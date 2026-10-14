- We expanded our Equity Index futures offering on June 29, 2026, with the launch four new contracts
- Market participants now have tools to gain, hedge or manage risk exposures of the total U.S. equity market – from small- to mid- to large-cap stocks.
- While all four underlying indices are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted and represent the entire equity market, they differ significantly in their exact coverage, construction rules and rebalancing schedules.
- Multiple trading functionalities exist for the contracts: Globex, Basis Trade at Index Close (BTIC), blocks and derived blocks allow investors to trade precisely and access various liquidity pools on screen and block.
- Additionally, the contracts provide greater capital efficiency as investors can trade on margin to control a larger position with a smaller capital outlay and benefit from margin offsets.
The CME Group Equity complex expands
- The four contracts provide equity exposure to 90%-100% of the listed market capitalization see Exhibit 1.
Exhibit 1: Total Equity Market Index Exposure as a % of Investable Market Capitalization*
- For asset managers and asset owners who benchmark to and track these indices via ETFs, mutual funds and other product vehicles – the futures complement the offerings, allowing them to manage the risk and cash equitize.
- The index futures are eligible for Exchange For Related Position (EFRP) trades. This means they can be used in a privately negotiated EFRP that allows the transfer of cash baskets, ETFs, OTC derivatives or other related positions in accordance with Rule 538.
Why invest in total market indices via index futures?
There are a number of ways institutional investors can use total market equity futures. Because portfolios can experience temporary deviations from target equity allocations due to cash inflows, redemption events or changes in market environments, index futures can be used to address such shifts, as in the following examples:
- Maintain and adjust market exposure using Equity Index futures, which allow market participants to equitize cash positions, ensuring that performance impact is limited and the operational burden of trading thousand plus stocks can be reduced.
- Index futures allow for dynamic beta adjustments, which are essential for portfolios with strict tracking error constraints.
- Equity Index futures also provide efficient ways to hedge against market downturns without liquidating underlying holdings. From a risk and return perspective, total equity market based indices offer maximum diversification for market returns.
- Total equity market-based equity indices are designed to track the performance of a significant and representative portion of the stock market.
Equity index futures offer diversification. By tracking thousands of stocks across various sectors, they ensure that a portfolio isn't overly reliant on a single company or industry, making them one of the most effective ways to manage risk. Additionally, they offer macroeconomic exposure - essentially, a view on the long-term growth of the overall U.S economy rather than a view on a specific sector or a corporation.
Exhibit 2.a - U.S. Total Equity Market-Based Indices Rebased Performance
Exhibit 2.b - U.S. Total Equity Market-Based Indices 3-Year Rolling Historical Volatility
Exhibit 2.c - Annual index performance and 1 Year historical volatility since 2020
|Annual Returns
|Morningstar US Total Market
|Russell 3000
|S&P Total Market Index
|S&P 1500 Composite
|2020
|18.07%
|17.94%
|17.84%
|14.93%
|2021
|26.69%
|26.61%
|26.61%
|29.36%
|2022
|-21.19%
|-20.96%
|-21.27%
|-19.62%
|2023
|24.57%
|24.49%
|24.60%
|23.90%
|2024
|22.92%
|22.92%
|23.00%
|22.91%
|2025
|15.90%
|15.85%
|15.77%
|15.77%
|2026
|12.57%
|12.42%
|12.56%
|12.56%
|Morningstar US Total Market
|Russell 3000
|S&P Total Market Index
|S&P 1500 Composite
|2020
|34.85%
|34.88%
|34.91%
|34.78%
|2021
|13.79%
|13.72%
|13.82%
|13.35%
|2022
|25.06%
|24.99%
|25.07%
|24.33%
|2023
|25.04%
|24.98%
|25.06%
|24.31%
|2024
|13.08%
|13.09%
|13.15%
|12.82%
|2025
|19.39%
|19.37%
|19.48%
|19.12%
|2026
|13.17%
|13.13%
|13.26%
|12.90%
Source: Bloomberg, Data as January 4, 2020 to August 31, 2026
Comparison between indices
- High correlation among total equity market indices: The Morningstar US Total Market, Russell 3000 and S&P Total Market Index tracked each other extremely closely throughout the period. Their annual returns rarely deviated by more than 20 basis points from each other. This suggests that despite minor differences in their inclusion criteria and weighting, these three indices provide nearly identical exposure to the total U.S. equity market.
- S&P 1500 Composite outperformance and underperformance: The S&P 1500 Composite showed more variance compared to the other three indices. It underperformed in 2020: 14.93% vs. ~18% for the others, but outperformed in 2021 – 29.36% vs. ~26.6%. It also saw a slightly softer drop during the 2022 downturn, down 19.62% vs. ~-21% for the others. This variance is likely due to the S&P 1500's stricter profitability requirements for index constituent inclusion, which can make it behave slightly differently than more relaxed, all-inclusive total market indices criteria. This is also illustrated by the higher tracking error of around 80+ basis point compared to the other indices.
