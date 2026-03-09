CME Group does not represent that any material or information contained in this communication is appropriate for use or permitted in any jurisdiction or country where such use or distribution would be contrary to any applicable law or regulation. This communication has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority and access shall be at the liability of the user.

In Australia, each of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. (ARBN 103 432 391), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago Inc. (ARBN 110 594 459), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (ARBN 113 929 436) and Commodity Exchange, Inc. (ARBN 622 016 193) is a registered foreign company in Australia and holds an Australian market licence.

In Hong Kong, CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX are authorized by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to provide Automated Trading Services ("ATS") via the CME GLOBEX system, and CME is authorized by the SFC to provide ATS via the CME Clearing System, under Part III of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO").

In Japan, CME has a Foreign Clearing Organisation (FCO) license under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

In Singapore, CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX are regulated as a recognized market operator and CME is regulated as a recognized clearing house under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) ("SFA"). Save as aforesaid, none of the CME Group entities are licensed to carry on regulated activities under the SFA or to provide financial advisory services under the Financial Advisers Act (Chapter 110) in Singapore.

None of CME Group entities are registered or licensed to provide, nor does it purport to provide, financial services of any kind in some jurisdictions, including, but not limited to, India, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam and in any jurisdiction where CME Group is not authorized to do business or where such distribution would be contrary to the local laws and regulations.

You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the information contained herein. If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this communication, you should obtain independent professional advice.

In Hong Kong, CME Group is not licensed to carry on business in dealing or advising on futures contracts under the SFO. This communication is for distribution in Hong Kong solely to corporations licensed by the SFC under Part V or authorized under Part III of the SFO.

In Japan, this communication is for distribution solely to certain qualified sophisticated investors as set forth in the Commodities Futures Act of Japan (Law No. 239 of 1950, as amended) and the related rules, as appropriate. Other than that, the information contained in this communication is not directed at any person in Japan and is not intended for marketing or soliciting Japanese customers to trade or use any specific CME products or services.

In the Republic of Korea, this communication is for distribution solely to “professional investors” (as defined in Article 9(5) of the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act and related rules) in response to a request from such professional investors or through a licensed investment broker.

In the People’s Republic of China, this communication is provided to the reader only and shall not be copied or redistributed within the People’s Republic of China for any other purpose. No information contained in this communication constitutes or leads to an offer to provide or sell any financial service or product, a recommendation (express or implied) to take any action in respect of any financial product, or any investment advice or market forecast.

This communication is for distribution in Singapore solely to certain institutional investors (such as persons holding a capital markets services licence for trading in futures contracts or exempt from such requirements under the SFA), to accredited investors and to expert investors (each as defined in the SFA).

In Vietnam, Vietnam residents may be subject to certain statutory conditions for trading on offshore platforms such as CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX and not all products on CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX may be permissible for trading by Vietnam residents. Investors in Vietnam are responsible for ensuring that their trades on CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX are compliant with all relevant laws applicable to them.

CME Group, the Globe Logo, CME, Globex, E-Mini, CME Direct, CME DataMine and Chicago Mercantile Exchange are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and the Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of the Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc.

BrokerTec Americas LLC (“BAL”) is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (www.FINRA.org), and is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.SIPC.org). BAL does not provide services to private or retail customers.

Certain CME Group subsidiaries are authorised and regulated by regulatory authorities. Certain of those subsidiaries are required to retain records of telephone conversations and other electronic communications for a period of 5 to 7 years where required by certain regulation, copies of which are available on request (which may be subject to a fee). For further regulatory information please see www.cmegroup.com.

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