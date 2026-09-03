When it comes to accessing the world’s most liquid equity markets, market participants have historically faced a daunting question: Does contract size matter? The short answer is yes. Just as the choice of index matters in equity investing, the choice of contract size dictates an investor’s risk appetite and capital efficiency.

In a market environment where the S&P 500 has pushed past 7,770 and the Nasdaq-100 is approaching 30,000, traditional futures contracts can be too large for many participants, acting as a barrier to entry.

Enter the Goldilocks solution of futures trading: The E-mini (Papa Bear), the Micro E-mini (Mama Bear) and our recently launched E-nano contracts (Baby Bear). With three accessible contract sizes, there is an offering that can fit any trading strategy.