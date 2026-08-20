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Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures

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Latest updates

1. What are the latest updates to our Multi-Asset Cryptocurrency indices?

Starting August 31, our suite of Multi-Asset Cryptocurrency Indices will expand to include the CME CF Crypto Market Indices. 

  • CME CF Crypto Market Index - Real Time: CRYPTORT
  • CME CF Crypto Market Index - London Settlement: CRYPTORR
  • CME CF Crypto Market Index - New York Settlement: CRYPTONY
  • CME CF Crypto Market Index - APAC Settlement: CRYPTOAP
  • CME CF Emerging Crypto Index - Real Time: ECIRT
  • CME CF Emerging Crypto Index - London Settlement: ECIRR
  • CME CF Emerging Crypto Index - New York Settlement: ECINY
  • CME CF Emerging Crypto Index - APAC Settlement: ECIAP

Overview

2. What are Multi-Asset Cryptocurrency Indices?

Our Multi-Asset Cryptocurrency Indices are financial benchmarks that track the performance of multiple coins/tokens. These include:

  • Market-cap weighted: Indices that measure the performance of multiple cryptocurrencies by weight, similar to stock indices, such as the Nasdaq-100.
  • Ratios: Indices that track the relative performance or price relationship between two specific cryptocurrencies.

3. What Multi-Asset Cryptocurrency Indices are currently available?

  • Nasdaq CME Crypto Indices
    • Nasdaq CME Crypto Index: Calculated in real time every second, 24/7.
    • Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index: Calculated once a day and published at 4:00 p.m. New York time.
  • Ether/Bitcoin Ratio 
    • Ether/Bitcoin Ratio Real-Time Index: Calculated in real time every second, 24/7.
    • Ether/Bitcoin Ratio Reference Rate: Calculated once a day and published at 4:00 p.m. London time.

4. What cryptocurrencies are currently included in the Nasdaq CME Crypto Indices?

View the cryptocurrencies that make up the Nasdaq CME Crypto Index.

View the methodology.

Data

5. How can I access the Cryptocurrency data?

There are three ways to access real-time and historical data, including:

  • CMEGroup.com
  • MDP (Market Data Platform)
    • Futures through channel 326
    • Options through 327
    • Pricing data through 214
  • DataMine (historical data)

6. What licensing is required to use our Cryptocurrency data?

All customers are required to sign a Market Data License Agreement (MDLA). The creation and distribution of derived works require a separate Derived Data License Agreement. Data can be received directly from CME Group or through a licensed third-party data provider.

For more information, visit Derived Data Services.

7. What kind of oversight is there for these Indices?

An Oversight Committee, consisting of various administrators like CME Group, CF Benchmarks and Nasdaq, regularly review the methodology and practices standards to protect the integrity of the Indices.

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All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.

CME Group is the world’s leading derivatives marketplace. The company is comprised of four Designated Contract Markets (DCMs). 
Further information on each exchange's rules and product listings can be found by clicking on the links to CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX.

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