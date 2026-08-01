India is the world's largest importer of crude palm oil, sourcing most of its requirements from Malaysia and Indonesia.
To provide Indian market participants with a hedging tool linked to the delivered cost of palm oil, CME Group and Fastmarkets launched the South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) futures contract (IPF), which tracks the CFR West Coast India price.
Readers interested in the contract can refer to the white paper titled “Understanding South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures”.
Building on this, CME Group and Fastmarkets also introduced the South Asia Crude Palm Oil vs USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures contract (IPS).
The contract is the first listed, centrally cleared instrument that directly tracks the price difference between CFR West Coast India palm oil and Malaysian FOB palm oil.
For Indian importers, refiners and traders, this spread represents a key component of every cargo's economics. This paper explores the factors that drive the IPS spread, explains how the contract works and examines its practical applications across the palm oil supply chain.
UNDERSTANDING THE IPS CONTRACT
The IPS contract represents the price differential between South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) futures (IPF) and USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures (CPO). Since both contracts settle against calendar-month averages, the final IPS settlement reflects the average difference between the two benchmarks over the month.
The spread is expressed as: IPS = IPF (Leg 1) – CPO (Leg 2)
The contract allows participants to trade basis risk directly. In this context, basis risk refers to the gap between Malaysian export prices and the delivered cost of palm oil in India. That gap can widen or narrow due to freight costs, regional supply-demand conditions and import economics, even when outright palm oil prices remain relatively stable.
|Contract Feature
|Details
|Contract Name
|South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) vs USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Futures
|Exchange
|CME Group
|Underlying Benchmark
|Leg 1 — Fastmarkets "Crude Palm Oil CFR West Coast India $/tonne" daily assessment
Leg 2 — USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Calendar Futures (CPO)
|Product Code
|IPS
|Spread
|Leg 1 (IPF) minus Leg 2 (CPO) — expressed in USD per metric ton
|Pricing Basis
|CFR West Coast India (Leg 1) minus FOB Malaysia (Leg 2)
|Contract Unit
|10 Metric Tons (MT)
|Price Quotation
|USD per Metric Ton
|Minimum Tick Size
|USD 0.25 per MT (= USD 2.50 per contract)
|Settlement Method
|Cash-settled — no physical delivery
|Final Settlement
|The floating price is calculated as the average monthly difference between the physical crude palm oil price in India and the Malaysian palm oil futures market. Specifically, it is the average of the front-month crude palm oil price assessed by Fastmarkets for West Coast India minus the average price of the third-month FCPO futures contract traded on Bursa Malaysia, with the futures price converted into U.S. dollars.
|Listed Contracts
|Quarterly contracts (Mar, Jun, Sep, Dec) listed for 4 consecutive quarters
Because both legs settle against calendar-month averages, the final IPS settlement reflects the average spread at settlement rather than the price on any single day.
This helps reduce the impact of short-term volatility and temporary price swings, resulting in a settlement price that better reflects ongoing market conditions accumulated over the course of the month.
Notably, the IPS contract is listed on a quarterly expiry cycle. Unlike outright palm oil contracts, which are commonly used to hedge individual cargoes or specific monthly purchases, the IPS contract is designed to manage basis risk over a longer period.
The difference between delivered prices in India and Malaysian export prices is influenced by factors that often evolve gradually over several months rather than within a single cargo cycle.
As a result, the quarterly structure allows participants to manage the CFR–FOB basis over a broader business period. Many importers and refiners purchase, sell and manage margins across several months rather than on a cargo-by-cargo basis.
The quarterly structure also helps concentrate market liquidity into fewer contract months, rather than spreading it across twelve separate monthly spreads. This creates a more efficient market for participants seeking to manage the relationship between the delivered cost of palm oil in India and Malaysian export prices.
More detailed information can be found in the CME–Fastmarkets South Asian Vegetable Oil Futures white paper.
PRICE ACTION OF THE SPREAD
Since its launch on March 2, 2026, the IPS spread has traded within a range of USD 103.7/MT, moving from a low of USD 33.8/MT to a high of USD 137.5/MT in just three months.
