India plays a central role in the global edible oil market. It is the world’s largest soybean oil importer, accounting for over 40% of global imports. In 2025, India imported 5.5 million tonnes of soybean oil.
Its influence extends beyond volume. Indian demand is highly price sensitive, with buyers regularly switching between palm, soybean and sunflower oil based on relative pricing. This makes India the marginal buyer that often determines which origin clears the market.
As a result, shifts in Indian demand and purchasing patterns tend to flow directly into global prices, making India a natural anchor for a delivered-price benchmark.
For further insights into India’s role in the global vegetable oil trade, please refer to this whitepaper from CME Group titled “India at the Helm: Managing India-Linked Price Risks in the Global Vegetable Oil Trade.”
This whitepaper examines the South Asia Soybean Oil futures contract (7IF). It explains why it is a more effective hedging tool for Indian importers than alternatives such as U.S-based. Soybean Oil futures (ZL).
RECENT PRICE ACTION OF U.S. AND SOUTH ASIA SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES
U.S. Soybean Oil futures (ZL) have risen by 14% sinceFeb. 27, driven by two reinforcing forces.
One factor was the sharp rise in crude oil prices following the U.S.-Iran war and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which lifted the broader edible oils complex.
Secondly, the U.S. EPA finalized record biofuel blending mandates for 2026–27, creating a structural jump in domestic demand for soybean oil as a biodiesel feedstock.
South Asia Soybean Oil futures (7IF) also rose, but by a modest 8%. This is because the CFR India price tracks South American export values, as India mainly buys soybean oil from Argentina and Brazil, among other origins. This insulates 7IF from U.S. biofuel policy.
The Iran-driven crude oil rally still fed through via freight and energy costs, but without the biofuel premium that drove U.S. Soybean Oil futures prices to three-year highs.
WHY IS THE U.S. SOYBEAN OIL TRADE ABOVE THE CFR INDIA PRICE?
The U.S. Soybean Oil contract (ZL) trades at a significant premium over the South Asia Soybean Oil futures (7IF). As of Jun. 11 – around USD 298.4/MT, or 23.6% higher.
At first glance, this seems counterintuitive. The 7IF contract is priced on a CFR basis, meaning freight to India is already included, so it should logically trade above ZL.
However, the two contracts reflect very different markets. ZL tracks the U.S. domestic soybean oil market, where prices are heavily influenced by renewable diesel demand and EPA biofuel mandates. This has created a structural premium in U.S. soybean oil prices that is largely disconnected from the global edible oil trade.
India, meanwhile, imports mainly from Argentina and Brazil, where prices are driven more by crush economics and export competition. The gap in the chart is simply the U.S. biofuel premium made visible.
This is one major reason why the ZL futures contract is not an ideal hedge for Indian importers. Their actual exposure is tied to South Asian CFR prices, not U.S. biofuel economics, creating a basis risk that can cause the hedge to diverge materially from the importer’s true landed cost.
UNDERSTANDING THE SOUTH ASIA SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES CONTRACT
The South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) futures contract (71F) tracks the price of soybean oil delivered into India using the Fastmarkets CFR India benchmark, which is derived from physical market assessments. Priced on a CFR (cost and freight) basis, it reflects the full landed cost excluding duties and insurance, making it directly relevant to Indian importers.
As exporters from Argentina, Brazil and other origins compete for market share, the benchmark reflects the most competitive delivered price available to Indian buyers at any given time. This makes it a dynamic, market-driven reference that closely mirrors the pricing used in physical import contracts.
Launched by CME Group in partnership with Fastmarkets, the contract was designed to better align hedging activity with actual import exposure. It is priced in USD per metric ton, with each contract representing 10 metric tons.
More detailed information can be found in the CME–Fastmarkets South Asian Vegetable Oil Futures white paper.
HOW PRICE AVERAGING WORKS
One of the key features of the 7IF contract is its averaging settlement mechanism. Instead of settling against a single day’s price, the contract settles against the arithmetic average of daily Fastmarkets CFR India Soybean Oil assessments over the calendar month, with the final value rounded to the nearest USD 0.25.
