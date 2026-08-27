For decades, managing sorghum price risk has meant one thing: Corn futures. Growers, elevators, exporters, feeders and traders alike have leaned on the corn market for good reason. Corn and sorghum grow on the same calendar, often on neighboring fields, and compete for the same spot in a feed ration. Over the long term, their prices move nearly in lockstep, and a Corn futures hedge does a respectable job of protecting the value of sorghum bushels.

The key phrase, however, is long term. In the years when sorghum diverges from corn, and they do, the corn hedge loses its effectiveness at precisely the moment it is needed most. That gap is what a new Sorghum contract from CME Group is designed to close. To understand how, it helps to go back to basis.