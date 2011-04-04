The evolution of factor investing
Factor investing targets specific drivers of risk and return that exist beneath the surface of the asset classes. Instead of just buying the entire market (beta), investors can isolate the fundamental "DNA" of equities – such as growth, value, momentum, quality, dividend and low volatility. Systematic factor investing has been widely adopted by both institutional and retail investors, especially after the global financial crisis of 2007 – 2008. This investment approach seeks to tilt a portfolio toward these specific performance indicators to systematically capture growth, navigate volatility and build more tailor-made, resilient portfolios.
Designed to complement existing single- and multi-factor strategies, E-mini Factor futures are performance indicators that can help investors capture growth, navigate volatility and diversify holdings.
The macro backdrop: Framing 2026 factor performance
To understand the necessity of precise factor tools, we only have to look at the 2026 macro environment. Year to date, the S&P 500 has gained 12.3% and 19.0% on a trailing 12-month price return basis to August 31. This is a year that has been characterized by incredible resilience in the U.S. consumer, a generational capital expenditure cycle driven by artificial intelligence, sticky inflation and acute geopolitical shocks, such as the energy volatility triggered in the Strait of Hormuz during the spring.
This backdrop has caused a massive dispersion of returns across the factor spectrum:
The investment rationale and recent performance for each factor is as follows.
- Growth: Growth stocks allow for participation in the potential for above-average earnings and sales growth. These companies typically reinvest their earnings back into the business to fuel future expansion.
- Momentum: Momentum investing involves buying stocks that have shown strong past performance, with the expectation that this trend will continue. This strategy takes advantage of the trend-following behavior observed in markets.
- Momentum and growth have dominated the 2026 landscape. Riding the coattails of the AI infrastructure boom, the S&P 500 Momentum Index surged roughly 26% year on year, while the S&P 500 Growth Index posted returns of over 21%.
- Value: Value investing focuses on buying stocks that are considered undervalued by the market. These stocks may have low price-to-earnings ratios or other fundamental indicators that suggest they are trading below their intrinsic values.
- Despite the dominance of growth tech stocks, value has held its own, posting 16% returns over 12 months.
- Quality: Investing in high quality companies could provide stability and resilience during market downturns, as these companies tend to possess strong balance sheets, stable earnings and low levels of debt.
- Low Volatility: Low volatility investing focuses on the low volatility anomaly; that is, low volatility securities tend to have higher returns than high volatility securities. A low volatility strategy selects stocks with historically lower price fluctuations. These stocks tend to be less sensitive to market swings, offering stability during turbulent times.
- Capital preservation strategies like low volatility have severely lagged the benchmark. In the "risk-on" periods of Q2 2026, low volatility trailed the broader S&P 500 by over 17% as capital chased cyclical upside.
- Dividend: Dividend investing involves selecting stocks that have high dividend yields. These stocks could provide a steady income stream and may be less volatile during market downturns.
- As interest rate uncertainty lingers, quality cash flow remains at a premium. Investors have leaned on dividend indices to serve as defensive anchors securing a 25% return on a 12-month basis.
Why trade Factor futures? The institutional advantage
As the equity landscape becomes increasingly complex, having the right tools to express these precise views is paramount. CME Group launched E-mini Factor futures on September 21, 2026, marking a significant evolution in how market participants can efficiently manage risk and capture factor-specific opportunities.
The new E-mini futures will deliver capital efficiencies for risk management and relative value trading. E-mini Factor futures will be eligible for margin offsets with other cleared equity products at CME Group. The contracts, listed on and subject to the rules of CME, will be available for trading on Globex as well as through privately negotiated block trades, derived futures blocks and Basis Trade at Index Close (BTIC) transactions.
|CONTRACT
|GLOBEX CODE
|E-mini S&P 500 Growth Futures
|SPGR
|E-mini S&P 500 Value Futures
|SPV
|E-mini S&P 500 Quality Futures
|SPQ
|E-mini S&P 500 Momentum Futures
|SPMO
|E-mini S&P 500 Low Volatility Futures
|SPLV
|E-mini Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Futures
|DJD
Trading Factor futures give the following advantages:
- Unique risk premia: Over the long term, Factor futures may offer performance that differs from that of the broad market due to their distinct risk profiles.
- Diversification: Because factors have exhibited relatively low correlations historically, such futures may aid in diversification.
- Risk management: Factor futures strategies can help when pursuing specific goals such as risk reduction over the long term, through diversification or by isolating distinct market characteristics.
Follow the money: Flows and factor rotation
The institutional tracking data paints a clear picture of who is trading and how they are positioning themselves. In the first half of 2026, the ETF industry witnessed a record-shattering $1 trillion in net inflows. While broad market trackers like VOO absorbed the lion's share, there is a distinct undercurrent of active factor rotation.
