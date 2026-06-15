In a world where geopolitical shocks and data-dependent pivots have made interest rate direction more uncertain, the USD swaption market has become the front line of institutional defense. This market has evolved into a $14 trillion epicenter for hedging non-linear interest rate risk. In 2025 alone, traded notional surged by 53%, yet virtually 100% of this volume remains outside of central clearing. While bilateral service frameworks offer some operational relief, the underlying risk structure remains, leaving participants to navigate the manual friction of voice execution and the capital drag of 10-day ISDA SIMM™ margin.1
Eris Options now provide a standardized, exchange-listed solution on the Eris SOFR Swap futures contract. By migrating swaption risk into a cleared framework, Eris replaces bilateral complexity with two-day capital efficiency, versus a much longer period for swaptions, and straight-through processing (STP) on Globex.
Introducing Eris Options
The structural elegance of Eris Options lies in their ability to translate complex OTC swaption risk into a standardized, exchange-listed format without sacrificing the technical precision required by sophisticated rates traders.
Eris Options provide the same risk management in an efficient product, with CME Group listing four consecutive monthly options for the 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year tenors, with each option contract representing a standardized $100,000 notional unit of the underlying futures contract. CME Group may extend expiries beyond the initial four months as liquidity in the products develop over time.
Eris Options are European-style options that physically deliver into the underlying Eris SOFR Swap futures that track the economics of a swap, offering an intuitive bridge between price volatility and the basis point volatility used in the swaption market. This transparency enables desks to evaluate Eris Options using the same swaption-equivalent yields and delta sensitivities they apply to their bilateral portfolios.
The transition for an OTC trader is seamless because the instrument mapping adheres strictly to industry norms: Call options provide a receive-fixed duration characteristic of a receiver swaption, while put options deliver into short positions to replicate a payer swaption.
Eris Options occupy a critical space between Treasury and SOFR options. While Treasury options are the gold standard for hedging bond duration and SOFR options dominate the short-end of the curve (targeting the immediate path of Federal Reserve policy), Eris Options provide the missing link for managing the 2-year to 10-year swap curve on-exchange. They offer swaption gamma trading with exchange simplicity, supported by market makers known for the deep liquidity they provide for Treasury options and SOFR options.
Capital efficiency of futurized swaptions
Eris Options overcome initial margin complexities of bilateral USD swaptions characterized by a significant capital drag due to the regulatory mandates of the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR).
Bilateral capital drag is heavily amplified by the mechanics of ISDA SIMM™ v2.8. For a $100,000 notional 3M10Y at-the-money (ATM) swaption, the initial margin (IM) requirement is driven aggressively upward by the mandated 10-day Margin Period of Risk (MPOR). The model dictates that total IM is the summation of delta, vega, and gamma-based inputs subject to defined risk weightings (RW)2. Using the 3M10Y ATM swaption example, total IM is ~$2,689 for every $100,000 notional.3
Eris Options offer a streamlined capital profile by migrating risk from a ten-day bilateral margin regime to an exchange-cleared framework. CME Group generally uses a two-day MPOR to manage the interest rate complex. For an equivalent $100,000 unit of risk, this compressed horizon reduces the IM to $1,010, requiring 62% less collateral than a comparable OTC Swaption.4
|
Description
|
Uncleared OTC Swaption (SIMM™)
|
Eris Option*
|
Risk Horizon (MPOR)
|
10 Days
|
1-2 Days
|
Total Initial Margin (IM)
|
~$2,689
|
~$1,010
|
Capital Efficiency Gain
|
Baseline
|
~62% Reduction
Source: ISDA and CME Group data as of July 15, 2026.
* Oct 10-year Eris Options - YIYV6 C1005
The operational evolution: From bespoke friction to standardized flow
Beyond capital savings, Eris Options simplifies the traditional swaption lifecycle, migrating the instrument from a bespoke legal negotiation to a standardized tradable product.