This approach ensures the settlement reflects the broader market trend rather than short-term volatility on any individual day. As the month progresses, each new assessment has a smaller impact on the running average, making the final settlement increasingly stable and less sensitive to sharp late-month price swings.
ALIGNING THE HEDGE WITH REALITY
U.S. Soybean Oil futures (ZL) and the Fastmarkets CFR India soybean oil benchmark are driven by different market forces. ZL is influenced mainly by U.S. domestic factors, while CFR India prices respond more to South American export supply, freight costs, Indian import demand and local policy changes. As a result, the two benchmarks often diverge.
This creates structural basis risk for Indian importers hedging with ZL futures, since the ZL contract does not include freight costs to India, while the 7IF contract already embeds freight within the CFR benchmark.
Indian import duty changes and policy shifts can also cause CFR India prices to diverge further from U.S. Soybean Oil futures.
Supply chain complexity adds another layer of risk. Cargoes moving from foreign origins to Indian ports involve multiple freight and logistics stages that are not reflected in ZL pricing.
The basis between the two benchmarks has been highly volatile, ranging from negative USD 534/MT to positive USD 582/MT. This highlights how significantly the spread can widen or narrow depending on market conditions.
The 7IF contract was designed to reduce this mismatch. By directly tracking the Fastmarkets CFR India assessment, it provides a hedge that is more closely aligned with the price Indian importers actually pay.
MECHANICS OF THE 7IF CONTRACT
The 7IF contract is primarily accessed through the over-the-counter (OTC) market. While it is listed on CME Group infrastructure, most trades are privately negotiated and then submitted for clearing via ClearPort.
In practice, the most common route is through an inter-dealer broker (IDB) such as ICAP.
The process is simple. An Indian importer reaches out to a broker, who connects them with a counterparty willing to take the other side of the trade. Both parties agree on the price, volume and contract month. This is known as a block trade.
The minimum size is 10 contracts, or 100 metric tons, and the price must reflect current market levels. Once agreed, the trade is reported to ClearPort within 15 minutes.
After submission, CME Clearing steps in as the central counterparty to both sides. This means the buyer and seller no longer face each other directly. CME Clearing guarantees the trade, manages margin and handles daily profit and loss settlements (variation margin). This structure makes the process both flexible and secure.
For full details on block trades, position limits, the approved IDB list, and margin requirements, visit the our South Asia Vegetable Oil (Fastmarkets) futures FAQ.
ILLUSTRATIVE EXAMPLES
1. U.S. Soybean Oil vs. South Asian benchmark price difference
After converting U.S. Soybean Oil futures (ZL) into USD per metric ton using the standard conversion factor of 22.0462, it becomes clear that there is a price mismatch between the two contracts for the same 10MT exposure.
For an Indian importer, this creates a practical problem. Their actual purchase cost is tied to CFR India prices, but a ZL futures hedge locks in exposure at a structurally higher U.S. price level. This makes the hedge larger than the real exposure from the start.
More importantly, the two contracts are driven by different markets and do not always move together.
As a result, a ZL futures hedge can diverge significantly from the importer’s actual landed cost, creating basis risk. The 7IF futures contract removes this mismatch by directly tracking the CFR India benchmark.
Illustration
Assume that on Mar 12, two Indian importers, A and B, each purchase 100 MT of soybean oil at USD 1,255/MT, creating a total exposure of USD 125,500 each.
Importer A hedges the cargo using U.S. Soybean Oil futures (ZL), while Importer B uses South Asia Soybean Oil futures (7IF).
The table below compares how the two hedges perform.
In this example, the ZL futures hedge not only failed to protect importer A but also worsened the outcome. While CFR India soybean oil prices rose by USD 70/MT, ZL futures fell by USD 21.60/MT. Instead of offsetting the higher cargo cost, the hedge moved in the opposite direction, resulting in a combined loss of USD 91.60/MT, or USD 9,160 on a 100 MT position.
