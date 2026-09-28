For much of the recent past, the defining feature of markets has been how little of the old playbook has worked. With rates holding higher for longer and stocks and bonds moving together more often than allocators would like, the search for genuinely uncorrelated exposure has widened, and commodities have been a frequent first stop. Broad commodity indexes offer a convenient way in, and for many portfolios, they are a solid foundation. But index-level exposure casts a wide net, often obscuring the fundamentally uncorrelated returns hidden within specific sectors.



This article looks at a different corner of the commodity universe: Our Agricultural futures, examined through the two lenses that matter most to an active portfolio: correlation to traditional benchmarks and the liquidity to trade at size.

A useful way to see where Agricultural markets sit is to plot each contract's correlation to the two anchors of a traditional portfolio. The upper panels of Figure 1 show the daily return correlation of 12 of our Agricultural contracts, and the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) for reference, against E-mini S&P 500 futures on one axis and 2-Year Treasury Note futures on the other, from January 2020 through July 2026.

The pattern is difficult to miss. BCOM itself carried a correlation of approximately 0.29 to equities over the period; this was the highest of anything on the chart. Every individual agricultural contract came in below it. Several grains and oilseeds - Corn, Soybeans and both Wheat contracts - clustered between 0.01 and 0.07 against equities, effectively indistinguishable from zero. Soybean Meal, among the most actively traded contracts in the group, was slightly negative. Livestock and Soybean Oil ran somewhat higher, with Feeder Cattle at 0.18, yet still comfortably below the broad index. Against the 2-Year Note, no contract in the group exceeded ±0.09 in either direction.

These relationships suggest that holding commodity exposure solely through a broad index may yield more equity co-movement than expected. The drivers of this independence are intuitive: Crop prices respond to weather, acreage, yields, and the rhythm of the growing season; livestock markets answer to herd cycles and consumer demand. None of these move with discount rates or earnings revisions.

Low correlation in a full-period average can conceal variation underneath. Figure 2 takes the same question through time, displaying 252-day rolling correlations for the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM), Corn, Live Cattle and Soybean Meal.