In the bilateral OTC market, the path to execution is inherently manual, typically beginning with negotiation of ISDA Master Agreements and Credit Support Annexes (CSAs). Once legal documentation is in place, price discovery remains a high-touch process, requiring traders to manually call or chat with multiple dealers to achieve competitive pricing. This workflow is time-consuming; prone to information leakage; and execution lag.
Eris Options bypass this friction through a straight-through processing (STP) framework powered by Globex and CME Clearing. This architecture provides the flexibility to trade anonymously and electronically on Globex for immediate transparency, or to utilize the block trade facility for larger institutional sizes, allowing for tailored execution without disrupting the central limit order book.
The Eris Options model decouples the middle office from the labor-intensive manual reconciliation and bilateral trade confirmation processes that currently dominate the OTC swaption market. For example, whereas even straightforward OTC swaption spread trades (e.g., straddles) require multiple manual trade confirmations in a limited timeframe to comply with U.S. trade reporting obligations, Eris Options post-trade processes require no manual intervention. Participants reduce the risk of settlement breaks and the cumbersome necessity of managing holiday calendars or business day conventions across multiple dealers, transforming the swaption into a frictionless, liquid component of the interest rate complex.
Liquidity preservation through futures-style margining
Eris Options fundamentally optimize liquidity by replacing upfront cash premium payment with a collateralized daily mark-to-market.
In a traditional OTC swaption, many buyers (long swaptions) are required to move the cash premium on T+2, removing that liquidity from the firm’s treasury. Under the futures-style margining (FSM) regime, the option’s value is instead "in the mark," with gains and losses settled through the clearing house’s daily margin (VM) cycle.
This treatment, which is similar to “forward premium” terms available only to selected counterparties for OTC swaptions, allows option buyers to preserve cash reserves, transforming the premium from a sunk cost at trade time into a dynamic, collateralized risk component.
The primary advantage of this model is found in the resulting collateral flexibility and cash-flow symmetry. The Eris option premium is managed as part of the initial margin obligation rather than a cash settlement. Institutional participants can often satisfy obligations using high-quality non-cash collateral, such as U.S. Treasuries. This provides a level of agility and capital velocity often unavailable in the bilateral OTC market.
Putting Eris Options to use
The practical utility of Eris Options is most clearly demonstrated when moving beyond simple directional trades to sophisticated volatility strategies, such as straddles and strangles, which have traditionally been cumbersome to manage in a bilateral environment and only represent a small portion of the OTC swaption volume.
Eris Options modernize interest rate volatility strategies by allowing traders to execute standardized, exchange-listed packages on Globex or as privately negotiated block trades. This centralized approach eliminates the "execution leakage" and operational friction common in the bilateral space, making advanced volatility management a practical, screen-tradable reality for institutional desks.
For market makers and institutional hedgers, the primary functional benefit is the symmetry provided for delta hedging within a unified clearing ecosystem. Because one Eris option contract delivers precisely into one Eris SOFR Swap futures contract with a face value of $100,000, the relationship between the option and its hedge is transparent and maintains a 1:1 ratio. This alignment allows market makers to provide tighter two-sided markets, as they can neutralize the delta of their option positions using the underlying futures with zero basis risk.
The resulting operational ease, supported by automated straight-through processing and streamlined reporting, fosters a high-velocity environment where risk can be managed near-instantaneously without the traditional overhead of OTC counterparty management.
The future of swap volatility
Institutional trading desks now have a powerful, friction-free path to maximizing capital efficiency without altering their trading style. This instant translation framework marks a massive leap forward, allowing users to effortlessly convert lognormal price volatility into the unitized basis point volatility (bp vol) that swaption desks rely on daily. It is an intuitive upgrade where the underlying system does all the heavy lifting. By providing a single, unified risk matrix, the ecosystem ensures that capturing the substantial margin-clearing benefits of an exchange-listed environment is as simple and familiar as executing a standard bilateral hedge.
