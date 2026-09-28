Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) relies on the fundamental principle of diversification. By spreading allocations across discrete products and asset classes, investors systematically diversify away single-asset, idiosyncratic risk.

Given the maturation of cryptocurrencies into a prominent macro asset class, with total market capitalization skyrocketing from $20 billion in early 2017 to over $2.69 trillion by September 2026, institutional adoption has evolved. Market participants are no longer questioning whether to integrate crypto into their portfolios, but are instead focused on how much to allocate alongside traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds.

The launch of our Bitcoin futures (2017) and Ether futures (2021) established regulated price discovery and risk management for the two market leaders. Yet gaining diversified exposure across the broader digital asset landscape remains challenging. High internal correlations frequently pair with acute idiosyncratic risks, including protocol exploits or token-specific regulatory actions. Consequently, investors seeking cryptocurrency exposure have historically faced a structural dilemma where both common approaches violate core MPT principles: Allocating solely to bitcoin and ether leaves portfolios missing the broader innovation across the digital economy, while attempting to handpick the next outperforming digital asset introduces uncompensated concentration risk.