Factor investing targets specific drivers of risk and return that exist beneath the surface of the asset classes. Instead of just buying the entire market (beta), investors can isolate the fundamental "DNA" of equities – such as growth, value, momentum, quality, dividend and low volatility. Systematic factor investing has been widely adopted by both institutional and retail investors, especially after the global financial crisis of 2007 – 2008. This investment approach seeks to tilt a portfolio toward these specific performance indicators to systematically capture growth, navigate volatility and build more tailor-made, resilient portfolios.

Designed to complement existing single- and multi-factor strategies, E-mini Factor futures are performance indicators that can help investors capture growth, navigate volatility and diversify holdings.