Total equity market-based index methodology comparison
Exhibit 3 offers a summary comparing the index methodologies:
Exhibit 3 – Index Methodology Summary
|Underlying
index
|Morningstar US Total Market Index
|Russell 3000 Index
|S&P Total Market Index (TMI)
|S&P 1500 Composite Index
|Target coverage of U.S. equity market
|Nearly 100%
|Around 98%
|Nearly 100%
|Around 90%
|Constituent count
|Variable
( 3,400- 4,000+)
|Up to 3,000
|Variable (3,500 - 4,000+)
|1,500
|Index construction
|Includes large-, mid-, small- and micro-cap stocks
|Based on market capitalization ranking
|Includes most U.S. equities listed on eligible exchanges
|A strict combination of the S&P 500, S&P 400 and S&P 600
|Weighting methodology
|Float-adjusted market capitalization
|Float-adjusted market capitalization
|Float-adjusted market capitalization
|Float-adjusted market capitalization
|Key inclusion criteria
|U.S. domicile, listed on major exchanges, minimum size and investability screens.
|U.S. domicile, size ranking, minimum closing price of $1.00 at rank date, minimum voting rights
|Requires U.S. domicile and a listing on a major U.S. exchange
|Strict profitability requirement, earnings must be positive, liquidity criteria
|Rebalancing & reconstitution
|Quarterly (March, June, September, December)
|Semi-annually
(June and December)
|Quarterly (March, June, September, December)
|Quarterly (March, June, September, December)
|IPO eligibility
|Eligible Mega IPOs added 5 trading days after, otherwise
quarterly
|Eligible Mega IPOs added 5 trading days after, otherwise
quarterly
|IPOs should be traded for at least 12 months
|IPOs should be traded for at least 12 months
|Profitability / earnings filter
|No strict earnings requirement
|No strict earnings requirement
|No strict earnings requirement
|Yes - Strict earnings requirement for new additions
|Estimated assets benchmarked
|USD 2.1 trillion
|USD 12.2 trillion
|USD 95 Billion
|USD 13.5 billion*
Source: Morningstar, SPDJI, FTSE Russell, See “June 2026 Russell US Indexes reconstitution: Summary of preliminary changes” (May 22, 2026)
* Assets were benchmarked to S&P 1500 as of July 2026.
Russell 3000 - All-cap index which combines the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000
Total U.S. equity market exposure in a single trade
Exhibit 4 provides a summary of the contract specifications for E-mini futures on the U.S. total market futures.
Exhibit 4: Summary of Index Futures Contract Specifications
|Contract title
|E-mini Morningstar U.S. Total Market Index futures
|E-mini Russell 3000 Index futures
|E-mini S&P Total Market Index futures
|E-mini S&P 1500 Composite Index futures
|Rulebook chapter
|CME 387
|CME 386
|CME 379
|CME 375
|Globex and ClearPort code
|MUTM
|RAYF
|STM
|SPC
|BTIC code
|MUST
|RAYT
|STT
|SPB
|Underlying index
|Morningstar US Total Market Index
|Russell 3000 Index
|S&P Total Market Index
|S&P Composite 1500 Index
|Contract unit
|$20 x Morningstar US Total Market Index
|$25 x Russell 3000 Index
|$10 x S&P Total Market Index
|$50 x S&P Composite 1500 Index
|Minimum price increment / financial equivalent
|Globex
Outright: 0.25 index points = $5.00
Calendar Spread: 0.05 index points = $1.00
ClearPort
Outright: 0.01 index points = $0.20 BTIC: Globex & ClearPort
0.05 index points = $1.00
|Globex
Outright: 0.25 index points = $6.25
Calendar Spread: 0.05 index points = $1.25
ClearPort
Outright: 0.01 index points = $0.25 BTIC: Globex & ClearPort
0.05 index points = $1.250
|Globex
Outright: 0.25 index points = $2.50
Calendar Spread: 0.10 index points = $1.00
ClearPort
Outright: 0.01 index points = $0.10 BTIC: Globex & ClearPort
0.10 index points = $1.00
|Globex
Outright: 0.10 index points = $5.00
Calendar Spread: 0.05 index points = $2.50
ClearPort
Outright: 0.01 index points = $0.50 BTIC: Globex & ClearPort
0.05 index points = $2.50
|Trading and clearing hours
|Globex Pre-open
Sunday 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)
Monday – Thursday 5:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Globex Sunday 6:00 p.m. - Friday - 5:00 p.m. ET with a daily maintenance period from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET ClearPort Sunday 6:00 p.m. - Friday 6:45 p.m. ET with no reporting Monday-Thursday 6:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
BTIC Globex Sunday - Friday 6:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET BTIC ClearPort Sunday - Friday 6:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET. BTICs for the following trading day can be submitted after 7:00 p.m. ET
|Price quotation
|U.S. dollars and cents per index point
|Minimum daily settlement tick
|Outright: 0.25 index points
|Outright: 0.25 index points
|Outright: 0.25 index points
|Outright: 0.10 index points
|Final settlement tick
|0.01 index points
|Listing schedule
|Quarterly contracts (Mar, Jun, Sep, Dec) listed for 5 consecutive quarters
|Initial listing
|September 2026, December 2026, March 2027, June 2027, September 2027
|Termination of trading
|Outright: Trading terminates at 9:30 a.m. ET on the 3rd Friday of the contract month BTIC: Trading terminates at 3:00 p.m. on the day preceding termination of the outright contract
|Settlement method
|Financial
|Block trade minimum threshold / reportable window
|50 contracts / 15-minute reporting window
|Derived block trading
|Eligible
|Globex matching algorithm
|F: First In First Out (FIFO)
Conclusion
- The introduction of these four new index futures – E-mini Morningstar U.S. Total Market, E-mini S&P 1500, E-mini S&P Total Market and E-mini Russell 3000 – significantly expands the toolkit available to market participants.
- By offering total equity market exposure, these contracts enable investors to more effectively express directional views and manage portfolio risk.
- While the underlying indices share common characteristics as float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted representations of the U.S. economy, their distinct methodologies, rebalancing schedules and liquidity features provide flexibility for diverse investment strategies.
Combined with the capital efficiency of margin offsets and the versatility of execution methods such as Basis Trade at Index Close (BTIC) and block trades, these additions strengthen our Equity Index futures complex, offering a powerful solution for efficient total equity market portfolio management.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.