Historically, both Low Volatility versus Momentum and Low Volatility versus Growth excess return4 correlations can enter negatively correlated territory during periods of prolonged bull markets. The Low Volatility factor, as a defensive factor, and Growth and Momentum, which are cyclical factors, sit at opposite ends of the risk and return spectrum and perform differently in changing market environments, as illustrated in Exhibit 1.

Low Volatility vs. Growth six-month rolling excess return correlation is currently near its historic low at -0.88, compared to its long-term average of -0.25. Similarly, Low Volatility vs. Momentum six-month rolling excess return correlation at -0.66 but below its long-term average of -0.04.