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The launch of E-nano Equity Index futures provides independent traders with precise, 23-hour market participation. Designed for capital efficiency and risk management, these contracts require a significantly lower financial commitment compared to other contracts, allowing you to easily access the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. By lowering the barrier of entry, E-nano futures empower you to scale into positions and fine-tune your equity exposure with the flexibility that today’s active markets demand.

Smaller contracts are giving traders bigger control

When it comes to accessing the world’s most liquid equity markets, market participants have historically faced a daunting question: Does contract size matter? The short answer is yes. Just as the choice of index matters in equity investing, the choice of contract size dictates an investor’s risk appetite and capital efficiency.

In a market environment where the S&P 500 has pushed past 7,770 and the Nasdaq-100 is approaching 30,000, traditional futures contracts can be too large for many participants, acting as a barrier to entry. 

Enter the Goldilocks solution of futures trading: The E-mini (Papa Bear), the Micro E-mini (Mama Bear) and our recently launched E-nano contracts (Baby Bear). With three accessible contract sizes, there is an offering that can fit any trading strategy.

  • Macro access on a nano-sized scale: At 1/10 the size of our Micro E-mini futures, these nano-sized contracts lower the barrier to entry for the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average index futures. 
  • Tailor-made precision: Seamlessly scale into your positions and fine-tune your overall equity exposure with the exact execution that big markets demand. 
  • Around-the-clock trading: React to global news and macro trends 23 hours a day in a transparent, regulated marketplace. 
  • Minimal capital, maximum potential: Control a larger position with less upfront capital and enjoy potential offsets with our broader Equity product suite. 

The macro backdrop

To understand why contract sizing is so critical today, we have to look at the macro landscape. As of August 2026, markets have priced out the worst-case stagflation scenarios of the past few years. A resilient U.S. economy and a massive AI-driven corporate earnings boom has structurally transformed equity markets.

But it’s not just the asset prices that have changed, it’s who is moving them. Independent traders participation is a driving structural force in price discovery and risk transfer.

  • The futures awakening: Independent traders are migrating from cash equities to capital-efficient derivatives at a record pace. Our Micro E-mini volume has surged as a result (Figure 1), consistently trading millions of contracts daily in 2026. This wave of volume proves that when the capital barrier to entry is lowered, everyday traders are eager to access these markets. 
  • The ETF boom: In the first half of 2026 alone, investors poured a record $1 trillion into ETFs. Leveraged ETF assets have swelled past $218 billion, which is more than 4.5 times their 2020 levels. Yet, despite this massive inflow, Equity Index futures still outtrade their ETF counterparts by roughly 3-to-1 in daily notional volume, a gap that continues to widen as more independent traders discover the superior capital efficiency of futures. 
  • The options frenzy: Independent traders are demanding rapid, precise exposure. Market makers like Citadel Securities report that nearly 50% of all options volume from individual investors on their platform now trades in 0DTE (zero days to expiration) contracts, up from just 13% in 2021.

Figure 1: Micro E-mini futures average daily volume

The problem with Papa Bear: The barrier to entry

Let’s look at the price action of the four major indices as of August 2026:

  • S&P 500: Trading at a record high near 7,771, fueled by easing rate fears and an unexpected cooling in July payrolls.
  • Nasdaq-100: Trading approaching 29,684, driven by tech and AI sector momentum.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: Trading is pushing steadily past the 54,036 level.
  • Russell 2000: Trading is surging to 3,034, up 37% year-over-year as the small-cap rally broadens out.

Figure 2: Growth in index returns from 2019 to present, rebalanced to 100

If an independent trader wants to buy one standard E-mini S&P 500 (ES) futures contract ($50 multiplier) at 7,771, they are taking on a notional value of $388,550. Even a 1% pullback equates to nearly a $3,900 swing. For an individual account, this is a preventative barrier to entry.

Comparing our expanded offering

To solve this, we have expanded our Equity product offerings, allowing  traders to choose their exact risk tolerance across 12 different contracts spanning four indices in three different contract sizes.

Sized at just 1/10 of our E-mini contracts, our Micro E-minis opened the door for independent traders. Now, at 1/10 the size of our Micros and 1/100 the size of our E-minis, our E-nano Equity Index futures further lower the barrier to entry.

Contract

E-mini

Micro E-mini

E-nano

S&P 500 futures

Notional value (assuming index level = 7,000) 

$50 per point

$350,000

$5 per point

$35,000

$0.50 per point

$3,500

Nasdaq-100 futures

$20 per point

$2 per point

$0.20 per point

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

$5 per point

$0.50 per point

$0.05 per point

Russell 2000 futures

$50 per point

$5 per point

$0.50 per point

Source: CME Group

With the E-nano S&P 500 (NES) futures contract, that same 7,771 index level translates to a manageable $3,885 in notional value. The barrier to entry is significantly lowered.

The barrier is also lowered on the initial margin requirements. The current initial margin for one Micro E-mini (MES) contract fluctuates around $2,300 to $2,500. E-nano margins will be set proportionally to the Micro E-mini (MES) schedule given the contract multiplier, as such, the E-nano S&P 500 (NES) will require approximately $230 to $250 in initial margin per contract. See the exact margin figures that will appear on our standard margin lookup tools.

Note: Futures margins are not static. CME Group dynamically adjusts initial margins based on market volatility and overall index price levels.

For a trader who can only afford to trade one Micro contract, the trade is strictly binary: hold or exit.

But when you swap that one Micro for 10 E-nanos, the trade opens up multiple options, including:

  • Average into trades smoothly across different price levels
  • Take partial profits at Target 1, Target 2, etc.
  • A normal market pull back won't force one to exit a trade early
  • Manage risk around overnight earnings, central bank decisions or global events 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Trade example: Sizing the tech exposure

Suppose a trader believes the Nasdaq-100 is gearing up for a 200-point breakout following a major AI earnings report, but wants to tightly control the downside.

  • The E-mini approach: Buying one E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ($20/point) exposes the trader to $400 of risk for every 20 points the index moves against them.
  • The E-nano approach: The trader buys five E-nano Nasdaq-100 futures ($0.20/point). A 200-point upside move yields a $200 profit and a 50-point pullback only draws down their account by $50.

The trader gets the exact same 23-hour access, liquidity and underlying asset, but they get to scale in and out of positions with unprecedented  precision.

The institutional appeal

While the approachable size of E-nano futures make it a perfect fit for independent accounts, "Baby Bear" has attracted larger-sized accounts, too.

Commodity trading advisors (CTAs), institutional algorithmic traders and portfolio managers can also adopt E-nano futures for their precision. When managing the risk of a multi-million dollar equity portfolio, a $50-per-point multiplier often results in imprecise protections. The fractional multiplier of E-nano futures allows institutional desks to fine-tune their exposure without the tracking error caused by rounding to the nearest E-mini contract. Furthermore, proprietary trading firms and financial educators use these contracts as an ideal training ground for developing traders to test live strategies with real capital, significantly reducing their downside risk.

The bottom line

In trading, long-term success requires precise risk management, and risk management comes down to precise sizing.

Whether a trader is looking to protect a small portfolio, scale into a long-term position or day-trade the overnight session without overextending their capital, contract size is critical. With our full suite of E-mini, Micro E-mini and E-nano futures, the market is finally tailored to the needs of independent traders.

Find the contract that best fits your trading strategy with E-nano Equity Index futures contracts.  

All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.

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