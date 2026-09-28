Nine cryptocurrencies. Two contracts. One index.
As the cryptocurrency market matures, institutional and independent clients are transitioning from treating cryptocurrencies as individual instruments to incorporating them as a broad-based asset class in their strategic and tactical asset allocation.
To serve this demand, we launched Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (NCI) futures and Micro Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (MCI) futures contracts on June 8, 2026. Financially settled against the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS), these contracts represent our first free-float, market-capitalization-weighted Crypto Index futures. The Index currently measures the performance of nine institutional-grade cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Solana (SOL), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).1
More ways to trade leading cryptocurrencies
Access broad crypto market exposure with regulated Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures.
Nasdaq CME Crypto Index Weighting
Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures contracts provide broad market exposure by allowing investors to capture the performance of leading cryptocurrencies and manage risk through a single contract, eliminating the need to handpick individual assets.
Nasdaq CME Crypto Index vs. Constituent Performance
Diversification comes to digital assets
Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) relies on the fundamental principle of diversification. By spreading allocations across discrete products and asset classes, investors systematically diversify away single-asset, idiosyncratic risk.
Given the maturation of cryptocurrencies into a prominent macro asset class, with total market capitalization skyrocketing from $20 billion in early 2017 to over $2.69 trillion by September 2026, institutional adoption has evolved. Market participants are no longer questioning whether to integrate crypto into their portfolios, but are instead focused on how much to allocate alongside traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds.
The launch of our Bitcoin futures (2017) and Ether futures (2021) established regulated price discovery and risk management for the two market leaders. Yet gaining diversified exposure across the broader digital asset landscape remains challenging. High internal correlations frequently pair with acute idiosyncratic risks, including protocol exploits or token-specific regulatory actions. Consequently, investors seeking cryptocurrency exposure have historically faced a structural dilemma where both common approaches violate core MPT principles: Allocating solely to bitcoin and ether leaves portfolios missing the broader innovation across the digital economy, while attempting to handpick the next outperforming digital asset introduces uncompensated concentration risk.
The index solution: Capital and operational efficiencies
Our index-based NCI and MCI futures bridge this gap. Rather than navigating the operational hurdles of individual token selection, market participants gain immediate access to distinct advantages:
- Enhanced capital efficiency: By packaging diverse assets into a single index futures contract, investors achieve diversified exposure while benefiting from a unified margin requirement, streamlining capital allocation compared to managing multiple single-asset positions.
- Elimination of operational overhead: Financial institutions face steep compliance and legal costs when onboarding new digital assets. By using cash-settled index futures, desks bypass the need for multi-signature wallets, direct exchange access and complex custody audits.
- Streamlined hedging and positioning: A single liquid contract enables market participants to efficiently execute portfolio-wide hedges, macro overlays and directional strategies without managing multiple execution legs across fragmented cryptocurrency markets.
The Nasdaq CME Crypto Index: A robust benchmark
Launched in 2021, the Nasdaq CME Crypto Index is a dynamic, rules-based benchmark designed for institutional-grade investment. The methodology enforces three key pillars to maintain benchmark integrity and ensure the Cryptocurrency asset class is properly represented:
- Stringent liquidity and vetting: The index constituents must meet minimum trading volume thresholds across highly scrutinized, regulated marketplaces and be supported by qualified, vetted custodians to mitigate settlement and custody risk.
- Quarterly reconstitution and rebalancing: Dynamic reconstitution and rebalancing allows the index to adapt as the asset class evolves and matures. This process integrates market developments and removes the need for manual portfolio adjustments by the allocator.
- Broad representation: As a free-float, market-capitalization-weighted index, it provides an accurate barometer of the market. This design prevents smaller, illiquid tokens from distorting performance, ensuring the index remains anchored to leading digital assets.
The index dynamically admits all assets meeting its selection framework, which follows a distinct two-stage process: Assets must first meet five criteria to be considered eligible, followed by a sixth criterion based on market capitalization to become a constituent.
Overview of NCI eligibility
Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures: An additive allocation strategy
The recently launched Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures contract offers a regulated, financially settled tool to interact with this index. Importantly, the Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (NCI) and Micro Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (MCI) futures are highly additive as a risk management tool representing a strategic addition to our existing Cryptocurrency futures product suite and the broader digital asset ecosystem.
