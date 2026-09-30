A seamless way to trade the evolving relationship between ether and bitcoin.
Market participation in digital assets has evolved beyond outright directional positioning. Demand has surged for tools that trade cross-asset dispersion, manage relative value and isolate protocol fundamentals without taking on a directional view on the broader cryptocurrency market. Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures (EBR) present a streamlined way to express relative value between the prices of Ether and Bitcoin. The futures settle to the quotient of our Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) futures’ final settlement prices for the same contract month.
More ways to trade leading cryptocurrencies
Gain exposure to Ether and Bitcoin markets in a single trade.
Contract specifications
To ensure seamless integration into existing trading programs, the contract design mirrors our already established product suite, and serves both institutional desks and independent traders with larger- and Micro-sized contracts.
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Specification
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Product code
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EBR
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Contract unit
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USD 1,000,000 multiplied by the Ether/Bitcoin Ratio
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Price quotation
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U.S. dollars and cents
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Listed contracts
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Monthly contracts listed for 6 consecutive months, quarterly contracts (Mar, Jun, Sep, Dec) listed for 4 additional quarters and a second Dec contract if only one is listed.
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Settlement method
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Financially settled
By expressing the pair as one contract, market participants may act on cross-pair divergence while avoiding the operational overhead and slippage risk of two separate trade executions.
Recent market dynamics
In Q3 2026, Ether returned roughly 70% and Bitcoin about 43%, each its strongest quarter in years.1 The Ether/Bitcoin Ratio rose around 19% over the same period.2 The ratio reached its low for the year in June and began to recover in early July. The recovery gathered pace in the week of July 13 when a June inflation report below expectations reduced the odds of a rate increase. Concurrently, cryptocurrency markets continue to price in the dynamically changing offshore geopolitical conflicts.
Ether/Bitcoin Ratio performance: September 30, 2025 - September 30, 2026
From January 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026, the Ether/Bitcoin Ratio moved by an average of about 0.00032 between settlements, equivalent to roughly 64 ticks ($320 per contract); such session movement allows market participants to capitalize on the shifting dynamics between the two digital assets.
Capital efficiency
CME Clearing offers implied margin offsets (inter-commodity spreads) to facilitate cross-product positioning.5 Even on an outright basis, the EBR contract requires an initial margin of approximately 15%, making it our most capital-efficient Cryptocurrency contract.
Margin offsets
When combined with offsetting, notionally equivalent ether and/or bitcoin legs, market participants can effectively trade the relationship between the two cryptocurrencies with a low initial capital requirement.
Conclusions
Ether and bitcoin continue to mature along distinct economic, functional and regulatory trajectories. While ether serves as a foundational infrastructure layer capable of generating a native staking yield, bitcoin functions primarily as a decentralized store of value. Our EBR futures deliver the precision, central counterparty clearing and capital efficiency market participants require to price this structural divergence.
References
- Source: CryptoRank, as of September 30, 2026
- Source: https://www.cfbenchmarks.com/data/indices/ETHBTC_USDRR
- https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/ethereum-percentage-eth-staked
- https://ethereum.org/roadmap/glamsterdam/
- As of August 14, 2006. CME Clearing margins update dynamically based on live market volatility; always refer to the CME Core margin calculator for live data.
What sets ether apart
Several fundamental developments unique to ether have structurally reshaped how the pair trades. U.S. spot ether ETFs have integrated protocol staking since October 2025, passing a native network yield directly through to shareholders. In March 2026, a joint SEC-CFTC Release classified these rewards as non-securities, giving firmer regulatory footing and prominence to the U.S. spot ether ETFs. By the end of September, approximately 36% of ether’s supply was staked, up from 30% a year earlier.3 Because bitcoin’s proof-of-work design has no equivalent staking mechanism, only one side of the ratio carries an ongoing cash flow.
While EBR futures do not distribute staking rewards, market pricing actively reflects them. Market participants who expect the yield-bearing quality of ether to continue driving value can position for a strengthening ratio; those who view the yield as already priced in can express the inverse view.
Beyond cash flow mechanics, the functional utility of the two assets continues to diverge. Ether serves as computational gas on the Ethereum network, allowing its valuation to capture the network’s activity and demand. Today, Ethereum hosts nearly half of all tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) by market value. Its ongoing upgrade, Glamsterdam, introduces three core enhancements: parallel transaction processing, expanded data capacity and sustainable hardware efficiency to ensure performance remains high as the network scales. The Ethereum Foundation activated Glamsterdam on the Sepolia testnet on October 6, 2026, with mainnet targeted for Q4 2026.4 Whereas bitcoin’s protocol changes infrequently, Ethereum is upgraded on a regular schedule to meet demand. EBR futures allow market participants to isolate and trade these disparities directly.
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BTC futures
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ETH futures
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Combined
(BTC + ETH)
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EBR futures
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30%
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30%
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90%
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Spread ratios
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12 EBR : 1 BTC
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3 EBR : 1 ETH
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1 EBR : 1 BTC : 4 ETH
Trading crypto
Enjoy greater capital efficiency in crypto trading with better price discovery in a transparent and liquid futures market.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.