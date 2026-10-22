- What products will be launched?
- What is the listing schedule?
- What are the product codes?
- What is the regulatory jurisdiction of these futures contracts?
- How are the final settlement prices of the futures contracts determined?
- What is the daily settlement procedure for European Dairy futures and options?
- When is the last trading day of the contracts?
- Are there price limits?
- How can these futures contracts be traded?
- The contracts are available to trade as a block. How does that work?
- What are the requirements for block trades?
- Is crossing permitted?
- What are the hours for trade entry on CME ClearPort and on Globex?
- I have more questions. Who can I contact?
1. What products will be launched?
CME Group is launching European Skimmed Milk Powder, European Butter, European Whey Powder and European Liquid Milk futures and options (collectively, European Dairy futures and options) on November 23, 2026.* The European Dairy futures are financially settled to the respective index as calculated and published by EEX** on the final settlement date. Options on the European futures exercise into European Dairy futures.
*Pending regulatory review
**See more information on the respective indices at https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/indices-benchmark/indices
|Globex/ClearPort Code
|ESP
|Settlement Type
|Financially settled
|Contract Size
|5 metric tons
|Pricing Quotation
|Eur per metric ton
|Minimum Price Fluctuation
|Eur 1 per metric ton
|Value per Tick
|€5.00
|Termination of Trading
|The last Wednesday of the respective maturity month (If this is not a trading day, the preceding exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.) The third Wednesday of the month in the maturity month of December (If this is not a trading day, the following exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.)
|Listing Schedule
|20 consecutive contract months
|Block Trade Minimum Threshold/Reporting Window
|2 contracts/15
|Trading and Clearing Hours
|Monday – Friday: 08:55 to 20:15 (CET); 08:55 - 12:00 (CET) on the last trading day
|Globex/ClearPort Code
|ESP
|Settlement Type
|Deliverable into futures
|Underlying Futures Contract/Commodity Codes
|
Skimmed Milk Powder futures
|Contract Size
|5 metric tons
|Price Quotation
|Eur per metric ton
|Minimum Price Fluctuation
|Eur 1 per metric ton
|Value per Tick
|€5.00
|Termination of Trading
|The last Wednesday of the respective maturity month (If this is not a trading day, the preceding exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.) The third Wednesday of the month in the maturity month of December (If this is not a trading day, the following exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.)
|Listing Schedule
|20 consecutive contract months
|Block Trade Minimum Threshold / Reporting Window
|2 contracts/15
|Strike Price Listing Schedule
|Strikes listed for 50% of the underlying settlement price above and below the at-the-money strike at €25 per ton increment plus dynamic strikes above and below the highest and lowest pre-listed strikes at €25 increment.
|Exercise Style
|20 consecutive calendar months
|Trading and Clearing Hours
|8:55 to 20:15 (CET); until 12:00 (CET) on the last trading day
|Globex/ClearPort Code
|EBT
|Settlement Type
|Financially settled
|Contract Size
|5 metric tons
|Pricing Quotation
|Eur per metric ton
|Minimum Price Fluctuation
|
Eur 1 per metric ton
|Value per Tick
|€5.00
|Termination of Trading
|The last Wednesday of the respective maturity month (If this is not a trading day, the preceding exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.) The third Wednesday of the month in the maturity month of December (If this is not a trading day, the following exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.)
|Listing Schedule
|20 consecutive contract months
|Block Trade Minimum Threshold/Reporting Window
|2 contracts/15
|Trading and Clearing Hours
|8:55 to 20:15 (CET); until 12:00 (CET) on the last trading day
|Globex/ClearPort Code
|EBT
|Settlement Type
|Deliverable into futures
|Underlying Futures Contract/Commodity Codes
|European Butter futures
|Contract Size
|5 metric tons
|Price Quotation
|Eur per metric ton
|Minimum Price Fluctuation
|Eur 1 per metric ton
|Value per Tick
|€5.00
|Termination of Trading
|The last Wednesday of the respective maturity month (If this is not a trading day, the preceding exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.) The third Wednesday of the month in the maturity month of December (If this is not a trading day, the following exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.)
|Listing Schedule
|20 consecutive contract months
|Block Trade Minimum Threshold / Reporting Window
|2 contracts/15
|Strike Price Listing Schedule
|Strikes listed for 50% of the underlying settlement price above and below the at-the-money strike at €50 per ton increment plus dynamic strikes above and below the highest and lowest pre-listed strikes at €50 increment.
|Exercise Style
|American
|Trading and Clearing Hours
|8:55 to 20:15 (CET); until 12:00 (CET) on the last trading day
|Globex/ClearPort Code
|EWP
|Settlement Type
|Financially settled
|Contract Size
|5 metric tons
|Pricing Quotation
|Eur per metric ton
|Minimum Price Fluctuation
|Eur 1 per metric ton
|Value per Tick
|€5.00
|Termination of Trading
|The last Wednesday of the respective maturity month (If this is not a trading day, the preceding exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.) The third Wednesday of the month in the maturity month of December (If this is not a trading day, the following exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.)
|Listing Schedule
|20 consecutive contract months
|Block Trade Minimum Threshold/Reporting Window
|2 contracts/15
|Trading and Clearing Hours
|8:55 to 20:15 (CET); until 12:00 (CET) on the last trading day
|Globex/ClearPort Code
|EWP
|Settlement Type
|Deliverable into futures
|Underlying Futures Contract/Commodity Codes
|European Whey Powder futures
|Contract Size
|5 metric tons
|Price Quotation
|Eur per metric ton
|Minimum Price Fluctuation
|Eur 1 per metric ton
|Value per Tick
|€5.00
|Termination of Trading
|The last Wednesday of the respective maturity month (If this is not a trading day, the preceding exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.) The third Wednesday of the month in the maturity month of December (If this is not a trading day, the following exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.)
