ERA5 100m 2022 Index
|
Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2019 Index
|
Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2022 B Index
|
Wind Power UK BM Onshore ERA5 100m 2022
|
Wind Power Australia VIC 2024-06 Index
|
Settlement type
|
Financial
|
Minimum price fluctuation
|
1 GWh index point
|
Contract size
|
1
|
Contract value
|
$1.00
|
€1.00
|
€1.00
|
£1.00
|
AUD$1.00
|
Listing schedule
|
24 consecutive months
|
Termination of trading
|
Trading terminates) on the ninth business day following the last calendar day of the contract month.
|
Block trade minimum
|
5
|
Trading hours
|
Globex open: Sunday 5:00 p.m. to Friday 4:00 p.m. CT with a daily maintenance period from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
ClearPort: Sunday 5:00 p.m. to Friday 4:00 p.m. CT with no reporting Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
6. What is the last trade date for Wind Power futures?
Wind Power futures will expire at the end of the day on the ninth business day following the contract month.
For example, the U.S. ERCOT Wind Power 2022 futures October 2026 contract will expire on November 12, 2026.
View our full product expiration calendar.
7. What is the observation period for each index?
Wind Power US Texas ERCOT ERA5 100m 2022 Index
Observation Convention: The Index represents the computed sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 0700 UTC D to and incl. 0600 UTC D+1).
Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2019 Index
Observation Convention: The Indices represents the Computed sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 0000 UTC D to and incl. 2300 UTC D).
Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2022 B Index
Observation Convention: The Indices represents the Computed sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 0000 UTC D to and incl. 2300 UTC D).
Wind Power UK ERA5 100m 2022 Index
Observation Convention: The index represents the Computed sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 0100 UTC D to and incl. 0000 UTC D+1).
Wind Power Australia VIC 2024-06 Index
Observation Convention: The index represents the sum of 24-hourly synthetic wind energy production values from and incl. 0100 LST D to 0000 LST D+1 (from and incl. 1500 UTC D-1 to and incl. 1400 UTC D).
8. What is the final settlement value for Wind Power futures?
The final settlement value is based on the respective Wind Power Index provided by Vaisala Xweather Ltd for that region for that contract month. The index will represent the aggregate value of the total production for that region for the month tradable in GWh.
9. What options are available on Wind Power futures?
Monthly Wind Power options and 3-Month Seasonal Strip Wind Power options will be available for each index that is listed.
10. Are Wind Power options financially settled?
Yes, Wind Power options will be financially settled.
11. What are the contract specifications for the monthly Wind Power options?
|
Contract
|
U.S. ERCOT Wind Power 2022 option
|
Germany Wind Power 2019 option
|
Germany Wind Power 2022 B option
|
UK Wind Power 2022 option
|
Australia VIC 2024-06 Wind Power option
|
Globex/ClearPort code
|
OWE
|
OWG
|
OWH
|
OWU
|
OWV
|
Underlying index
|
Wind Power U.S. Texas ERCOT ERA5 100m 2022 Index
|
Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2019 Index
|
Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2022 B Index
|
Wind Power UK BM Onshore ERA5 100m 2022
|
Wind Power Australia VIC 2024-06 Index
|
Settlement type
|
Financial
|
Minimum price fluctuation
|
1 GWh index point
|
Contract size
|
1
|
Contract value
|
$1.00
|
€1.00
|
€1.00
|
£1.00
|
AUD$1.00
|
Exercise style
|
European
|
Listing schedule
|
24 consecutive months
|
Termination of trading
|
Trading terminates on the eighth business day following the last calendar day of the contract month.
|
Block trade minimum
|
5
|
Trading hours
|
Globex open: Sunday 5:00 p.m. to Friday 4:00 p.m. CT with a daily maintenance period from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
ClearPort: Sunday 5:00 p.m. to Friday 4:00 p.m. CT with no reporting Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
12. What are the contract specifications for the 3-Month Seasonal Strip Wind Power options?
|
Contract
|
U.S. ERCOT Wind Power 2022 3-Month Strip option
|
Germany Wind Power 2019 3-Month Strip option
|
Germany Wind Power 2022 B 3-Month Strip option
|
UK Wind Power 2022 3-Month Strip option
|
Australia VIC 2024-06 Wind Power 3-Month Strip option
|
Globex/ClearPort code
|
3WE
|
3WG
|
3WH
|
3WU
|
3WV
|
Underlying futures contract
|
U.S. ERCOT Wind Power 2022 futures
|
Germany Wind Power 2019 futures
|
Germany Wind Power 2022 B futures
|
UK Wind Power 2022 futures
|
Australia VIC 2024-06 Wind Power futures
|
Settlement type
|
Financial
|
Minimum price fluctuation
|
1 GWh index point
|
Contract size
|
1
|
Contract value
|
$1.00
|
€1.00
|
€1.00
|
£1.00
|
AUD$1.00
|
Exercise style
|
European
|
Listing schedule
|
22 consecutive months
|
Termination of trading
|
Trading terminates on the ninth business day following the last calendar day of the contract month.
|
Block trade minimum
|
5
|
Trading hours
|
Globex open: Sunday 5:00 p.m. to Friday 4:00 p.m. CT with a daily maintenance period from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
ClearPort: Sunday 5:00 p.m. to Friday 4:00 p.m. CT with no reporting Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
13. When do Wind Power options expire?
Wind Power options expire the same day and time as their underlying futures contract, which is the ninth business day after the end of the contract month.
For example, the U.S. ERCOT Wind Power 2022 option October 2026 contract will expire on November 12, 2026.
For seasonal strip options, they will expire on the ninth business day the month after the end of the last contract month.
For example, the U.S. ERCOT Wind Power 2022 3-Month Strip options August-October 2026 contract will expire on November 12, 2026.
14. Are Wind Power futures and options blocks eligible?
Yes, the minimum block threshold for all Wind Power futures and options is five contracts.
15. What are the fees for Wind Power futures and options?
16. What are the margin requirements for Wind Power futures and options?
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.