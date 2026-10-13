In currency trading, options play a central role. They are used to hedge risk, express a market view or take advantage of a volatility scenario. Yet for many retail traders, they remain difficult to interpret.

In practice, there are two distinct worlds. On one side is the OTC market, dominated by banks and institutional clients, where options are compared through implied volatility grids. On the other side are CME Group listed options, which are more transparent and accessible but quoted as premiums on futures. Both markets reflect the same risk, but they do not speak the same language.

That is precisely what the FX Options Vol Converter is designed to address. Its purpose is to convert listed option prices into an OTC-equivalent volatility reading. In other words, it allows traders to view a FX option on futures contract in a format closer to the one used on institutional FX desks. And that changes everything: Instead of seeing just a price, the trader begins to read a volatility surface.