At the heart of this integration is a framework that connects the divide between listed option lognormal volatility and institutional yield volatility. Listed Options on futures contracts usually price and trade using lognormal futures price volatility (Black-76), while swaption market participants evaluate and manage risk via normal basis point volatility (bp vol). Those who use options on SOFR futures are familiar with a SABR model and will find this beneficial and transparent.
To bridge the gap between these two methodologies, Eris Innovations (the company that owns the underlying intellectual property) offers tools on its website that calculate and translate between analytics used for trading listed options and OTC swaptions. This allows swap traders and macro portfolio managers to view exchange-listed premium values through the same lens of swaption-equivalent yields and rate volatility skews they use for their bilateral portfolios. An example is shown in the figure below.
Sep'26 Eris Options 5Y - YIWU6
- U6 expiry (9/11/2026) on underlying Sep'26 Eris SOFR 5Y (YIWU26)
- Underlying: YIWU26 Eris SOFR price: 96.6370 (4.01% implied par swap rate)
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Option Strike
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Swap Rate Implied by Strike
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Call Price
|
Put Price
|
Volatility
|
Rate Vol Nor
|
Delta Call
|
Delta Put
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-5
|
95.50
|
4.26%
|
1.565
|
0.215
|
3.72%
|
0.7998
|
0.785
|
-0.215
|
-4
|
95.75
|
4.21%
|
1.360
|
0.260
|
3.61%
|
0.7786
|
0.746
|
-0.254
|
-3
|
96.00
|
4.15%
|
1.170
|
0.320
|
3.54%
|
0.7649
|
0.699
|
-0.301
|
-2
|
96.25
|
4.09%
|
0.990
|
0.390
|
3.47%
|
0.7492
|
0.648
|
-0.352
|
-1
|
96.50
|
4.04%
|
0.830
|
0.480
|
3.43%
|
0.7418
|
0.590
|
-0.410
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ATM(*)
|
96.75
|
3.98%
|
0.685
|
0.585
|
3.39%
|
0.7348^
|
0.528
|
-0.472
|
1
|
97.00
|
3.93%
|
0.555
|
0.705
|
3.35%
|
0.7271
|
0.465
|
-0.535
|
2
|
97.25
|
3.87%
|
0.450
|
0.850
|
3.36%
|
0.7303
|
0.403
|
-0.597
|
3
|
97.50
|
3.81%
|
0.360
|
1.010
|
3.37%
|
0.7334
|
0.344
|
-0.656
|
4
|
97.75
|
3.76%
|
0.285
|
1.185
|
3.39%
|
0.7378
|
0.289
|
-0.711
|
5
|
98.00
|
3.70%
|
0.230
|
1.380
|
3.45%
|
0.7529
|
0.243
|
-0.757
(*) ATM refers to the closest eligible strike to the futures price.
^ 0.7348 Rate Vol Normal is equivalent to 73.48 basis point volatility.
Eris Options data as of 6/17/2026
This matrix, which is compiled from the Eris Options Volume & Open Interest page shows the unified risk architecture in action across a standard monthly option expiry. Spanning at-the-money (ATM) and adjacent out-of-the-money and in-the-money strikes, the table explicitly maps listed contract prices, lognormal price volatilities, swaption-equivalent yields, baseline deltas, and the final normal bp vol. Eris Options bring the rigorous transparency of exchange-listed implied volatility directly to the fingertips of the OTC swaption market.
Transition USD swaption portfolios to Eris Options
The migration of swaption risk to Eris options marks a profound evolution from the friction of bespoke bilateral infrastructure to the precision of listed market efficiency. For sophisticated 'real money' institutions—including asset managers, insurance companies, and pension funds—this transition delivers far more than transparent price discovery on Globex and deep block trade liquidity; it represents a structural upgrade to the entire trading lifecycle.