This highlights an important point: The CFR–FOB basis is not a fixed freight adjustment. It can widen or narrow significantly as freight costs, regional supply-demand balances and import economics change.
The spread fell to its March low before rebounding sharply and reaching a peak in early April. It then gradually narrowed as market conditions stabilised.
Even over a short trading history, the IPS spread has demonstrated that basis risk can be substantial and can move independently of outright palm oil prices. The contract provides importers, refiners and traders with a dedicated tool to manage that risk.
HOW PRICE AVERAGING WORKS
An important nuance when deploying the IPS contract for hedging is its settlement mechanism.
The daily settlement price of the futures is determined by exchange staff based on relevant market data, including, but not limited to, pricing data from market participants such as broker quotes, cleared prices the settlement prices of related products and any other pricing data from sources deemed reliable by staff.
The final settlement price of the contract is an averaged quantity rather than the spot value of the spread, because it is determined as the difference between two averaged quantities.
The contract settles against the difference between the calendar-month average settlement values of South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) futures (IPF) and USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures (CPO).
In simple terms:
IPS Final Settlement = IPF Price – CPO Price
Where IPF and CPO are averaged quantities at settlement
For example, assume that on settlement day:
The South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) futures settlement price is USD 1,180/MT.
The USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures settlement price is USD 1,075/MT.
The final IPS settlement would be:
USD 1,180/MT – USD 1,075/MT = USD 105/MT
This approach ensures that the final settlement reflects the average relationship between delivered palm oil prices in India and Malaysian export prices over the course of the month, rather than short-term fluctuations close to the expiry.
To better understand the impact of averaging on IPS settlement, it is helpful to first examine how each leg of the spread settles, beginning with the IPF contract.
The IPF contract settles against the arithmetic average of the daily Fastmarkets South Asia Crude Palm Oil price assessments published throughout the calendar month.
Consequently, the running monthly average gradually converges towards the final settlement as additional daily prices are incorporated.
The CPO futures contract is also designed to reflect a monthly average price. Its final settlement is calculated from the average of daily USD-converted prices of the third contract month of FCPO futures over the calendar month.
To illustrate this, the chart above compares the June 2025 CPO futures price with the corresponding USD-converted third-month FCPO contract. While the FCPO contract reacts more sharply to daily market movements, the CPO contract follows a noticeably smoother price path as it reflects the market's expectation of the eventual monthly average.
The IPS contract settles against the difference between the monthly average settlement values of the IPF and CPO contracts.
The chart above compares IPS spreads calculated using averaged and unaveraged prices from each leg. Importantly, the values shown do not represent daily IPS futures prices. Only the final settlement price for the averaged prices above will match the official IPS futures settlement price, and close to expiry, the futures prices will approach that settlement price.
The averaging mechanism makes the IPS contract particularly useful for market participants whose physical exposure is accumulated over time rather than on a single day.
Since the IPS contract expires quarterly and settles using monthly averages, a single hedge can more closely match this ongoing procurement pattern than repeatedly entering and exiting shorter-dated hedges.
In other words, for participants with regular purchasing programmes, the IPS contract provides a hedge that more closely reflects how physical price exposure develops in practice.
MECHANICS OF THE IPS CONTRACT
The South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) vs USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures spread is primarily traded through the over-the-counter (OTC) market. While listed on our infrastructure, most transactions are privately negotiated and cleared through ClearPort.
In practice, the most common route is through an interdealer broker (IDB) such as ICAP.
The process is straightforward. An importer, refiner, or trader contacts a broker, who matches them with a counterparty willing to take the opposite side of the spread. Both parties agree on the spread level, volume, and contract month. This is known as a block trade.
The minimum trade size is 10 contracts, equivalent to 100 metric tons, and the agreed spread must reflect prevailing market conditions. Once executed, the trade must be reported to ClearPort within 15 minutes.
CME Clearing then becomes the central counterparty to both sides of the transaction. This removes direct counterparty exposure, with CME Clearing guaranteeing the trade, managing margin requirements and handling daily mark-to-market settlements. The result is a flexible and secure framework for managing basis risk.
