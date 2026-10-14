There are a number of ways institutional investors can use total market equity futures. Because portfolios can experience temporary deviations from target equity allocations due to cash inflows, redemption events or changes in market environments, index futures can be used to address such shifts, as in the following examples:

Maintain and adjust market exposure using Equity Index futures, which allow market participants to equitize cash positions, ensuring that performance impact is limited and the operational burden of trading thousand plus stocks can be reduced.

Index futures allow for dynamic beta adjustments, which are essential for portfolios with strict tracking error constraints.

Equity Index futures also provide efficient ways to hedge against market downturns without liquidating underlying holdings. From a risk and return perspective, total equity market based indices offer maximum diversification for market returns.

Total equity market-based equity indices are designed to track the performance of a significant and representative portion of the stock market.

Equity index futures offer diversification. By tracking thousands of stocks across various sectors, they ensure that a portfolio isn't overly reliant on a single company or industry, making them one of the most effective ways to manage risk. Additionally, they offer macroeconomic exposure - essentially, a view on the long-term growth of the overall U.S economy rather than a view on a specific sector or a corporation.