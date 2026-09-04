With the global foreign exchange (FX) market reaching an astonishing $9.5 trillion per day as of April 2025, it is undeniably a behemoth. However, what makes this segment of the financial landscape so compelling lies not in its sheer scale, but in how it functions.

As noted in the 2025 BIS Triennial Survey, “The foreign exchange (FX) market has a unique structure, distinct from other major asset classes”. The ways in which FX is unique are multiple, including it being “decentralised and fragmented” and where “much of the trading is "invisible" to the market.”

As such, FX traders are faced with a paradoxical situation. On the one hand, they appear to have huge amounts of choice - there is a seemingly endless list of venues providing access to liquidity that include multi-dealer platforms (ECNs / aggregators), single-dealer platforms, anonymous central limit order books (CLOBs), and voice brokers. On the other hand, the very nature of this fragmented market structure creates inefficiencies; it can be hard for clients to gauge where liquidity truly resides, how much liquidity is available and what the true market price is at any given point of time.

The 2025 BIS paper concluded that “there are signs that fragmentation may be reaching its peak” and that “customers who spread execution across venues could face a sharp evaporation of liquidity” in times of heightened volatility or market stress. In this context, CME Group plays an ever important role in bringing the market together, by enabling manual and electronic traders to meet together in a regulated and deterministic manner that helps to provide liquidity that matters, when it matters most.

Examples of this in practice include: