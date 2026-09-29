CME Group Group Volatility Indexes (CVOL™) measure the market’s expectation of anticipated volatility using the full surface of options prices. This gives market participants a forward-looking view of uncertainty before it appears in realized price moves.

CVOL is more than an at-the-money volatility measure. Its components include UpVar, DownVar, skew and convexity. Together, they show how the options market prices upside risk, downside risk and the shape of the volatility curve. For WTI crude oil, that detail can help describe the size and intensity of anticipated moves, even when it does not reveal their direction.