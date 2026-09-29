Stop-loss orders are typically triggered on one side of the quote: a long position on the bid, a short position on the ask. The spread itself can therefore decide whether a stop is activated.

For example, a trader is long EUR/USD from 1.0850 with a stop at 1.0830. Through the rollover, the mid-price holds at 1.0838, still 8 pips above the stop. If the spread widens from half a pip to 18 pips, the bid prints 1.0829 and the stop triggers, even though the market, measured at mid-point, never reaches the level. Minutes later, the spread normalizes and the price appears to snap back. And because a triggered stop generally becomes a market order, the fill can add slippage on top of the spread that caused the trigger.

There is a structural dimension worth understanding. Many providers internalize part of their client flow rather than hedging every position externally, the widely used A-book and B-book distinction. For internalized flow, the provider is the counterparty to the client's position. When a stop is triggered by the provider's own widened quote, the client's realized loss is, mechanically, the book's gain. No intent is required for this to be true. It is simply how internalization interacts with variable spreads and one-sided stop triggers. Regulated brokers are required to price fairly and many hedge substantial parts of their flow. The difficulty for the client is observability: During the one hour when no public reference exists, there is no way to verify from the outside what model is at work.