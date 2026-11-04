In algorithmic trading, a strong backtest can create a sense of control: a steadily rising equity curve, contained drawdowns and attractive risk-adjusted returns. However, such results reflect only one specific historical path, a precise sequence of trades under particular liquidity and volatility conditions.

Stress-testing addresses a more demanding question: What happens if we slightly alter the assumptions, parameters or market environment? The goal is not to artificially improve performance, but to assess structural robustness.