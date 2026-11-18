Pension funds, insurers, asset managers and index trackers run target allocations across countries, asset classes and currencies, and many hedge part of their currency exposure. The trades required at month-end are driven by the interaction of two forces: the relative performance of local equity and bond markets, and the currency moves themselves. Together, these forces affect portfolios through two main channels: changes in target allocations and adjustments to currency hedges.

The first channel relates to target allocations of unhedged assets. The combination of local asset performance and currency moves can change their home-currency value, pulling allocations away from target. Restoring them requires buying or selling those assets and, in turn, the underlying currency.

The second channel operates through currency hedges. In practice, a euro-based fund holds $100 million of U.S. equities, fully hedged. The equities rise 5%: The position is now worth $105 million but the hedge covers only $100 million, so the fund sells an additional $5 million forward against euros. Had the equities fallen instead, the hedge would be trimmed and dollars repurchased. Multiplied across thousands of funds – many run on systematic rules with fixed thresholds – these adjustments become a measurable, directional flow concentrated in time.

The resulting flow does not necessarily point in the same direction in every month.When regional markets diverge strongly, flows can point with the month's FX trend, which is why bank models publish signals with a direction, a strength and a ranking by pair, rather than a single rule. But when the month's dominant feature is a large, one-way currency move rather than an asset-market divergence, the required adjustments tend to lean against it, and the month's biggest movers pull back into the fix.