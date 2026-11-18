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Once a month, the FX market has an appointment. On the last business day, going into 4:00 p.m. London time, currencies can move sharply without any headline or data release. The driver is the routine rebalancing of the world's largest investment portfolios. Depending on how asset markets and currencies moved during the month, these flows can extend a currency's trend or partially reverse it, which is why banks build models to estimate their direction in advance. Here is why it happens, and how to prepare for it.
What drives month-end flows
Pension funds, insurers, asset managers and index trackers run target allocations across countries, asset classes and currencies, and many hedge part of their currency exposure. The trades required at month-end are driven by the interaction of two forces: the relative performance of local equity and bond markets, and the currency moves themselves. Together, these forces affect portfolios through two main channels: changes in target allocations and adjustments to currency hedges.
The first channel relates to target allocations of unhedged assets. The combination of local asset performance and currency moves can change their home-currency value, pulling allocations away from target. Restoring them requires buying or selling those assets and, in turn, the underlying currency.
The second channel operates through currency hedges. In practice, a euro-based fund holds $100 million of U.S. equities, fully hedged. The equities rise 5%: The position is now worth $105 million but the hedge covers only $100 million, so the fund sells an additional $5 million forward against euros. Had the equities fallen instead, the hedge would be trimmed and dollars repurchased. Multiplied across thousands of funds – many run on systematic rules with fixed thresholds – these adjustments become a measurable, directional flow concentrated in time.
The resulting flow does not necessarily point in the same direction in every month.When regional markets diverge strongly, flows can point with the month's FX trend, which is why bank models publish signals with a direction, a strength and a ranking by pair, rather than a single rule. But when the month's dominant feature is a large, one-way currency move rather than an asset-market divergence, the required adjustments tend to lean against it, and the month's biggest movers pull back into the fix.
Why 4:00p.m. London is the hour that matters
Most international portfolios are valued using the WM/Refinitiv (WMR) Closing Spot Rate, a benchmark in place since 1994. To keep the executed rate close to the valuation rate, funds instruct their banks to trade at or near the fix itself, calculated over a five-minute window centered on 4:00 p.m. London time (typically 11:00 a.m. in New York and 10:00 a.m. in Chicago). Volume in the window is consistently higher on month-end days and larger still at quarter-ends.
Because this flow is mechanical rather than news-driven, it carries no message about where the currency should trade. Dealer pre-hedging can push prices in the anticipated direction through the London afternoon, and a sharp move into the fix with no catalyst behind it is often temporary price pressure. Studies of the benchmark document the same signature repeatedly: a run-up into 4:00 p.m., then a partial reversal once the window closes and the flow is spent.
Models, and one more layer
Banks and research providers publish precisely these estimates ahead of each month-end, usually expressed against the U.S. dollar. Treat them as context: They estimate flows rather than observe them, they frequently disagree, they only firm up in the final sessions and even the publishing banks overlay their own judgment on the raw output. One more layer deserves a check: Large FX option expiries, set at 10:00 a.m. New York time, often cluster near spot at month-end, and hedging around big strikes can pin or amplify prices into the fix.
Six rules for trading around month-end
- Identify the extremes. List the currencies that gained or lost the most over the month and the quarter: That is where rebalancing pressure concentrates.
- Assess the environment. Calm markets, subdued volatility (a low VIX, for example) and a quiet calendar let these flows leave a visible footprint. In stressed markets, larger forces drown them out.
- Check what is already priced in. If a pair has already corrected during the London session, the fix may deliver little follow-through, or even a reversal.
- Keep expectations realistic. These are typically modest pullbacks, historically often around half a percent to one percent, not trend reversals.
- Manage the risk. Use a stop-loss, size accordingly, and if the month's trend keeps running through the setup, exit quickly. This is a probabilistic pattern, not a certainty.
- Consider the post-fix fade. A sharp, news-free run-up into 4:00 p.m. London time often partially retraces after the fix. Fading it, with a stop beyond the fixing extreme, is the second expression of the same pattern. Like the pullback itself, the reversal is never guaranteed.
The listed-market angle
For positioning, FX futures offer standard, E-mini and Micro contract sizes and a transparent central order book whose price and volume into the window show whether a move is broad or just a brief spike.
It also helps to know how institutions transact at the fix. Beyond bank execution at the benchmark, participants can use our BTIC and BTIC+ trade types, which allow EUR/USD futures to be dealt at an agreed basis to the WMR fix before it is published with BTIC+ covering the month-end fix days in advance. These are execution tools for managers measured against the benchmark, not trading tools for individuals. For an active trader, their significance is what they reveal: an entire institutional workflow converges on one five-minute window.
Final thoughts
Month-end rebalancing is one of the few recurring FX events driven by market structure rather than news. You cannot observe the flows directly, but you can know when they arrive, where they concentrate, which way this month's estimates lean, and what tends to happen once they are done. The goal is not to predict every fix. It is to recognize the sessions when non-fundamental flows may dominate, and to plan accordingly.
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All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.