|Listing Schedule
|20 consecutive contract months
|Block Trade Minimum Threshold / Reporting Window
|2 contracts/15
|Strike Price Listing Schedule
|Strikes listed for 50% of the underlying settlement price above and below the at-the-money strike at €25 per ton increment plus dynamic strikes above and below the highest and lowest pre-listed strikes at €25 increment.
|Exercise Style
|American
|Trading and Clearing Hours
|8:55 to 20:15 (CET); until 12:00 (CET) on the last trading day
|Globex/ClearPort Code
|EMK
|Settlement Type
|Financially settled
|Contract Size
|25,000 kilogram
|Pricing Quotation
|Pricing in eur per 100 kilogram
|Minimum Price Fluctuation
|Eur 0.01 per 100 kilogram
|Value per Tick
|€2.50
|Termination of Trading
|The 20th calendar day of the month. If this day is a weekend day or public holiday, the following exchange day is the last day of trading.
|Listing Schedule
|20 consecutive calendar months
|Block Trade Minimum Threshold/Reporting Window
|2 contracts/15
|Trading and Clearing Hours
|8:55 to 20:15 (CET); until 12:00 (CET) on the last trading day
|Globex/ClearPort Code
|EMK
|Settlement Type
|Deliverable into futures
|Underlying Futures Contract/Commodity Codes
|European Liquid Milk futures
|Contract Size
|25,000 kilogram
|Price Quotation
|Eur per 100 kilogram
|Minimum Price Fluctuation
|Eur 0.01 per 100 kilogram
|Value per Tick
|€2.50
|Termination of Trading
|The 20th calendar day of the month. If this day is a weekend day or public holiday, the following exchange day is the last day of trading.
|Listing Schedule
|20 consecutive calendar months
|Block Trade Minimum Threshold / Reporting Window
|2 contracts/15
|Strike Price Listing Schedule
|Strikes listed for 50% of the underlying settlement price above and below the at-the-money strike at €0.50 per kg increment plus dynamic strikes above and below the highest and lowest pre-listed strikes at €0.50 increment.
|Exercise Style
|American
|Trading and Clearing Hours
|8:55 to 20:15 (CET); until 12:00 (CET) on the last trading day
2. What is the listing schedule?
The first trading day will be November 23, 2026. Consecutive monthly contracts are listed for 20 months, beginning with the December 2026 contract.
3. What are the product codes?
The product codes for European Dairy futures and options are as follows:
|European Skimmed Milk Powder Futures and Options
|ESP
|European Butter Futures and Options
|EBT
|European Whey Powder Futures and Options
|EWP
|European Liquid Milk Futures and Options
|EMK
4. What is the regulatory jurisdiction of these futures contracts?
The contract is listed in the U.S. by the CME DCM and cleared in the U.S. by CME Clearing. The regulator is the CFTC.
5. How are the final settlement prices of the futures contracts determined?
There is no physical delivery in the settlement of European Dairy futures. All contracts open as of the termination of trading will be financially settled based upon the respective index for the day on which trading terminates.
6. What is the daily settlement procedure for European Dairy futures and options?
European Dairy futures and options daily settlement is calculated using all relevant market data available through 6:00 p.m. CET.
7. When is the last trading day of the contracts?
The last trading day for European Skimmed Milk Powder, European Butter and European Whey Powder futures and options is the last Wednesday of the respective maturity month for all months other than December. (If this is not a trading day, the preceding exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.) The last trading day for European Skimmed Milk Powder, European Butter and European Whey Powder in December is the third Wednesday of the month in the maturity month of December. (If this is not a trading day, the following exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.)
The last trading day for European Liquid Milk futures and options is the 20th calendar day of the month. If this day is a weekend day or public holiday, the following exchange day is the last day of trading.
8. Are there price limits?
9. How can these futures contracts be traded?
The contracts will be available for trading on the Globex electronic trading platform and for submission for clearing via CME ClearPort.
10. The contracts are available to trade as a block. How does that work?
Subject to certain requirements, such as eligibility and minimum size, the futures and options contracts can be privately negotiated via brokers as block trades and submitted into CME ClearPort for clearing.
11. What are the requirements for block trades?
There are minimum quantity and reporting time requirements. The minimum block size is two lots and trades need to be reported within 15 minutes of execution.
Firms need to be classified as an eligible contract participant (ECP) to engage in block trades. The definition of ECP can be found in Section 1a(18) of the Commodity Exchange Act.
12. Is crossing permitted?
Yes. As with current Dairy futures, RFQ + RFC (R-Cross), committed cross (C-Cross) and Globex cross (G-Cross) are permitted crossing protocols for participants who engage in pre-execution communications pursuant to Rule 539. Pre-execution communications allow for size, price and direction to be discussed prior to the entry of orders into Globex. For more information see Crossing Protocol.
13. What are the hours for trade entry on CME ClearPort and on Globex?
Trades may be entered on Globex Monday – Friday: 8:55 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. CET; until 12:00 p.m. CET on the last trading day.
Trades may be entered on CME ClearPort Monday 8:55 p.m. to Friday 5:45 p.m. CT with no reporting available Monday to Thursday from 5:45 p.m. CT to 6:00 p.m. CT.
14. I have more questions. Who can I contact?
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.