For full details on block trades, position limits, the approved IDB list, and margin requirements, visit the CME South Asia Vegetable Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures FAQ page.
ILLUSTRATIVE EXAMPLES
1. Protecting import margins using the IPS contract
Arrow Traders Private Limited (AT), an Indian palm oil importer, purchases crude palm oil from Malaysia and supplies it to domestic refiners. Rather than selling palm oil at a fixed outright price, AT prices its sales using a fixed margin over the Malaysian CPO price.
Selling Price = Malaysian CPO Price + USD 200/MT
Because the Malaysian CPO price is passed directly to the customer, AT is not exposed to changes in the outright palm oil price. Instead, its profitability depends on whether the cost of importing palm oil into India remains below the fixed USD 200/MT margin it charges.
This leaves AT exposed to movements in the spread between Fastmarkets South Asia Crude Palm Oil prices and Malaysia CPO prices. If the spread increases, it reflects a higher cost of importing palm oil into India, which erodes AT’s profit.
At the time the order is confirmed, the IPS spread (the difference between the South Asia crude palm oil (IPF) price and the Malaysian CPO price) is USD 100/MT
To protect this margin against a potential increase in import costs, AT buys 10 IPS contracts, equivalent to 100 MT, locking in the spread at USD 100/MT.
|Product
|Price on Order Date ($/MT)
|Price on Delivery Date ($/MT)
|Change ($/MT)
|CPO Futures
|1,100.00
|1,180.00
|80.00
|Selling Price (CPO + 200)
|1,300.00
|1,380.00
|80.00
|IPS Futures
|100.00
|220.00
|120.00
Figures are illustrative and are intended to demonstrate how changes in the CFR–FOB basis affect procurement margins.
Although Malaysian CPO prices increase by USD 80/MT, the selling price increases by the same amount because it is linked directly to Malaysian CPO. However, the IPS spread widens from USD 100/MT to USD 220/MT, increasing AT's import cost by USD 120/MT.
|EFFECTIVENESS OF IPS
|PRICE ON ORDER DATE FOR 100MT
|WITHOUT IPS HEDGE
|WITH IPS HEDGE
|MALAYSIAN CPO PRICE ON ORDER DATE (USD/MT)
|1,100.00
|1,100.00
|SELLING PRICE (CPO + 200)
|1,300.00
|1,300.00
|FIXED PREMIUM CHARGED (USD/MT)
|200
(1,300- 1,100)
|200
(1,300- 1,100)
|IPS SPREAD ON ORDER DATE (USD/MT)
|100
|100
|EXPECTED PROFIT MARGIN (USD/MT)
|100
(200- 100)
|100
(200- 100)
|EXPECTED TOTAL MARGIN (USD)
|10,000
(100 x 100)
|10,000
(100 x 100)
|PRICE ON DELIVERY DATE FOR 100MT
|IPS PRICE ON DELIVERY DATE (USD/MT)
|220.00
|220.00
|IMPORT COST ON DELIVERY DATE (USD/MT)
|220.00
|220.00
|PROFIT/LOSS WITHOUT THE HEDGE (USD/MT)
|-20
(200-220)
|-20
(200-220)
|IPS HEDGE GAIN/(LOSS) (USD/MT)
|0.0
|120
(220 - 100)
|FINAL PROFIT MARGIN (USD/MT)
|-20
(200-220)
|100
(120 - 20)
|TOTAL PROFIT (USD)
|-2,000
(-20 x 100)
|10,000
(100 x 100)
1. Transaction costs will apply and have been excluded from the above example for simplicity.
2. Futures positions require the posting of initial and maintenance margins with CME clearing brokers; associated margin requirements and cost of capital are not reflected in the above illustration.
Without the IPS hedge, the wider spread turns AT's expected profit margin of USD 100/MT into a loss of USD 20/MT. The gain on the long IPS position offsets the increase in import costs, restoring the profit margin to USD 100/MT.
