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The foreign exchange (FX) market is often described as a 24-hour marketplace, and in broad terms it is. But even a continuous market needs a boundary where one trading day ends and the next begins. In listed FX, that boundary is explicit: Our FX futures trade nearly around the clock, with a 60-minute maintenance break each day from 4:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. Central time, or 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. New York time. During that hour, listed FX futures do not trade, while most retail FX and CFD platforms continue to quote. Understanding what happens inside that hour, and why each part of the market responds to it differently, matters for anyone holding positions with stop-loss orders through the New York close.
What actually happens in that hour
The hour after 5:00 p.m. New York time is the administrative hinge of the global FX day. On the listed side, the trade date rolls, clearing and margin cycles process and systems reset for the next session. In the OTC spot market, the value date rolls: Positions held through 5:00 p.m. New York time are carried into the next settlement date, overnight financing charges are applied and banks close one book and open another. None of this is optional. Even a market that never sleeps needs a moment where the day officially changes hands.
Why liquidity thins out
Because the hour is administrative, most professional participants prefer to cross it flat, or at least quiet. Bank desks reduce risk into their book close, pricing engines widen risk parameters and many liquidity providers scale back or step away entirely. The result is often the least liquid hour of the FX day. This is not misconduct. Providing liquidity when few counterparties are active and hedging is unreliable is genuinely more expensive, and prices reflect that cost.
Why the marketplace goes dark rather than quoting anyway
A derivatives marketplace order book is only meaningful if there is genuine two-sided interest inside it. Running the book through the rollover hour would mean printing prices formed by whatever sparse orders remained, thin, erratic and unrepresentative, and those prints could trigger resting orders. The design choice behind the daily break is the opposite: Rather than publish a poor price, publish no price. The pause performs the necessary maintenance, and it draws a clean line that applies to every participant equally. While the book is closed, nothing can trade and no stop can trigger, because there is no price to trigger it.
How FX and CFD providers adapt
Active FX and CFD providers face the same hour from a different position. Their clients expect continuous access, to reduce exposure, react to news or manage margin, and competition makes quoting through the rollover close to mandatory. Yet at exactly that moment, the providers' own hedging options shrink: Bank liquidity is thin, and the listed futures market, one of the deeper venues available for offsetting risk, is closed.
The rational response is to keep quoting but wider. The spread becomes the insurance premium for making prices when laying off risk is difficult and uncertain. A spread of a fraction of a pip during liquid hours can expand to several pips through the rollover and considerably more on less liquid crosses. It is worth being clear about what this means: For roughly one hour, there is no listed FX price at all. Whatever appears on an active trader platform is, by necessity, the provider's own construction, and the client has no public benchmark against which to verify it, at precisely the moment when spreads are most variable.
Stops, spreads and the internalized book
Stop-loss orders are typically triggered on one side of the quote: a long position on the bid, a short position on the ask. The spread itself can therefore decide whether a stop is activated.
For example, a trader is long EUR/USD from 1.0850 with a stop at 1.0830. Through the rollover, the mid-price holds at 1.0838, still 8 pips above the stop. If the spread widens from half a pip to 18 pips, the bid prints 1.0829 and the stop triggers, even though the market, measured at mid-point, never reaches the level. Minutes later, the spread normalizes and the price appears to snap back. And because a triggered stop generally becomes a market order, the fill can add slippage on top of the spread that caused the trigger.
There is a structural dimension worth understanding. Many providers internalize part of their client flow rather than hedging every position externally, the widely used A-book and B-book distinction. For internalized flow, the provider is the counterparty to the client's position. When a stop is triggered by the provider's own widened quote, the client's realized loss is, mechanically, the book's gain. No intent is required for this to be true. It is simply how internalization interacts with variable spreads and one-sided stop triggers. Regulated brokers are required to price fairly and many hedge substantial parts of their flow. The difficulty for the client is observability: During the one hour when no public reference exists, there is no way to verify from the outside what model is at work.
How traders can protect themselves
- Know your trigger: Find out whether your platform activates stops on bid, ask, last or mid-price, and whether that reference changes during rollover.
- Consider mid-based logic: Some platforms allow the trigger side to be configured and algorithmic traders sometimes code synthetic stops that watch the mid-price and send the closing order only when the mid-price reaches the level. The fill still crosses the spread, and a synthetic stop depends on connectivity, but it cannot be set off by a spread spike alone.
- Respect the window: Avoid leaving tight stops in place into 5:00 p.m. New York time or be flat through the hour. Review how your platform's spreads have historically behaved during rollover before deciding.
- Size for the worst quote: If a position must be held through the close, assume the widest spread you have observed in that pair during rollover, not the average.
What the futures structure changes
Listed FX futures resolve the same hour differently. Closed means closed for everyone: There is no executable book, no provider-specific price and no stop that can be triggered while the market is dark. When trading resumes, all orders meet in one public order book, with transparent bids and offers, visible depth and a common set of execution rules.
That structure also introduces an important element of fairness. Whether the participant is an individual trader, a hedge fund or a global bank, orders enter the same market and are matched according to the same price-and-time priority. The marketplace does not create one price for individual clients and another for institutions, and the participant’s broker is not privately determining the reference price while potentially acting as the undisclosed economic counterparty to the trade. Positions are centrally cleared, prices are publicly observable and execution can be assessed against the same market data by every participant. Micro FX futures make this structure accessible at a reduced contract size.
This does not eliminate risk. If significant news breaks during the pause, the market can reopen at a different level and a stop can still fill worse than expected. Futures do not remove price risk, liquidity risk or gap risk. What they change is the nature of the market and of the reference price: The advantage is not that the price is always better, but that it is public, verifiable and formed under the same rules for everyone.
Final thoughts
A price displayed on a screen is not just a number; it reflects a venue, a liquidity model and a set of execution rules. Nowhere is that clearer than in the hour after the New York close, when the listed market chooses silence, OTC liquidity thins and individual participants’ quotes widen. Traders who understand why each of those things happens, in that order, are far better placed to decide where their stops belong, and whether they belong anywhere at all during that hour.
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All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.