This highlights the core problem with cross-hedging Indian imports using ZL futures only. The two contracts are driven by different markets and can move very differently over the same period.
In contrast, the 7IF contract tracks the same CFR India benchmark used in the physical purchase contract, allowing the hedge gain to closely offset the increase in cargo cost.
There may be periods where the ZL contract outperforms and generates larger gains than 7IF futures. However, because it is driven by U.S.-specific factors, its relationship with CFR India prices is inconsistent. This makes the hedge far less predictable and reliable for Indian importers.
2. Hedged vs. unhedged soybean oil position for an Indian importer
To illustrate how an Indian buyer can use 7IF futures, assume XYZ Private Limited (XYZ) wants to import 100 MT of soybean oil, with the cargo price linked to the Fastmarkets CFR West Coast India benchmark.
On Mar. 9, the soybean oil price was USD 1,200/MT. XYZ Traders locks in this price for 100 MT, with delivery scheduled for Apr. 15. At the same time, the company hedges the exposure using South Asia Soybean Oil futures (7IF).
This example shows what happens to the XYZ traders’ purchase when they hedge and when they do not.
As shown in the chart above, between Mar. 9 and Apr. 15, prices gained 10.4%. The seller, citing geopolitical uncertainty, seeks to wash out the earlier quote and renegotiate at a higher price.
The table below shows that if unhedged, the XYZ traders would have incurred a loss of USD 12,500 due to higher prices. However, when hedged, they would not have incurred a loss, as gains in the futures market offset the loss.
The table also illustrates outcomes under hypothetical scenarios where prices fall by 10.4% and remain unchanged.
Even when prices decline, the hedge helps lock in a stable and predictable procurement cost.
Margin framework
The example above does not account for margin requirements. In practice, trading futures requires posting margin with CME Clearing, which acts as a performance bond.
Initial margin is the amount deposited when the position is opened. For the XYZ traders, this is USD 596 per contract. For 10 contracts, the initial margin will be USD 5,960. This is not a cost but collateral that is fully returned upon closing the position.
Maintenance margin is the minimum balance required in the account. For this contract, the amount is USD 542 per contract, so for 10 contracts, it will be USD 5,420. If the balance falls below this level, a margin call is triggered.
Variation margin reflects daily mark-to-market. Gains are credited and losses are debited each day based on price movements.
If losses push the account below USD 5,420, a margin call is issued to restore it to USD 5,960. This must be paid in USD, usually within hours. If not met, the position may be closed, leaving the importer unhedged at a critical time.
When does a margin call get triggered?
A margin call occurs only when prices fall.
If prices fall to USD 1,075 per MT, the futures position loses USD 12,500. This is debited from the margin account, pushing it below the maintenance level of USD 5,420. A margin call is issued, and the XYZ traders must add funds to restore the balance to USD 5,960.
If prices remain flat, there is no loss, and the margin account stays at USD 5,960. No margin call.
If prices rise, the account is credited with USD 12,500, increasing to USD 18,460. No margin call, and excess funds can be withdrawn.
CONCLUSION
India’s soybean oil market is highly sensitive to global events, with prices influenced by everything from South American harvests and export policies to shipping disruptions. While importers cannot control these risks, they can manage how exposed they are to them.
The South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) futures contract (7IF) was designed for this exact purpose. The 7IF contract tracks the CFR India price that Indian importers actually pay, including freight costs. This creates a hedge that moves more closely with real procurement costs, without the freight mismatch, unit conversions or basis divergence associated with overseas benchmarks.
In a volatile market, having the right hedge can be just as important as having a hedge at all.
CONTINUE READING
This is the second article of a four-part series from Mint Finance designed to help you understand and optimize opportunities in the Ags markets.
- Part 1: Understanding South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures
- Part 2: Understanding South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures
Check back for Parts 3 and 4, which are coming soon.
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