2. Hedging what Malaysian CPO futures leave behind
Assume that ABC Edible Oils Ltd. (ABC) imports approximately 1,000 MT of crude palm oil from Malaysia every month under long-term supply agreements.
Since its physical procurement contracts are directly linked to Malaysian CPO prices, ABC hedges its outright exposure to commodity price risk by taking a long position in Malaysian CPO futures. This provides the closest hedge to the underlying commodity it purchases.
However, the company remains exposed to changes in import costs. If Malaysian CPO prices fall while landed prices in India rise, it can incur losses on its Malaysian CPO hedge while procurement costs increase at the same time.
Thus, hedging with Malaysian CPO futures alone does not eliminate procurement risk. While the futures position locks in the underlying Malaysian palm oil price, the company remains exposed to changes in the cost of importing the cargo into India.
If the delivered cost of importing palm oil into India increases by more than Malaysian CPO prices, procurement margins are reduced. The IPS contract helps offset this remaining exposure by hedging the widening spread.
Consider a scenario in which ABC agrees to supply 1,000 MT of crude palm oil to an Indian refiner at a fixed selling price of USD 1,250/MT,
|Product
|Price on Order Date ($/MT)
|Price on Delivery Date ($/MT)
|Change ($/MT)
|CPO Futures
|1,120.00
|1,135.00
|15.00
|IPF Futures
|1,205.00
|1,240.00
|35.00
|IPS Futures
|85.00
|105.00
|20.00
Figures are illustrative and are intended to demonstrate how changes in the CFR–FOB basis affect procurement margins.
On the day of delivery, Malaysian CPO prices increased by USD 15/MT, the delivered South Asia CPO price rose by USD 35/MT, while the IPS spread widened by USD 20/MT.
|EFFECTIVENESS OF IPS
|PRICE ON ORDER DATE FOR 1,000 MT
|CPO FUTURES HEDGE ONLY
|CPO + IPS FUTURES HEDGE
|FIXED SELLING PRICE (USD/MT)
|1,250
|1,250
|MALAYSIAN CPO PURCHASE PRICE (USD/MT)
|1,120
|1,120
|EXPECTED LANDED PROCUREMENT COST (USD/MT)
|1,205
|1,205
|EXPECTED PROCUREMENT MARGIN (USD/MT)
|45
(1,250- 1,205)
|45
(1,250- 1,205)
|EXPECTED TOTAL MARGIN (USD)
|45,000
(45 x 1,000)
|45,000
(45 x 1,000)
|PRICE ON DELIVERY DATE FOR 1,000 MT
|CPO FUTURES PRICE ON DELIVERY DATE (USD/MT)
|1,135
|1,135
|GAIN ON CPO FUTURES HEDGE (USD/MT)
|15
(1,135 - 1,120)
|15
(1,135 - 1,120)
|EFFECTIVE MALAYSIAN CPO COST (USD/MT)
|1,120
|1,120
|ADDITIONAL LANDED COST (USD/MT)
|20
|20
|IPS SPREAD ON ORDER DATE (USD/MT)
|0
|85
|IPS SPREAD ON DELIVERY DATE (USD/MT)
|0
|105
|IPS HEDGE GAIN/(LOSS) (USD/MT)
|0
|20
(105 - 85)
|
EFFECTIVE LANDED PROCUREMENT COST (USD/MT)
|1,225
(1,205 + 20)
|1,205
(1,205 + 20 - 20)
|FINAL PROCUREMENT MARGIN (USD/MT)
|25
(1,250 - 1,225)
|45
(1,250 - 1,205)
|TOTAL PROCUREMENT MARGIN (USD)
|25,000
(25 x 1,000)
|45,000
(45 x 1,000)
1. Transaction costs will apply and have been excluded from the above example for simplicity.
2. Futures positions require the posting of initial and maintenance margins with CME clearing brokers; associated margin requirements and cost of capital are not reflected in the above illustration.
ABC's Malaysian CPO futures position successfully offsets the USD 15/MT increase in the underlying commodity price. However, because the delivered South Asia CPO price rises by a further USD 20/MT relative to Malaysian CPO, the company still experiences a higher landed procurement cost.
