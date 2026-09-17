India is one of the world's largest importers of soybean oil, sourcing most cargoes from Argentina and Brazil, even though the benchmark most participants price against is in Chicago.

To provide market participants with a hedging tool linked to the delivered cost of South Asia soybean oil, we partnered with Fastmarkets to launch South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) futures (7IF), which tracks the CFR India price.

Read the Understanding South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures paper if you’re interested in learning more about the contract.

Building on this,we also introduced the South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) vs. Soybean Oil (7IS) futures contract.

The contract is the first listed, centrally cleared instrument that directly tracks the price difference between CFR India Soybean Oil and U.S. Soybean Oil (ZL) futures.

For importers, refiners and market participants, this spread represents a key component of every cargo's landed cost. This white paper explores the factors driving the 7IS contract, explains how it works and examines its practical applications throughout the soybean oil supply chain.