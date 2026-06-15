Eris Options are European-style options that physically deliver into the underlying Eris SOFR Swap futures that track the economics of a swap, offering an intuitive bridge between price volatility and the basis point volatility used in the swaption market. This transparency enables desks to evaluate Eris Options using the same swaption-equivalent yields and delta sensitivities they apply to their bilateral portfolios.

The transition for an OTC trader is seamless because the instrument mapping adheres strictly to industry norms: Call options provide a receive-fixed duration characteristic of a receiver swaption, while put options deliver into short positions to replicate a payer swaption.

Eris Options occupy a critical space between Treasury and SOFR options. While Treasury options are the gold standard for hedging bond duration and SOFR options dominate the short-end of the curve (targeting the immediate path of Federal Reserve policy), Eris Options provide the missing link for managing the 2-year to 10-year swap curve on-exchange. They offer swaption gamma trading with exchange simplicity, supported by market makers known for the deep liquidity they provide for Treasury options and SOFR options.