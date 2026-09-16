If July was a story about the commodity markets pricing volatility upward, August was a masterclass in how quickly uncertainty can migrate across asset classes.

Entering the month, WTI Crude Oil CVOL registered a significant right-tail spike. However, as August progressed, the upward volatility pressure subsided. WTI futures drifted lower and energy volatility steadily receded, contrasting sharply July’s rapid increase.

But while the energy complex was relaxing, tension was quietly building in the interest rate markets, specifically at the short end of the curve.

For the first three weeks of August, SOFR 1-year Mid-Curve CVOL (S1VL) was choppy but largely directionless. Subsequently, a combination of two macroeconomic drivers impacted the market landscape. First, July inflation data printed stickier than anticipated, with headline CPI up 3.4% and PCE hanging at 3.7%. Then the new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh took the podium at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Warsh was unequivocally hawkish. He anchored the Fed to its 2% target, noted the concerning inflation prints and stated plainly that the committee still "has work to do."

The options market reacted instantly. FedWatch, which had been pricing in a roughly 35% chance of a September rate hike, rapidly repriced that probability to 66%. Correspondingly, S1VL surged higher.

This is what a sudden shift in policy regime looks like in real time. The market had grown comfortable with the idea that the tightening cycle was largely in the rearview mirror. When that assumption was challenged by sticky data and hawkish rhetoric, the scramble for protection in short-term rate options pushed the entire CVOL strip higher.

Heading into September, the divergence between a cooling commodity complex and a highly sensitive short-term rate market is the primary dynamic to watch.