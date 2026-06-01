Free, institutional and published regularly for several decades, the CFTC Commitments of Traders (COT) report remains one of the few tools that allows traders to observe, in a structured way, the aggregated positioning of major participants in the futures markets. Often cited but still too rarely understood in depth, it deserves closer attention from anyone seeking to better interpret potential imbalances across futures markets.

In an environment where price movements are increasingly driven by flows, liquidity and prior positioning, understanding who is exposed, in which direction and with what degree of conviction becomes a decisive advantage. The COT report does not deliver ready-made trading signals, but it provides an essential framework for putting price action into context within a market dominated by institutional players.