After heavily concentrating in momentum and growth through Q1, we are witnessing institutional players, such as pension funds and active asset managers, quietly de-risking. In June 2026 alone, value-focused ETFs absorbed $13 billion in inflows, officially overtaking growth-styled ETFs for the year. Furthermore, dividend-focused strategies saw massive demand, with the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) – which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index – pulling in over $10.5 billion.
This data highlights a critical factor rotation: Investors are locking in momentum gains and rotating into value and dividend strategies to diversify away from heavy U.S. mega-cap concentration risk.
The transition to listed futures is driven by the demand for precision, efficiency and liquidity. Unlike ETFs, which may involve friction associated with creation/redemption processes or liquidity constraints during market stress, Factor futures provide an unencumbered mechanism to gain or shed exposure to specific equity drivers.
For the institutional investor, these contracts offer:
- Capital efficiency: Futures allow for margin offsets against other Equity Index products (including E-mini S&P 500, Sector futures and more), freeing up capital that would otherwise be tied up in physical holdings.
- Operational agility: Managers can instantly pivot their factor tilts – moving from growth to value, for example – without the need to liquidate large-cap physical equity positions or trigger taxable events.
- 23-Hour market access: Market participants can hedge concentration risk or react to geopolitical developments outside of standard U.S. trading hours on Globex.
- Granular control: By trading these futures, market participants gain control over their factor exposures, allowing them to capture alpha or hedge beta with the institutional-grade reliability and deep liquidity of the CME platform.
- Precise, dynamic factor exposure: Seamlessly rotate into a diverse range of factor and style exposure while maintaining underlying equity holdings.
- Expand your trading strategies: Express short views or execute long/short factor pair trades with no stock borrow fees or locate restrictions.
- Flexible execution: Trade via Globex, privately negotiated block trades, derived futures blocks or Basis Trade at Index Close (BTIC).
Utilizing Factor futures for risk management
With E-mini Factor futures, portfolio managers no longer need to liquidate physical holdings, endure the friction of ETF creations/redemptions or incur massive tax events to rotate their exposure.
- Relative value trading: A portfolio manager who believes the "AI-driven momentum" trade is exhausted but doesn't want to short the broader S&P 500 can implement a precise overlay. By shorting E-mini S&P 500 Momentum futures and buying E-mini S&P 500 Value futures, they can capture the mean-reversion spread.
- Hedging concentration risk: A pension fund holding a broad, cap-weighted equity portfolio may find it is overweight tech. They can utilize E-mini Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 futures to inject high-quality yield and defensively balance their risk profile.
Understanding the underlying indices
To align trading execution with specific investment mandates, it is essential to understand the underlying mechanics of these benchmarks. The following reference table provides a comprehensive breakdown of each index, detailing their constituent counts, market capitalization, weighting methodologies and rebalancing schedules. This transparency ensures that investors can make informed decisions regarding the specific risk profiles and volatility characteristics of the factors they choose to target.
|Index
|Description
|Number of constituents as of Aug. 31, 2026
|Total market cap
|Weighting method
|Rebalance frequency
|S&P 500 Growth
|Comprises S&P 500 stocks with above-average combinations of the ratio of earnings growth to price, sales growth and momentum.
|148
|$46.3M
|Modified market cap-weighted
|
Annually in Dec. (with quarterly reviews in March, June and Sep)
Launched May 30, 1992.
|S&P 500 Value
|Comprises S&P 500 stocks with above-average combinations of book value to price, earnings to price and sales to price.
|437
|$42.5M
|Modified market cap-weighted
|
Annually in Dec. (with quarterly reviews in March, June and Sep)
Launched May 30, 1992.
|S&P 500 Quality
|Designed to track the 100 stocks in the S&P 500 with the highest quality score, based on return on equity, accruals ratio and financial leverage ratio.
|99
|$13.9M
|Score-weighted (Market cap x quality score)
|
Semi-annually in June and Dec.
Launched July 8, 2014.
|S&P 500 Momentum
|Comprises the top 100 stocks in the S&P 500 based on 12M prior risk-adjusted performance (excluding the most recent month at the rebalance).
|99
|$24.3M
|Modified market cap-weighted (inversely proportional to the trailing volatility of each component)
|
Semi-annually in March and Sep.
Launched Nov. 18, 2014.
|S&P 500 Low Volatility
|Designed to measure the performance of the 100 stocks in the S&P 500 with the lowest volatility, measured on a one-year trailing basis.
|100
|$11.2M
|Volatility driven (The weighting of each stock is in inverse proportion to its volatility)
|
Quarterly in Feb., May, Aug. and Nov.
Launched Apr 4, 2011.
|Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100
|Comprises S&P 500 stocks with above-average combinations of book value to price, earnings to price, and sales to price.
|99
|$5.7M
|Modified market cap-weighted
|
Annually in March
Launched Aug 31, 2011.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.