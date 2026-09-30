Several fundamental developments unique to ether have structurally reshaped how the pair trades. U.S. spot ether ETFs have integrated protocol staking since October 2025, passing a native network yield directly through to shareholders. In March 2026, a joint SEC-CFTC Release classified these rewards as non-securities, giving firmer regulatory footing and prominence to the U.S. spot ether ETFs. By the end of September, approximately 36% of ether’s supply was staked, up from 30% a year earlier.3 Because bitcoin’s proof-of-work design has no equivalent staking mechanism, only one side of the ratio carries an ongoing cash flow.

While EBR futures do not distribute staking rewards, market pricing actively reflects them. Market participants who expect the yield-bearing quality of ether to continue driving value can position for a strengthening ratio; those who view the yield as already priced in can express the inverse view.

Beyond cash flow mechanics, the functional utility of the two assets continues to diverge. Ether serves as computational gas on the Ethereum network, allowing its valuation to capture the network’s activity and demand. Today, Ethereum hosts nearly half of all tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) by market value. Its ongoing upgrade, Glamsterdam, introduces three core enhancements: parallel transaction processing, expanded data capacity and sustainable hardware efficiency to ensure performance remains high as the network scales. The Ethereum Foundation activated Glamsterdam on the Sepolia testnet on October 6, 2026, with mainnet targeted for Q4 2026.4 Whereas bitcoin’s protocol changes infrequently, Ethereum is upgraded on a regular schedule to meet demand. EBR futures allow market participants to isolate and trade these disparities directly.