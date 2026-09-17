General information and overview

1. What is our partnership with FutureSports, and which products are launching?

We have entered into a long-term partnership with FutureSports to list futures contracts based on the FutureSports Performance Indexes (FSPI). Through this collaboration, we are bringing benchmark transparency, continuous price discovery and risk management tools to the professional sports market. Our initial product offering includes futures contracts across all 32 NHL teams, available in both standard- and Micro-sized contracts starting September 28.* Each contract is financially settled to the official index value on its specified termination date. *Pending regulatory review

2. What are CME FSPI Sports Index futures?

CME FSPI Sports Index futures – or simply Sports Index futures – are index-based futures contracts listed on our derivatives marketplace that allow traders, fans, sponsors and businesses to hedge or gain exposure to team performance.

3. When will trading begin?

Sports Index futures are scheduled to launch on September 28, 2026,* coinciding with the start of the 2026-27 NHL season. We will continue to evaluate the launch of additional sports and leagues. *Pending regulatory review

4. How do the underlying sports indexes work?

The indexes translate official play-by-play statistics into continuous, rules-based financial benchmark levels. Points are awarded or deducted based on a fixed points attribution table (PAT) for positive in-game actions and negative setbacks. Examples for NHL

POINT ATTRIBUTION TABLE Positive actions Negative setbacks Goals Goals allowed Saves Giveaways Takeaways Penalties

Index mechanics and scoring

5. Where can I find index methodology?

All index methodology will be housed on the FutureSports website.

6. What is the starting value for each team's index?

All sports indexes reset to a base level of 7,500 points at the beginning of each season.

7. How do annual resets work, and how do they affect cross-season contracts?

Every offseason, each sports index will be rebased to 7,500 points, regardless of the previous season’s performance. For contracts spanning multiple seasons, the annual reset means performance from a prior season does not roll over. Point accumulation for the following season begins strictly from the post-reset base level of 7,500 points.

8. How are points calculated for games and milestones?

Statistical actions (in-game): Actions are tallied during play using defined multipliers (e.g., even strength goal = +12, even strength goal allowed = -12)

Playoff multiplier: Postseason games apply a 1.5x seasonal adjustment factor (SAF) to all game-based statistical and milestone points

Monthly and seasonal milestones: Threshold achievements (e.g., monthly most goals = +125, season most goals = +250) are applied with a 1.0 multiplier using regular-season data only

9. Can an index value become negative?

Yes. The indexes carry no lower bound or floor mechanism within a season. If cumulative negative actions exceed positive points and the prevailing index level, a sports index – or contract fair value – can become negative.

10. Are preseason and exhibition games included in index scoring?

No, CME FSPI Sports Indexes do not accumulate points or tick during the preseason, as index scoring is derived exclusively from official regular-season and postseason game statistics. The index remains static at its base level of 7,500 points until the start of the regular season However, CME FSPI NHL futures contracts will be available for trading during preseason.

Contract specs and trading

11. What contract sizes are available?

We offer two contract sizes for each of the 32 NHL teams: Standard futures: $10 × index value (approximately $75,000 notional value at base level)

Micro futures: $0.10 × index value (approximately $750 notional value at base level)

12. What is the tick size and tick value?

Both standard and Micro contracts have a minimum price fluctuation (tick size) of 1 index point. The tick value is $10 for standard contracts and $0.10 for Micro contracts.

13. When do official index values close?

The official daily index close is published at 9:00 a.m. Central time (CT) on T+1, based on verified, final NHL scoring data.

14. What is the listing cycle?

Micro Standard WEEKLY Tuesday Weekly contracts listed for every week of the month No Weeklies MONTHLY Two serial monthly contracts (Oct, Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May) JUNE MONTHLY One June contract listed at all times

15. Why are there no futures expirations in July or August?

The index only updates when a team is in action. Because the regular season runs from late September through late June, no games will take place during the summer months, and the index remains unchanged at 7,500 points.

16. Can futures contracts be traded during the offseason?

Yes, futures contracts remain eligible for trading during the NHL offseason, including any newly listed products.

17. Why trade futures during the offseason?

Market dynamics such as trades, free agency signings and player or coach retirements can shift futures prices, even while the underlying index remains fixed at its base level.

18. What are the trading hours on Globex?

Globex trading is available 24/7, with the exception of the following scheduled maintenance windows: Monday through Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. CT (pre-open: 4:01 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. CT)

Saturday: 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT (pre-open: 3:45 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT)

19. What are the margin requirements for CME FSPI Sports Index futures?

Margin requirements will be announced prior to launch. Once available, the published product margins can be accessed on our website.

20. Are block trades enabled for these contracts?

Yes. These contracts are eligible for block trading, with a minimum block threshold of five futures for standard futures and 500 contracts for Micro futures.

21. What are the fees?

CME FSPI NHL Index futures are categorized under our Equity Index product suite on our fee schedule.

22. Under which DCM will these contracts be listed?

CME FSPI NHL Index futures will be listed on CME.

Pricing and valuation framework

23. How is fair value determined for a CME FSPI Sports Index futures contract?

Fair value is derived from a mathematical expectation:

Fair value = Current observable index level + Expected accumulation of index points until expiration

This pricing structure mirrors models used for VIX futures and Weather derivatives.

24. What are the three components of expected accumulation?

In-game statistical accumulation: Modeled similarly to Weather derivatives to project performance during remaining regular play. End-of-game milestones: Modeled as a portfolio of binary or digital options for outcomes such as wins and shutouts. Period and competitive milestones: Estimated through Monte Carlo simulations across the league like division titles and championship wins.

25. Why does the market price sometimes differ from the model fair value?

The observed market price equals the model fair value plus three risk premia: a variance risk premium, a liquidity risk premium and a credibility risk premium. Bid-ask spreads and the basis are typically wider early in the contract's life cycle and narrow as market participation broadens.

Additional information

26. What is the data source for the index?

The index relies exclusively on official, finalized statistical data provided directly by the National Hockey League (NHL) through a strictly defined hierarchy of inputs.

27. How can market participants hedge or manage risk?

Participants can manage exposure using proxy signals such as sportsbook lines for binary milestone probabilities, prediction markets for competitive period milestones and correlated intra-league Sports Index contracts.

28. Are there circuit breakers on CME FSPI Sports Index futures?

Yes. CME FSPI NHL Index futures feature circuit breakers set at a 10% price limit threshold.

29. Are these contracts subject to the U.S. Section 1256 tax treatment (60/40 capital gains)?

Yes. As regulated futures contracts listed on the CME designated contract market (DCM), CME FSPI NHL Index futures qualify for Section 1256 tax treatment under U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

30. How can I contact a member of the team?