Without the IPS hedge, this additional USD 20/MT increase reduces the procurement margin to USD 25/MT from USD 45/MT.
The gain on the IPS position compensates for the increase in import-related costs, preserving the original procurement margin of USD 45/MT.
MARGIN FRAMEWORK
Trading IPS futures requires posting margin with CME Clearing, which acts as a performance bond. There are three components.
Initial margin is the deposit required when the position is opened. For IPS, this is USD 880 per contract. For 10 contracts (100 MT), the initial margin is USD 8,800. This is not a cost; it is collateral that is returned in full when the position is closed.
Maintenance margin is the minimum balance that must be maintained in the account. For IPS, this is USD 800 per contract, or USD 8,000 for 10 contracts. If the account balance falls below this level, a margin call is triggered.
Variation margin reflects daily mark-to-market. Gains are credited, and losses are debited each day based on price movements in the IPS spread.
A margin call is triggered when losses cause the margin account balance to fall below the maintenance margin requirement of USD 8,000.
Assume a participant buys the IPS spread at USD 130/MT and holds a position of 10 contracts, equivalent to 100 MT. The initial margin requirement is USD 8,800.
If the spread falls to USD 40/MT, the position incurs a loss of USD 90/MT. Across 100 MT, this results in a variation margin debit of USD 9,000.
|FUTURES MARGIN DYNAMICS WHEN PRICES DROP
|ENTRY PRICE (USD/MT)
|130.00
|NUMBER OF CONTRACTS
|10
|INITIAL MARGIN (880 x 10)
|USD 8,800
|MAINTENANCE MARGIN (800 x 10)
|USD 8,000
|WHAT HAPPENS WHEN PRICES DROP TO USD 40/MT
|VARATION MARGIN DEBIT (90 x 100)
|- USD 9,000
|MARGIN A/C BALANCE (8,800 - 9,000)
|-USD 200
|AMOUNT NEEDED TO MAINTAIN MARGIN
|USD 9,000
The loss is deducted from the margin account, reducing the balance from USD 8,800 to negative USD 200. Because the account balance is now well below the maintenance margin requirement of USD 8,000, a margin call is issued.
To maintain the position, the participant must deposit USD 9,000, restoring the account balance to the initial margin level of USD 8,800. This payment is typically required within hours. Failure to meet the margin call may result in the clearing broker liquidating the position, leaving the participant unhedged.
If the spread does not change, no margin call occurs, and the margin balance stays unchanged. If the spread rises in the participant’s favour, gains are credited daily to the margin account through variation margin. Excess funds above the required margin level can be withdrawn.
CONCLUSION
For Indian importers and refiners, changes in the South Asia–Malaysia spread can materially affect procurement margins.
The IPS contract provides a dedicated tool to hedge this basis risk separately from outright palm oil price exposure, helping market participants manage import costs with greater precision.
CONTINUE READING
This is the third article of a four-part series from Mint Finance designed to help you understand and optimize opportunities in the Ags markets.
- Part 1: Understanding South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures
- Part 2: Understanding South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures
- Part 3: Understanding the South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) vs. USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Futures Spread
Check back for Part 4, which is coming soon.
Disclaimer
Exchange traded derivatives and cleared over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives are not suitable for all investors and involve the risk of loss. Exchange traded and OTC derivatives are leveraged instruments and because only a percentage of a contract’s value is required to trade, it is possible to lose more than the amount of money initially deposited. This communication does not (within the meaning of any applicable legislation) constitute a Prospectus or a public offering of securities; nor is it a recommendation, offer, invitation or solicitation to buy, sell or retain any specific investment or service.
