The last trading day for European Skimmed Milk Powder, European Butter and European Whey Powder futures and options is the last Wednesday of the respective maturity month for all months other than December. (If this is not a trading day, the preceding exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.) The last trading day for European Skimmed Milk Powder, European Butter and European Whey Powder in December is the third Wednesday of the month in the maturity month of December. (If this is not a trading day, the following exchange trading day shall be the last trading day.)

The last trading day for European Liquid Milk futures and options is the 20th calendar day of the month. If this day is a weekend day or public holiday, the following exchange day is the last day of trading.