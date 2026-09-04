With the global foreign exchange (FX) market reaching an astonishing $9.5 trillion per day as of April 2025, it is undeniably a behemoth. However, what makes this segment of the financial landscape so compelling lies not in its sheer scale, but in how it functions.
As noted in the 2025 BIS Triennial Survey, “The foreign exchange (FX) market has a unique structure, distinct from other major asset classes”. The ways in which FX is unique are multiple, including it being “decentralised and fragmented” and where “much of the trading is "invisible" to the market.”
As such, FX traders are faced with a paradoxical situation. On the one hand, they appear to have huge amounts of choice - there is a seemingly endless list of venues providing access to liquidity that include multi-dealer platforms (ECNs / aggregators), single-dealer platforms, anonymous central limit order books (CLOBs), and voice brokers. On the other hand, the very nature of this fragmented market structure creates inefficiencies; it can be hard for clients to gauge where liquidity truly resides, how much liquidity is available and what the true market price is at any given point of time.
The 2025 BIS paper concluded that “there are signs that fragmentation may be reaching its peak” and that “customers who spread execution across venues could face a sharp evaporation of liquidity” in times of heightened volatility or market stress. In this context, CME Group plays an ever important role in bringing the market together, by enabling manual and electronic traders to meet together in a regulated and deterministic manner that helps to provide liquidity that matters, when it matters most.
Examples of this in practice include:
FX Spot+
Historically, the over-the-counter (OTC) spot and FX futures markets were two distinct marketplaces. To help solve this, CME Group launched FX Spot+ in 2025 to allow OTC traders to access the deep and complementary pool of FX futures liquidity while viewing, trading, booking and settling transactions in OTC spot format. The venue also allows OTC traders to distribute their spot liquidity to the very large and hugely diverse ecosystem of FX futures traders.
A next-generation, all-to-all spot FX marketplace, FX Spot+ provides a direct linkage between the spot and FX futures markets - allowing a resting order in the futures market to be displayed and traded as a spot order, and in reverse allowing an OTC trader to rest a spot order and have that displayed to the entirety of the 1,100+ firms active in the FX futures market.
Since launch, FX Spot+ has achieved single trading days of over $8 billion, with over 70 firms having traded, 39 of which are banks who were previously not participants in the FX futures market.
FX Link
Market participants often call for the electronification of FX swaps, and over the past eight years, CME Group’s FX Link has played a market leading role in driving that shift. It works on a so-called “hard match” basis - providing truly firm, no last look pricing in FX swaps in an all-to-all, anonymous marketplace where participants don’t need credit against each other, and where the far leg of the trades are centrally cleared, providing material balance sheet relief.
Volumes in FX Link are up over 30% year-to-date through June 2026, with large volume days seeing over $14 billion per leg traded.
EBS Market
Our EBS Market CLOB continues to play a critical role as the primary venue for price discovery and the reference price of the market in EUR, JPY, CNH, CHF and 1M APAC NDFs. The large market movements in JPY at the end of July 2026 clearly illustrate this.
On July 30, a total of $102 billion of USD/JPY traded across EBS platforms (~$87 billion on EBS Market CLOB), with peak activity occurring during a two and a half-hour window with $76 billion traded. USD/JPY saw a significant movement of 516 pips during this window, printing a low of 157.80 and a high of 162.96. By the end of this period, 96% of all available price points within this range were traded on the platform – demonstrating robust liquidity and the unique value of our markets during times of market stress.
FX Futures and Options
CME Group’s FX futures and options saw average volumes of over $95 billion per day in H1 of 2026, with over 1,100 institutions actively participating in the market. This makes FX futures the largest of all the spot ECNs available to traders, providing an essential pool of liquidity and access to a wide ecosystem of customers.
The deep, robust liquidity in the futures CLOB has been further augmented by investment from multiple tier one banks to provide an automated solution which allows customers to trade directly with those banks, leaning on OTC liquidity before holding any resulting position as a centrally cleared FX futures or options contract.
Bottom Line
The FX market is huge and set to see continued growth in daily traded volumes. The choice of venues remains equally large, creating a fragmented marketplace for traders to navigate. While a variety of trading modalities provide value, it remains critically important to bring the market together in centralized CLOBs to ensure overall market functioning, providing price transparency and liquidity when it matters most to traders around the globe.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.