Contract specifications
To ensure seamless integration into existing trading programs, the contract design mirrors our already established product suite, and serves both institutional desks and independent traders with larger- and Micro-sized contracts.
|Specification
|Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (NCI) futures
|Micro Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (MCI) futures
|Settlement index
|Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index (NCIS)
|Contract multiplier
|$10 x NCIS
|$1 x NCIS
|Price quotation
|U.S. dollars and cents per index point
|Minimum tick size
|Outright (NCI): 2.50 index points ($25 per contract)
BTIC (NCIB): 0.50 index points ($5 per contract)
|Outright (MCI): 1.25 index points ($1.25 per contract)
BTIC (MCIB): 0.25 index points ($0.25 per contract)
|Termination of trading
|4:00 p.m. New York time on the last Friday of contract month
|Globex trading hours
|Outright (NCI and MCI): Trades 24/7, with scheduled maintenance on Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT and Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. CT
BTIC (NCIB and MCIB): Trades 24/7, with scheduled maintenance on Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT and Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. CT
|ClearPort hours
|24/7, with scheduled maintenance on Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CT
|Block and BTIC trading
|Eligible for block trading and BTIC (Basis Trade at Index Close)
Capital efficiency, margins and positioning
Trading NCI and MCI futures provides significant margin benefits over holding individual tokens. Because index products inherently benefit from diversification, outright initial margin (IM) requirements for the index contracts are materially lower:2
- NCI and MCI futures: ~18% margin
- BTC futures: ~22% margin
- ETH futures: ~30% margin
- Other Single-Asset futures (SOL, XRP, ADA, LINK, XLM): Up to 45% margin
With the NCI futures basket overlapping heavily with our single-asset Crypto suite, traders can benefit from significant capital efficiencies via CME Clearing’s implied margin offsets (inter-commodity spreads) when executing multi-leg strategies. For instance, holding offsetting, notionally equivalent positions in NCI futures and BTC futures provides an approximate 70% margin offset, allowing participants to arbitrage price discrepancies across the complex with minimal capital drag.
Trade strategy example: Extracting the emerging basket
Investors seeking targeted exposure to emerging blockchain protocols (e.g. Solana, XRP, Cardano) without concentrated bitcoin and ether exposure can construct an efficient relative value spread:
- Go long: Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures contract (capturing the entire ecosystem)
- Go short: The corresponding, duration-matched Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts
This synthetic altcoin beta is achieved in a cost-effective manner due to the available margin offsets and is cleared within a transparent, CFTC-regulated derivatives marketplace.
Ecosystem synergy: The hashdex ETF connection
The maturation of crypto indexing is not limited to the futures market. The Hashdex Nasdaq CME Crypto Index ETF (NCIQ), launched in the U.S. in early 2025, provides a spot-based counterpart tracking the exact same underlying benchmark.
While the spot ETF provides an excellent vehicle for passive, buy-and-hold strategies, NCI and MCI futures serve as active counterparts by enabling tactical trading, precise risk management and the ability to execute sophisticated hedging strategies that are not possible with a spot-only product. This synergy between spot and futures markets facilitates a more robust trading environment, bridging the gap between long-term investment goals and immediate market opportunities.
For authorized participants (APs), liquidity providers, asset managers and wealth advisors dealing in NCIQ shares, NCI futures allow for:
- Creation/redemption hedging: NCI and MCI futures allow liquidity providers to lock in aggregate benchmark exposure with a single, centrally cleared transaction. Rather than trading nine separate spot order books to hedge an ETF basket, market makers can lay off inventory risk with one trade, drastically reducing execution drag, tracking slippage and operational friction.
- Cash equitization: Asset managers facing large intraday subscriptions or redemptions can deploy NCI or MCI futures to instantly lock in benchmark exposure ahead of physical spot execution or during rebalancing periods, eliminating cash drag and mitigating tracking error.
- Tactical portfolio overlay: Wealth managers and holders of NCIQ can manage portfolio beta or hedge downside risk by shorting NCI or MCI futures during volatile market regimes. This eliminates the need to liquidate physical ETF shares, thereby saving on costly redemption fees.
These institutional hedging flows directly benefit the independent investor with deeper liquidity and compressed spreads throughout the market.
Conclusion
As cryptocurrencies mature, the toolkit available to participants will continue to expand. While single-coin trading remains fundamental for targeting specific assets, Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (NCI) futures and Micro Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (MCI) futures introduce a new, broad-based dimension to the market. These regulated, financially settled contracts allow market participants to gain exposure to the wider marketplace and hedge risk without the operational friction of spot custody. By combining the precision of single-asset futures with the comprehensive coverage of the NCI and MCI, institutional and independent participants alike can build a more resilient strategy, capitalizing on powerful margin offsets to trade the evolution of cryptocurrencies with greater capital efficiency.
References
- CME Group currently offers futures products on Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, XRP, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche and Sui
- As of August 14, 2006. CME Clearing margins update dynamically based on live market volatility; always refer to the CME CORE margin calculator for live data
Trading crypto
Enjoy greater capital efficiency in crypto trading with better price discovery in a transparent and liquid futures market.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.