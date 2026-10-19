- Why is CME Group adding a Tungsten futures contract?
- What does the Fastmarkets reference price assess?
- Why did you choose the contract unit size of 88.5 mtu and how is the contract priced?
- Who was the contract designed for?
- How can you trade Tungsten futures on CME Group?
- Are inter-dealer brokers available for block trading of Tungsten futures?
- What is the block trade minimum?
- How do I get set up to trade Tungsten futures?
1. Why is CME Group adding a Tungsten futures contract?
Tungsten is a vital material used to manufacture cemented carbides (hardmetals), high-speed steels, heating elements and specialized alloys across many industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics and defense. Due to its extreme hardness, high melting point and essential role in industrial applications and clean technology, demand for tungsten products is robust.
In Q1 2027,* CME Group will allow you to forward hedge your tungsten price risk using a centrally cleared, financially settled financial instrument. This also means that this product lets you manage your commodity price risk separately from physical supply. Tungsten futures can be a cost-efficient hedging tool to protect profit margins and minimize ris
Tungsten futures are available for the current and the next two (2) calendar years, thereby establishing a forward price curve and enabling long-term hedging strategies.
*Pending regulatory review
2. What does the Fastmarkets reference price assess?
The underlying Fastmarkets assessment, Tungsten APT 88.5% WO3 min cif Rotterdam and Baltimore duty-free, $/mtu WO3, serves as a key industry reference point for pricing ammonium paratungstate (APT) and associated upstream concentrates and downstream products across the supply chain. The price assessment captures the value of technical-grade APT traded in spot markets across the main western trading locations. More information on the assessment methodology is available on the Fastmarkets website.
3. Why did you choose the contract unit size of 88.5 mtu, and how is the contract priced?
The Tungsten contract is made available for trading with a unit of measure of dollars per metric tonne unit (mtu) of WO3. The contract size of 88.5 mtu was chosen as it represents approximately one metric ton of ammonium paratungstate (APT) at standard commercial specifications ($88.5% WO3 minimum purity). Because physical APT trades globally on a per-mtu WO3 basis, pricing the contract directly in dollars per mtu reflects standard physical trading terms, allowing participants to hedge without converting between weight units or purity factors.
4. Who was the contract designed for?
Market participants seeking a central point of price discovery, price transparency and risk management use our products. The contract should be of interest to APT producers, miners, processors, hardmetal/cemented carbide manufacturers, OEMs, as well as merchant traders and consumers across the supply chain. In addition, the contract will allow financial market participants access to the tungsten market without having to manage a physical delivery process.
5. How can you trade Tungsten futures on CME Group?
Coming Q1 2027, Tungsten futures will be available to trade on-screen via Globex and for submission for clearing through CME ClearPort. View more information about CME ClearPort registration.
6. Are inter-dealer brokers available for block trading of Tungsten futures?
Yes. A number of inter-dealer brokers are able to facilitate block trading in Tungsten futures.
7. What is the block trade minimum?
There are minimum quantity and reporting time requirements for Tungsten futures block trades. The minimum block trade size is 2 contracts, and trades need to be reported by the broker within 15 minutes of execution.
8. How do I get set up to trade Tungsten futures?
Find a broker or contact your clearing member to get more information on how to get set up to trade the Tungsten futures on Globex and/or as a block trade on CME ClearPort.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.