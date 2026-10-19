Tungsten is a vital material used to manufacture cemented carbides (hardmetals), high-speed steels, heating elements and specialized alloys across many industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics and defense. Due to its extreme hardness, high melting point and essential role in industrial applications and clean technology, demand for tungsten products is robust.

In Q1 2027,* CME Group will allow you to forward hedge your tungsten price risk using a centrally cleared, financially settled financial instrument. This also means that this product lets you manage your commodity price risk separately from physical supply. Tungsten futures can be a cost-efficient hedging tool to protect profit margins and minimize ris

Tungsten futures are available for the current and the next two (2) calendar years, thereby establishing a forward price curve and enabling long-term hedging strategies.

*Pending regulatory review