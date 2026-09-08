Internally, the tick scale for a particular product is known as the variable tick table (VTT). The VTT instructs internal systems what the minimum allowable price increment is for a given range of option premium, which means that essentially the tick is not fixed, but variable, and the minimum price increment increases with option premium.

Prior to the tick size modification, minimum tick increments for benchmark E-mini options operated using only two possible tick sizes. Markets have changed significantly since the initial implementation of the VTT scales for E-mini options. Many new participants have entered the markets, and options volumes have grown significantly. In particular, fast-moving, lower-priced short-dated options are now a large part of this growth story.

Two key market needs have emerged in recent years. First, the demand for more granular price discovery in short-dated, low-premium options. Second, the need to manage customer orders efficiently while reducing matching engine latency.

Smaller tick sizes for lower-priced options enable finer price discovery, while slightly wider tick sizes for higher-priced options reduce messaging volume and system latency. The updated VTT structure displayed below better aligns tick sizes with evolving options market dynamics.