By compressing risk horizons from a 10-day bilateral SIMM™ environment down to a 2-day cleared model, participants capture a massive look-forward capital savings while concurrently liberating cash liquidity via futures-style margin. Ultimately, Eris Options empower the institutional community with a precision instrument to master interest rate uncertainty, beautifully marrying the intricate profile of an OTC swaption with the maximum capital velocity and transparent implied volatility of a premier exchange-listed futures contract.
|2-YEAR ERIS OPTIONS
|5-YEAR ERIS OPTIONS
|10-YEAR ERIS OPTIONS
|CONTRACT TITLE
|Options on 2-Year Eris SOFR Swap futures
|Options on 5-Year Eris SOFR Swap futures
|Options on 10-Year Eris SOFR Swap futures
|CONTRACT UNIT
|One futures contract with face value of $100,000
|MINIMUM PRICE FLUCTUATION
|
Outright: 0.01 of one point (0.01 = $10.00)
|
Outright: 0.02 of one point (0.02 = $20.00)
|PRICE QUOTATION
|U.S. dollars and cents per price point
|TRADING AND CLEARING HOURS
|
CME Globex Pre-Open:
CME Globex:
CME ClearPort:
|COMMODITY CODE
|YIT
|YIW
|YIY
|LISTING SCHEDULE
|Monthly contracts listed for 4 consecutive months (e.g., Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr)
|TERMINATION OF TRADING
|Trading terminates Friday before 3rd Wednesday of contract month at 2:00 p.m. CT.
|CME GLOBEX MATCHING ALGORITHM
|Q - Threshold Pro-Rate with LMM
|MINIMUM BLOCK LEVEL
|50 contracts
|REPORTING WINDOW
|15 minutes
|STRIKE PRICE LISTING SCHEDULE
|Strike prices will be listed in increments of 0.125, +/- 25 strikes from ATM strike price
|Strike prices will be listed in increments of 0.25, +/- 25 strikes from ATM strike price
|Strike prices will be listed in increments of 0.5, +/- 25 strikes from ATM strike price
|EXERCISE STYLE
|European. Following termination of trading (2:00 p.m. CT), options that expire in-the-money are automatically exercised into underlying futures, with no allowance for contrary instruction. Automatic exercise is determined in relation to the daily settlement price of the option’s underlying futures contract.
|SETTLEMENT METHOD
|Deliverable into underlying futures contracts
|UNDERLYING FUTURES CONTRACT
|2-Year Eris SOFR
Swap futures / YIT
|5-Year Eris SOFR
Swap futures / YIW
|10-Year Eris SOFR
Swap futures / YIY
References
1 Market volume and clearing data sourced from ISDA SwapsInfo Full Year 2025 Review (published Feb. 2026) and Clarus Financial Technology SDRView analysis. In ISDA reporting, swaptions are primarily represented within the "Other IRD" bucket, which showed a cleared notional rate of only 12.7% in 2025, compared to 86.6% for the total IRD market. The USD swaption notional of $13.9 trillion reflects a 53% year-on-year increase from 2024. Data accessible at analysis.swapsinfo.org and clarusft.com/blog.
2 Calculation based on a $100,000 notional 3M10Y ATM USD Swaption. ISDA SIMM™ v2.8 (Dec 2025) methodology. The Delta Margin utilizes a 10-year Risk Weight of 60 bps . The Vega Margin is calculated using a Vega Risk Weight of 0.20 and a Historical Volatility Ratio (HVR) of 0.74. Curvature Margin accounts for the non-linear "gamma" risk using the Delta risk weights as a secondary input. CME Group generally assumes a 2-day Margin Period of Risk (MPOR) per CME HVaR standards, exceeding the CFTC minimum 1-day lookback requirement. Sources: ISDA SwapsInfo (2025); Clarus Financial Technology, "Capital Benchmarking: SIMM vs. HVaR" (May 2026); CME Group, "Eris SOFR Swap Futures: Margin and Capital Efficiency Guide" (2026).
3 IM calculation based on 3M10Y ATM Swaption DV01 and normal volatility input data as of July 15, 2026.
4 IM from CME Core for 3M10Y ATM Eris Option (YIYV6 C1005 ) margin requirement as of July 15, 2026.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.