The content in this communication has been compiled by CME Group for general purposes only and is not intended to provide, and should not be construed as advice. It does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs, and you should obtain appropriate professional advice before acting on or relying on the information set out in this communication. Although every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information within this communication as of the date of publication, CME Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or omissions and will not update it. Additionally, all examples and information in this communication are used for explanation purposes only and should not be considered, investment advice, the results of actual market experience, or the promotion of any particular products or services. All matters pertaining to rules and specifications herein are made subject to and superseded by official Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. (“CME”), the Chicago Board of Trade, Inc. (“CBOT”), the New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (“NYMEX”), and the Commodity Exchange, Inc. (“COMEX”) rulebooks or, as applicable, the respective Rulebooks of CME Group’s certain other subsidiary trading facilities. Current rules should be consulted in all cases including matters relevant to contract specifications.
CME Group does not represent that any material or information contained in this communication is appropriate for use or permitted in any jurisdiction or country where such use or distribution would be contrary to any applicable law or regulation. This communication has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority and access shall be at the liability of the user.
In Australia, each of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. (ARBN 103 432 391), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago Inc. (ARBN 110 594 459), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (ARBN 113 929 436) and Commodity Exchange, Inc. (ARBN 622 016 193) is a registered foreign company in Australia and holds an Australian market licence.
In Hong Kong, CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX are authorized by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to provide Automated Trading Services ("ATS") via the CME GLOBEX system, and CME is authorized by the SFC to provide ATS via the CME Clearing System, under Part III of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO").
In Japan, CME has a Foreign Clearing Organisation (FCO) license under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
In Singapore, CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX are regulated as a recognized market operator and CME is regulated as a recognized clearing house under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) ("SFA"). Save as aforesaid, none of the CME Group entities are licensed to carry on regulated activities under the SFA or to provide financial advisory services under the Financial Advisers Act (Chapter 110) in Singapore.
None of CME Group entities are registered or licensed to provide, nor does it purport to provide, financial services of any kind in some jurisdictions, including, but not limited to, India, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam and in any jurisdiction where CME Group is not authorized to do business or where such distribution would be contrary to the local laws and regulations.
You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the information contained herein. If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this communication, you should obtain independent professional advice.
In Hong Kong, CME Group is not licensed to carry on business in dealing or advising on futures contracts under the SFO. This communication is for distribution in Hong Kong solely to corporations licensed by the SFC under Part V or authorized under Part III of the SFO.
In Japan, this communication is for distribution solely to certain qualified sophisticated investors as set forth in the Commodities Futures Act of Japan (Law No. 239 of 1950, as amended) and the related rules, as appropriate. Other than that, the information contained in this communication is not directed at any person in Japan and is not intended for marketing or soliciting Japanese customers to trade or use any specific CME products or services.
In the Republic of Korea, this communication is for distribution solely to “professional investors” (as defined in Article 9(5) of the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act and related rules) in response to a request from such professional investors or through a licensed investment broker.
In the People’s Republic of China, this communication is provided to the reader only and shall not be copied or redistributed within the People’s Republic of China for any other purpose. No information contained in this communication constitutes or leads to an offer to provide or sell any financial service or product, a recommendation (express or implied) to take any action in respect of any financial product, or any investment advice or market forecast.
This communication is for distribution in Singapore solely to certain institutional investors (such as persons holding a capital markets services licence for trading in futures contracts or exempt from such requirements under the SFA), to accredited investors and to expert investors (each as defined in the SFA).
In Vietnam, Vietnam residents may be subject to certain statutory conditions for trading on offshore platforms such as CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX and not all products on CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX may be permissible for trading by Vietnam residents. Investors in Vietnam are responsible for ensuring that their trades on CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX are compliant with all relevant laws applicable to them.
CME Group, the Globe Logo, CME, Globex, E-Mini, CME Direct, CME DataMine and Chicago Mercantile Exchange are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and the Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of the Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc.
BrokerTec Americas LLC (“BAL”) is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (www.FINRA.org), and is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.SIPC.org). BAL does not provide services to private or retail customers.
Certain CME Group subsidiaries are authorised and regulated by regulatory authorities. Certain of those subsidiaries are required to retain records of telephone conversations and other electronic communications for a period of 5 to 7 years where required by certain regulation, copies of which are available on request (which may be subject to a fee). For further regulatory information please see www.cmegroup.com.
Copyright © 2026 CME Group Inc. All rights reserved.
Mailing Address: 20 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60606